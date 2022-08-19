Almost 200 Sesame Street Episodes Removed as Part of HBO Max Purge

There’s a dark cloud hanging over Sesame Street ‘s famously sunny days.

As part of HBO Max’s ongoing, wide-ranging and apparently merciless purging of many library tiles — all as part of WarnerBros. Discovery’s ambitious plan to winnow down $3 billion (with a B) in debt — nearly 200 Sesame Street episodes have been pulled from the streamer.

By removing series and movies from its library, HBO Max no longer has to pay licensing fees for them. That is a bottom line-boosting measure for the streamer even when said checks are being made out to sister company Warner Bros. Television, as was the case with many of this week’s previous subtractions.

NPR first reported on the disappearance of “an unspecified selection of Sesame Street specials,” after which our sister site Variety stepped up with greater detail.

Per Variety, HBO Max previously was home to about 650 total Sesame Street episodes, including from Seasons 2 through 4. But as of Friday morning, only 456 episodes remain , including “a selection” from Seasons 1, 5 and 7 (and the entirety of Seasons 39 through 52).

Scroll down to see the complete list of what else is being removed from HBO Max:

MAX ORIGINALS

12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Genera+ion

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

My Mom, Your Dad

Odo

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (and select Sesame Street specials)

The Runaway Bunny

Theodosia

Tig n’ Seek

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

HBO ORIGINALS

My Dinner with Herve

CARTOON NETWORK ORIGINALS

Dodo

Elliott From Earth

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Mighty Magiswords

OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

ADDITIONAL ACQUIRED TITLES

Detention Adventure

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia’s Magic Playground

The Ollie & Moon Show

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Make It Big, Make It Small

Squish

Earlier this month, HBO Max also removed several HBO original series , including Camping , Mrs. Fletcher , Here and Now , Run and Vinyl . The streamer also discarded a number of movies that debuted on the platform , including The Witches , Superintelligence and Moonshot .