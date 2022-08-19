Read full article on original website
Olmsted Falls School District hires new administrators
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- It’s been a busy summer for the Olmsted Falls City School District, which recently welcomed new administrators for the 2022-2023 academic year. This includes the hiring of Brian Zeller as chief operating officer. “Brian replaces James Tatman, who became the superintendent of Huron City Schools,”...
Fairview Park City Schools using state grant for security and safety upgrades
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- After various high-profile shooting incidents, including this spring at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, Fairview Park City Schools is enhancing its security and safety features throughout the district. Expected to be implemented throughout the year, the $173,000 project includes state-of-the-art cameras for all buildings, as well...
North Olmsted City Schools finishing consolidation, preparing for new year
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- North Olmsted City Schools is going old school for the new school year, which officially starts after Labor Day weekend. The delay was designed to provide plenty of extra time for the reconfigured district to prepare for its new look. The consolidation of Birch Primary School...
Seven to be inducted into Orange Alumni Association Hall of Fame Sept. 24
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Andy Fishman, the award-winning news director of Fox 8 News (WJW-TV) in Cleveland, is one of seven Orange High School alumni or staff members who will be inducted into the Orange Alumni Association Hall of Fame Sept. 24 at the high school. Fishman, a 1980...
Boosters donate $20,000 to Lakewood City Schools, modernize concession sales
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- For more than a quarter of a century, Lakewood Athletic Boosters has kept pay-to-participate fees low by donating money to the Lakewood City Schools. That streak continues this year, with the nonprofit recently cutting the district a check for $20,000. “Our main mission is to offset the...
Parma names Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center architect
PARMA, Ohio -- Just like its greens, the new Ridgewood Golf Course project involving the construction of a $9 million clubhouse/community center is coming together fast. City Council this week approved John Patrick Picard Architect to oversee the project. The Request for Proposals (RFP) process also included submissions by Perspectus Architecture, CBLH Design and Bowen and Associates.
Time for City Hall to cut ties to consultants, foundations and nonprofits
The big question is: Why does the city of Cleveland continue to waste taxpayers’ money on consultant, foundation and nonprofit organizations to help run Cleveland city government? It doesn’t make sense when the city has high-paid city officials whose job is to improve the quality of life of Clevelanders.
Making ‘The Cut’ -- Cleveland Heights acquires beauty school for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its purchase of The Cut Beauty School last week, the city now owns two vacant properties that go into the mix for the $52 million Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook development. City Council authorized the $765,000 purchase of the old beauty school at 13234-38 Cedar Road Aug. 15 --...
How toxic is Cuyahoga County’s preferred jail site? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I got a postcard in the mail recently, a legal notice for “persons and entities who have paid an increased monthly surcharge for electric service in Ohio pursuant to HB6.” We report seemingly endless stories about the corruption that cost Ohio taxpayers millions of dollars, but how much money could this suit mean in customers’ wallets?
New security measures at Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools to include ID badges, updated electronic systems
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools will require pupils to start wearing or carrying identification badges when classes start in September. The district also is updating its electronic security systems. One system will allow school workers to control who enters the buildings and another will perform immediate background checks on adult visitors.
Parma City Schools releases video rendering of proposed high school
PARMA, Ohio -- A social media post featuring a video rendering of the proposed new high school building’s exterior -- at the current site of Parma High School -- has nearly 35,000 views in the week since it was published. “It’s exciting,” Parma City Schools Superintendent Charles Smialek said....
Cleveland Heights City Council wastes no time bringing new clerk on board
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After calling a special meeting Monday (Aug. 22), City Council wasted little time in hiring its new clerk around 10 a.m., then swearing her in by lunchtime. Already a Cleveland Heights resident, Addie Balester will take a ceremonial oath of office that her family can attend...
Reconstruction continues on fire-damaged St. Anthony of Padua Elementary School
PARMA, Ohio -- Students of St. Anthony of Padua Elementary School in Parma are going to spend the 2022-2023 school year away from home, at the St. Bridget of Kildare Parish school building, also in Parma. That’s where pupils finished last school year after a major arson fire six months...
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
Cleveland-based green bank in line for federal dollars to fight climate change in disadvantaged communities
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They are called green banks and there are 23 of them across the country, including one in Cleveland. And their mission of delivering clean energy to disadvantaged communities just received a huge financial boost. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which received no support from Republicans,...
Cleveland seeking alternatives to Opportunity Corridor for site of new police headquarters
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb is reconsidering plans from former Mayor Frank Jackson to build a new Cleveland police headquarters along Opportunity Corridor. At Bibb’s request, city officials are currently exploring alternative sites, but haven’t ruled out the Opportunity Corridor plans either, according to Chief Integrated Development Officer Jeff Epstein and Chief Finance Officer Ahmed Abonamah.
Repugnant attempt to use Ohio law to force teaching ‘both’ sides of the Holocaust
I am appalled by the March comments to News 5 WEWS-TV in Cleveland on Holocaust education from a co-sponsor of House Bill 327 on “divisive concepts” education in Ohio. State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, an Ashtabula Republican, said of Holocaust teaching, “Maybe you’re listening to it from the perspective of a Jewish person that has gone through the tragedies that took place. And maybe you listen to it from the perspective of a German soldier:”
Parma Heights seeks construction funding for N. Church Drive and Kingsdale Boulevard
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After a spring completion of a new concrete section of N. Church Drive, Parma Heights is seeking additional funding to finish the repaving of the busy cut-through street as well as adjacent Kingsdale Boulevard. “We’re going out to the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) for combination...
Work continues on Brooklyn’s $26.4 million City Center
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Nearly a year after Brooklyn officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new City Center project on Memphis Avenue, work continues on the $26.4 million city hall/police station. “We’re supposed to be complete by December and probably move in January,” Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “Also,...
Deer remain in the headlights during Medina City Council discussions
MEDINA, Ohio -- City Council and the administration continue to fine-tune possible legislation to allow bow hunting of deer in Medina to help cull the local herd. At council’s Finance Committee meeting Monday (Aug. 22), council members and city officials engaged in an in-depth discussion about the city’s deer population and culling vs. more humane methods of thinning that population.
