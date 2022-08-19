ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Edelman makes cameo at Patriots-Raiders practice in great T-shirt

Julian Edelman was at Patriots practice on Tuesday. Unfortunately for New England fans, he wasn't wearing a uniform. The retired wide receiver made a surprise appearance in Henderson, Nevada, to observe the Patriots' first joint practice session with the Las Vegas Raiders. While Edelman has plenty of friends on the...
HENDERSON, NV
NBC Sports

How to watch 49ers vs. Texans: Live stream, TV channel, start time, more

The San Francisco 49ers have one last tuneup before their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Kyle Shanahan’s squad is 2-0 so far this preseason with wins over the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Trey Lance saw action in that first contest against the Packers and led the 49ers to consecutive scoring drives in the first quarter. While he sat out the second preseason game against Minnesota, a Nate Sudfeld touchdown pass and stifling defense gave San Francisco another win.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Broncos waive 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer

The Broncos got started on cuts to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline by dropping a member of their 2021 draft class from the roster. The team announced that they have waived defensive end Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Spencer will revert to injured reserve if he’s unclaimed and going on the list at this point rules out a return to action with the Broncos at a later point in the season.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Demeco Ryans
NBC Sports

Who is Deon Cain and what are his chances of making Eagles' roster?

It’s impossible to watch Deon Cain catch the football and not play the 53-man roster game. If it comes down to Cain and Jalen Reagor, what will the Eagles do?. Cain has had a terrific training camp, and in the preseason game against the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland, he did the same thing he’s been doing all summer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick

Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again. The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey. “At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said...
NFL
NBC Sports

Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice

Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Texans#American Football#The Pioneer Press#Bengals
NBC Sports

Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players

The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants claim Jaylon Moore off waivers

The Giants claimed receiver Jaylon Moore off waivers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The Ravens waived Moore on Tuesday. Moore played 26 offensive snaps and seven on special teams in Baltimore’s first preseason game and made two catches for 15 yards. In the second preseason game, he played 18 snaps but had no stats.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Steelers cut five, including quarterback Chris Oladokun

The Steelers began the day with four quarterbacks on their roster. They ended it with three. Pittsburgh waived rookie Chris Oladokun, leaving Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. With their starting quarterback competition ongoing, the Steelers had no chance to give Oladokun many snaps even in training camp. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Patriots place second-year linebacker on injured reserve

Ronnie Perkins' official NFL debut will have to wait at least another year. The New England Patriots linebacker will miss his second consecutive season after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the Reserve/non-football injury list, trimming the active roster down to the 80-player limit.
NFL
NBC Sports

Cardinals announce five cuts

Add the Cardinals to the list of teams who have made the necessary steps to cut down their roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Most teams have to get down to 80 players, but the Cardinals have 81 because of an exemption that allows them to keep International Pathway Program tight end Bernhard Seikovits without having him count against the active roster.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Could Sermon be left off 49ers' final 53-man roster?

Running back Trey Sermon had a difficult time earning a role in the 49ers’ offense as a rookie. And the competition has gotten only stronger this year. The 49ers have a good group of running backs, including Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr., the team’s leading rushers for the past two seasons.
NFL
NBC Sports

Steelers claim Elijah Riley off waivers

Safety Elijah Riley is headed to Pittsburgh. The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that the Steelers claimed Riley off of waivers on Wednesday. Riley was cut by the Jets on Tuesday when they dropped their roster to 80 players. Riley started seven games for the Jets after joining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Falcons release Auden Tate, Geronimo Allison

The Falcons have reduced their roster to 80 players, letting go of a pair of veteran receivers in the process. Atlanta announced that receiver Auden Tate, receiver Geronimo Allison, defensive back Lafayette Pitts, outside linebacker Kuony Deng, and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton have all been cut. Dalton was waived with...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Broncos release Joe Schobert in second round of cuts

Linebacker Joe Schobert‘s stay with the Broncos was a short one. Schobert signed with the Broncos on August 15, but he was released on Tuesday as one of the moves the team made to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. He had two tackles in his lone postseason appearance with the team.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy