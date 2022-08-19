ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Baltimore, OH

Toddler Found Safely In Stolen Vehicle In Northeast Baltimore: Reports

By Annie DeVoe
 5 days ago
The child was found safe after being abandoned in the stolen vehicle. Photo Credit: Image by Matan Ray Vizel from Pixabay

A toddler was found abandoned inside of a stolen vehicle that had crashed in North Baltimore, according to multiple reports.

The 3-year-old girl had been left in the running vehicle while her mother went inside a house in the 900 block of Montpelier Street around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, the reports continue.

The woman was able to contact officers who were able to find the vehicle crashed in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road with the toddler still inside. Multiple suspects fled the scene after the crash, abandoning the toddler Medics reported the the child appeared unharmed the reports state.

Anyone with information about the theft of the vehicle should contact detectives at 410-396-2455. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

