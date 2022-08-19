Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the worldKath LeeFlorida State
Is this Walmart in Leesburg, Florida really haunted?Evie M.Leesburg, FL
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Beva Joan Baden
Beva Joan (Griebel) Weber Baden (BJ) of The Villages, FL passed away on Friday, August 12th at the age of 81. She was born on May 27, 1941, in Pipestone, MN where she grew up. She graduated from Pipestone High School in 1959. She was actively involved in The Celtic...
villages-news.com
William Eugene Springer
William Eugene Springer, 89, The Villages, Florida went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2022 at The Villages Hospice House with his family by his bedside. William was born on August 19, 1933 in Brighton, Colorado to his parents George B. Springer and Faye Leta (Byrd) Springer. illiam and his beloved wife Julie moved to Central Florida in 2003. He was of the Christian faith and a member of The First Baptist Church of Leesburg. William was United States Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a retired Television Producer for Mizzlou Television Sports Productions a subsidiary of ESPN. He loved Boating and teaching friends and family how to water ski.
villages-news.com
Steven William Morgan
Steven William Morgan, 81, of The Villages Florida was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on August 19, 2022. Steve was born in Baltimore City, Maryland on June 1, 1941 and raised in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio where he attended Archbishop Hoban High School. He graduated from the third ever graduating class in 1959. Steve attended college at both Kent State University and Akron University and served in the United States Army and National Guard for 8 years. During this time, he met and married his wife Burdeen of 59 years on June 15, 1963.
villages-news.com
Marietta Grachek Reiter
Marietta Grachek Reiter, 99, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in The Villages, FL. She was born October 2, 1922, in Toledo to Anthony and Clara (Zarecki) Kozak. Marietta worked for Page Dairy Co. for 25 years and Vroman Foods for 9 years. She retired in 1984. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and polka dancing. She was a member of I.M.A and T.A.P.S.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Kenneth R. Myers
Kenneth R. Myers, a beloved husband, loving father, proud “Pop-Pop” and reliable friend died on Thursday, August 18 in TVRH from an extremely aggressive cancer. He was 77. Ken is survived by his wife of 55 years Nancy Stahl Myers, daughters Carrie von der Sitt (Rob) of Chicago, Susanne Beaumont (Andrew) of Memphis, and four adoring grandchildren Nate, Jane and Audrey von der Sitt, and Isaac Beaumont. He is also survived by his brother Don Myers (Susan Wilson) from near Ashville, North Carolina.
villages-news.com
Maureen Bossone
It is with great regret the family of Maureen (Rene) Bossone announces her passing on August 12, 2022 from pancreatic cancer in The Villages, Fla. Rene was born on September 2, 1949 living most of her life, working and raising her children in and around Norwalk CT. She retired from 32 years at General Electric in 2011. At that time, she relocated to The Villages Florida where she thrived in her retirement playing golf, Bunco, Bingo and meeting new friends. She enjoyed traveling around the state looking for new places to visit and hang out. While also keeping in contact with her family and friends back in CT who meant the world to her.
villages-news.com
Jacqueline J. Stephenson
Jacqueline J. Stephenson, 92, of Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, after a period of declining health. She was born Friday, September 13, 1929 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada to Glenn and Helena (nee Gardener) Cowan. She moved from Canada to Santa Barbara, California, where she met her...
villages-news.com
Robert Andrew Eisel
Robert Andrew Eisel, 83, of The Villages Florida passed away on July 21, 2022, with his loving wife Maria at his side. He was born in Plainville, CT to the late Ralph and Mary Eisel. Bob is predeceased by his brother Bruce Eisel. He is survived by his wife Maria (Brigandi) after 40 years of marriage. He leaves two sons Christopher and Mark also his Sister-in-law Debby and nieces Dawn, Jill and Wendy. Bob graduated from Fairfield University with a degree in business, he enlisted into The US Navy Officers Candidate School in Newport, RI and commissioned as a LT-JG Officer. After graduation, he was commissioned to the U.S.S. Lake Champlain Carrier as the lieutenant photo officer. Bob documented Alan Shepard’s decent from Space, which gave Bob much pride. Bob also served in the Cuban Missile Crisis. With Bob’s vast experience and knowledge of photography during his time in the service, he was able to capture one of a kind, never before seen photos of The Kennedy’s, Lady Bird Johnson, Princess Margaret, and countless others.
RELATED PEOPLE
villages-news.com
Red-Shouldered Hawk Behind Lake Deaton Plaza In The Villages
This red-shouldered hawk was hanging out one evening behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
John Temple outdistances Rock Daze in Florida House bid
Longtime local educator John Temple outdistanced Villager Rock Daze in Tuesday’s GOP contest to succeed Brett Hage in the Florida House of Representatives. Temple will advance to face Democrat Ash Marwah in the November race. Temple beat Daze, a former military pilot, in the new District 52, which includes...
villages-news.com
Bless Fruitland Park presents $24,167 check to local elementary school
Bless Fruitland Park presented a $24,167 check Wednesday morning to Fruitland Park Elementary School. The money was raised through Project Generosity. The Bless Fruitland Park team decided at its last meeting to name Project Generosity after beloved Pastor Jim Keegan, who passed away a couple of weeks ago. Operation Bless...
villages-news.com
Restaurant operator David Suleiman purchases Angler’s Club at Lake Sumter Landing
Restaurant operator David Suleiman has purchased the Angler’s Club at Lake Sumter Landing. The Angler’s Club, nestled atop Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing, was a favorite place for Gary Morse to dine with other top Villages executives. It remains a members-only restaurant, although the Morses reportedly stopped going there when their executive offices were moved several years ago to Brownwood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Churches in The Villages not so welcoming
I have tried two churches in The Villages. Both times I put my husband and my name in to volunteer. The first church, no response after five times. Decide on a second church and the same thing. Three weeks straight including Wednesday night service, not a word from anyone. Finally, on the card to volunteer I write. “I keep reaching out to volunteer and hear nothing back.” I put my email on the card. Pastor replies, so I know he got other cards as well. This is what he said, “We usually get to know a person and prefer they take our class before volunteering.” You know what was the last service I attended sermon was about? How in the future the church will fail because people no longer come in to worship God. I believe in my heart God didn’t set up a class system for people to serve him. I hope many pastors and priests read this note and realize if you want us to come you should be open and willingly accept that maybe God sent us there to remind you to serve him through us and we serve Him through you.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police lieutenant wants to return home after alleged attack
A Lady Lake police lieutenant wants permission to return home after an alleged attack earlier this month on his wife and daughter. Nelson Vargas, 50, was arrested in the wee hours Aug. 13 at his home in Minneloa. The former New York police officer is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse. He remains free on $3,000 bond but remains barred from his home. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
villages-news.com
Beautiful Morning In The Villages
You’ll never be disappointed getting up early in The Villages, especially when you wake up to a beautiful sunrise like this one. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police want salaries on par with peers in neighboring communities
Lady Lake police officers – the second-lowest paid law enforcement officers in Lake County – sat down at the bargaining table Monday morning with town officials. Starting base pay for officers in Wildwood recently increased to $51,000, something that is loudly being trumpeted by the Wildwood Police Department as a recruiting tool. Starting pay is going up to $51,000 in Leesburg. The starting pay at the Belleview Police Department is $53,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Driver with suspended S.C. license arrested after speeding at 85 mph
A driver with a suspended South Carolina license was arrested after he was caught speeding at 85 miles per hour on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Floyd Blair Mattern, 27, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of a truck at 10:41 p.m. Monday when he was caught on radar traveling at 85 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop as initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Longview Avenue.
villages-news.com
Tough night for Laura Loomer supporters as she falls short in bid to unseat Webster
It was a tough night for the supporters of Laura Loomer, who fell short in her bid to upset Congressman Daniel Webster. “It’s really hard to believe,” said Rita Gallin of Lakeside Landings. She worked the polling station at the Oxford Community Center all day on Election Day.
villages-news.com
Cook at World of Beer nabbed while illegally riding moped on sidewalk
A cook at World of Beer in The Villages was nabbed while illegally riding a moped on the sidewalk. Nicholas Gene Darnell, 25, of Oxford, was riding the green moped shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday near the Oak Leaf Apartment Homes when he crossed all lanes of traffic on County Road 466 and began riding on the sidewalk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Comments / 0