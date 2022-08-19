Read full article on original website
Puppy rescued from VA breeding facility adopted by New Jersey governor
NEW JERSEY, USA — New Jersey now has a First Dog among its ranks. Morty the puppy joined his new family in the state last week, according to a spokesperson from the DMV nonprofit Homeward Trails. Gov. Phil Murphy, along with Virginia native and First Lady of New Jersey,...
Data: More Virginians at risk for being evicted
Evictions have spiked after pandemic protections expired. Nearly 11,000 evictions were filed in Virginia in July.
'Emmett Till Alert' system launched in Maryland to bring awareness to hate crimes across the state
MARYLAND, USA — A name that rings bells will sound off alarms in Maryland in a new alert system initiative to bring awareness to racially charged hate crimes. The "Emmett Till Alert" is named after a 14-year-old boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 for allegedly whistling at a white woman. The lynching ignited a flame in the civil rights movement after Till's funeral had an open casket to show the brutality of the incident.
Honoring life after death: Nurse keeps American flags on hand for veterans in Florida
CLEARWATER, Fla. — It takes a special person to be there to help comfort a person who is dying. Crisis Care nurses do this every day. Not only do they provide this crucial care, but they offer comfort and reassurance to friends and family. Raymond Kruse is a humble...
Florida mail carrier dies after getting attacked by dogs
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has died after she was mauled by five dogs when her truck broke down along a North Florida road, deputies said. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found 61-year-old Pamela Rock on the ground when they arrived at the scene...
‘I will resign’: Gov. Abbott’s order to investigate trans youth elicited anger, confusion inside state protective services, internal emails show
DALLAS — Attorney General Ken Paxton’s non-binding legal opinion arguing that gender-affirming care for children could be considered child abuse sent shockwaves through the state agency responsible for investigating abuse, according to hundreds of Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails. The emails, obtained by WFAA through...
