Glen Burnie, MD

Serial 7-Eleven Robber Busted In Glen Burnie, Police Say

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
5 days ago
 5 days ago
The 7-Eleven had been targeted 5 times Photo Credit: Image capture Aug 2018 © 2022 Google

A 7-Eleven serial robber has been arrested in connections to six robberies throughout the summer in Anne Arundel County, authorities say.

Dejuante Sheppard, 26, was taken into custody after being linked to the a robbery that occurred around 5 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 at the 7-Eleven located at 1250 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The early morning robbery was the fifth robbery of that location since this past June.

Due to the information available through previous robberies and similarities, officers were able to link Sheppard to the crimes, police said. Officers were able to make contact with Sheppard and positively identify him as the suspect before obtaining a search warrant for his home.

The search gathered evidence linking Sheppard to multiple armed robberies in Glen Burnie at these locations:

  • June 22, 2022: 7-Eleven, 1250 Crain Highway;
  • July 3, 2022: 7-Eleven, 1250 Crain Highway;
  • July 13, 2022: 7-Eleven, 1250 Crain Highway;
  • July 17, 2022: 7-Eleven, 7600 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd.;
  • Aug. 16, 2022: 7-Eleven, 1250 Crain Highway.

Sheppard has been charged accordingly for the robberies, according to investigators.

Maryland Crime & Safety
