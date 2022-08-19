Read full article on original website
Myles Garrett: Deshaun Watson’s suspension is an opportunity for us to be a dominant defense
With Deshaun Watson‘s suspension finalized, the Browns know they’ll be without the quarterback for their first 11 games in 2022. That means Cleveland’s defense may have to carry the team for the majority of the season if the club is to make the postseason for the second time in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s tenure.
Edelman makes cameo at Patriots-Raiders practice in great T-shirt
Julian Edelman was at Patriots practice on Tuesday. Unfortunately for New England fans, he wasn't wearing a uniform. The retired wide receiver made a surprise appearance in Henderson, Nevada, to observe the Patriots' first joint practice session with the Las Vegas Raiders. While Edelman has plenty of friends on the...
How to watch 49ers vs. Texans: Live stream, TV channel, start time, more
The San Francisco 49ers have one last tuneup before their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Kyle Shanahan’s squad is 2-0 so far this preseason with wins over the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Trey Lance saw action in that first contest against the Packers and led the 49ers to consecutive scoring drives in the first quarter. While he sat out the second preseason game against Minnesota, a Nate Sudfeld touchdown pass and stifling defense gave San Francisco another win.
Broncos waive 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer
The Broncos got started on cuts to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline by dropping a member of their 2021 draft class from the roster. The team announced that they have waived defensive end Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Spencer will revert to injured reserve if he’s unclaimed and going on the list at this point rules out a return to action with the Broncos at a later point in the season.
Who is Deon Cain and what are his chances of making Eagles' roster?
It’s impossible to watch Deon Cain catch the football and not play the 53-man roster game. If it comes down to Cain and Jalen Reagor, what will the Eagles do?. Cain has had a terrific training camp, and in the preseason game against the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland, he did the same thing he’s been doing all summer.
Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick
Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again. The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey. “At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said...
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
Newest Eagles defensive back gets off to fast start days after JJAW trade
CLEVELAND — Ugo Amadi still hasn’t processed the trade. He hasn’t had the time. “It all happened so fast,” Amadi said on Sunday night after making his Eagles debut. “It literally just happened so fast.”. Things haven’t slowed down since then either. Amadi was...
Arthur Smith: We’re going to be hard on Desmond Ridder because he can take the coaching
The Falcons had quarterback Marcus Mariota start Monday’s preseason matchup with the Jets, but rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder wasn’t far behind him. Ridder, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, came in for the first drive of the second quarter and played through the first drive of the third quarter. He finished his night 10-of-13 for 143 yards.
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
Giants claim Jaylon Moore off waivers
The Giants claimed receiver Jaylon Moore off waivers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The Ravens waived Moore on Tuesday. Moore played 26 offensive snaps and seven on special teams in Baltimore’s first preseason game and made two catches for 15 yards. In the second preseason game, he played 18 snaps but had no stats.
Steelers cut five, including quarterback Chris Oladokun
The Steelers began the day with four quarterbacks on their roster. They ended it with three. Pittsburgh waived rookie Chris Oladokun, leaving Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. With their starting quarterback competition ongoing, the Steelers had no chance to give Oladokun many snaps even in training camp. He...
Patriots place second-year linebacker on injured reserve
Ronnie Perkins' official NFL debut will have to wait at least another year. The New England Patriots linebacker will miss his second consecutive season after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the Reserve/non-football injury list, trimming the active roster down to the 80-player limit.
Cardinals announce five cuts
Add the Cardinals to the list of teams who have made the necessary steps to cut down their roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Most teams have to get down to 80 players, but the Cardinals have 81 because of an exemption that allows them to keep International Pathway Program tight end Bernhard Seikovits without having him count against the active roster.
Could Sermon be left off 49ers' final 53-man roster?
Running back Trey Sermon had a difficult time earning a role in the 49ers’ offense as a rookie. And the competition has gotten only stronger this year. The 49ers have a good group of running backs, including Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr., the team’s leading rushers for the past two seasons.
Steelers claim Elijah Riley off waivers
Safety Elijah Riley is headed to Pittsburgh. The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that the Steelers claimed Riley off of waivers on Wednesday. Riley was cut by the Jets on Tuesday when they dropped their roster to 80 players. Riley started seven games for the Jets after joining...
NFL now claims Jon Gruden sent derogatory emails while serving as Raiders coach
When it comes to keeping all legal claims in its secret, rigged kangaroo court, the NFL will go to great lengths. Usually, that means appealing to the highest courts in the land any and all rulings defeating the league’s effort to push cases to arbitration. In the lawsuit filed...
Falcons release Auden Tate, Geronimo Allison
The Falcons have reduced their roster to 80 players, letting go of a pair of veteran receivers in the process. Atlanta announced that receiver Auden Tate, receiver Geronimo Allison, defensive back Lafayette Pitts, outside linebacker Kuony Deng, and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton have all been cut. Dalton was waived with...
Broncos release Joe Schobert in second round of cuts
Linebacker Joe Schobert‘s stay with the Broncos was a short one. Schobert signed with the Broncos on August 15, but he was released on Tuesday as one of the moves the team made to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. He had two tackles in his lone postseason appearance with the team.
