ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Olmsted Falls School District hires new administrators

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- It’s been a busy summer for the Olmsted Falls City School District, which recently welcomed new administrators for the 2022-2023 academic year. This includes the hiring of Brian Zeller as chief operating officer. “Brian replaces James Tatman, who became the superintendent of Huron City Schools,”...
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Berea, OH
Education
City
Berea, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma names Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center architect

PARMA, Ohio -- Just like its greens, the new Ridgewood Golf Course project involving the construction of a $9 million clubhouse/community center is coming together fast. City Council this week approved John Patrick Picard Architect to oversee the project. The Request for Proposals (RFP) process also included submissions by Perspectus Architecture, CBLH Design and Bowen and Associates.
PARMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Success#Soft Skills#K12#Berea School Board#The Ohio State University
Cleveland.com

How toxic is Cuyahoga County’s preferred jail site? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I got a postcard in the mail recently, a legal notice for “persons and entities who have paid an increased monthly surcharge for electric service in Ohio pursuant to HB6.” We report seemingly endless stories about the corruption that cost Ohio taxpayers millions of dollars, but how much money could this suit mean in customers’ wallets?
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

New security measures at Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools to include ID badges, updated electronic systems

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools will require pupils to start wearing or carrying identification badges when classes start in September. The district also is updating its electronic security systems. One system will allow school workers to control who enters the buildings and another will perform immediate background checks on adult visitors.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Cleveland.com

Cleveland seeking alternatives to Opportunity Corridor for site of new police headquarters

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb is reconsidering plans from former Mayor Frank Jackson to build a new Cleveland police headquarters along Opportunity Corridor. At Bibb’s request, city officials are currently exploring alternative sites, but haven’t ruled out the Opportunity Corridor plans either, according to Chief Integrated Development Officer Jeff Epstein and Chief Finance Officer Ahmed Abonamah.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Repugnant attempt to use Ohio law to force teaching ‘both’ sides of the Holocaust

I am appalled by the March comments to News 5 WEWS-TV in Cleveland on Holocaust education from a co-sponsor of House Bill 327 on “divisive concepts” education in Ohio. State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, an Ashtabula Republican, said of Holocaust teaching, “Maybe you’re listening to it from the perspective of a Jewish person that has gone through the tragedies that took place. And maybe you listen to it from the perspective of a German soldier:”
Cleveland.com

Work continues on Brooklyn’s $26.4 million City Center

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Nearly a year after Brooklyn officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new City Center project on Memphis Avenue, work continues on the $26.4 million city hall/police station. “We’re supposed to be complete by December and probably move in January,” Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “Also,...
BROOKLYN, OH
Cleveland.com

Deer remain in the headlights during Medina City Council discussions

MEDINA, Ohio -- City Council and the administration continue to fine-tune possible legislation to allow bow hunting of deer in Medina to help cull the local herd. At council’s Finance Committee meeting Monday (Aug. 22), council members and city officials engaged in an in-depth discussion about the city’s deer population and culling vs. more humane methods of thinning that population.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy