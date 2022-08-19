ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost 200 Sesame Street Episodes Removed as Part of HBO Max Purge

There’s a dark cloud hanging over Sesame Street ‘s famously sunny days.

As part of HBO Max’s ongoing, wide-ranging and apparently merciless purging of many library tiles — all as part of WarnerBros. Discovery’s ambitious plan to winnow down $3 billion (with a B) in debt — nearly 200 Sesame Street episodes have been pulled from the streamer.

By removing series and movies from its library, HBO Max no longer has to pay licensing fees for them. That is a bottom line-boosting measure for the streamer even when said checks are being made out to sister company Warner Bros. Television, as was the case with many of this week’s previous subtractions.

NPR first reported on the disappearance of “an unspecified selection of Sesame Street specials,” after which our sister site Variety stepped up with greater detail.

Per Variety, HBO Max previously was home to about 650 total Sesame Street episodes, including from Seasons 2 through 4. But as of Friday morning, only 456 episodes remain , including “a selection” from Seasons 1, 5 and 7 (and the entirety of Seasons 39 through 52).

Scroll down to see the complete list of what else is being removed from HBO Max:

MAX ORIGINALS
12 Dates of Christmas
About Last Night
Aquaman: King of Atlantis
Close Enough
Ellen’s Next Great Designer
Esme & Roy
The Fungies!
Generation Hustle
Genera+ion
Infinity Train
Little Ellen
My Mom, Your Dad
Odo
Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness
Summer Camp Island
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (and select Sesame Street specials)
The Runaway Bunny
Theodosia
Tig n’ Seek
Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

HBO ORIGINALS
My Dinner with Herve
CARTOON NETWORK ORIGINALS
Dodo
Elliott From Earth
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
Mighty Magiswords
OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes
Uncle Grandpa
Victor and Valentino

ADDITIONAL ACQUIRED TITLES
Detention Adventure
Messy Goes to Okido
Mia’s Magic Playground
The Ollie & Moon Show
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
Make It Big, Make It Small
Squish

Earlier this month, HBO Max also removed several HBO original series , including Camping , Mrs. Fletcher , Here and Now , Run and Vinyl . The streamer also discarded a number of movies that debuted on the platform , including The Witches , Superintelligence and Moonshot .

