The San Francisco 49ers have one last tuneup before their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Kyle Shanahan’s squad is 2-0 so far this preseason with wins over the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Trey Lance saw action in that first contest against the Packers and led the 49ers to consecutive scoring drives in the first quarter. While he sat out the second preseason game against Minnesota, a Nate Sudfeld touchdown pass and stifling defense gave San Francisco another win.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO