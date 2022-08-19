Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
Suspect Arrested in Maury County After Abducting Female in Giles County
THE MALE SUBJECT ACCUSED OF ATTTEMPTING TO KIDNAP A WOMAN AT GUNPOINT AT WALGREENS IN PULASKI SUNDAY NIGHT WAS ARRESTED IN MAURY COUNTY ON MONDAY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT THE SUSPECT WAS TAKEN IN TO CUSTODAY AFTER HE WAS APPRHENDED BY A SECOND VICTIM’S FATHER. THE SECOND VICTIM WAS ABDUCTED FROM AN APARTMENT COMPLEX AFTER THE ATTEMPT IN THE PHARMACY PARKING LOT FAILED. THE ASSAILANT DROVE THE VICTIME TO MAURY COUNTY WHERE SHE ADVISED HE RAPED HER AND KEPT HER CAPTIVE FOR HOURS. THE FEMALE THEN PURSUED THE MALE TO STOP AT A RESTAURANT IN COLUMBIA, WHERE UNBEKNOWNST TO THE SUSPECT, HER FAMILY WORKED. SHE JUMPED FROM THE VEHICLE AND SCREAMED FOR THE HELP. THE FATHER OF THE VICTIM WAS ABLE TO DISARM THE SUSPECT AND HOLD UNTIL LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED.
Second suspect arrested, charged with murder of Walker County woman
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second man linked to a 2021 murder of a woman in Jasper. Patrick Edge was taken into custody Monday in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Krystal Franklin back in November. Authorities previously said that Franklin was standing outside of her […]
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Two On Various Drug Charges
Both have presumption of innocence until proven guilty. August 21, 2022, Madison Police arrested Richard P. Davis 51, Decatur, Alabama, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Davis was taken into custody after a traffic stop on N. Jefferson Street, for erratic driving. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the methamphetamine. Patrol Officer Curtis Shelpman conducted the stop, assisted by Captain Season Jackson and Patrol Officer Ben Flint. Richard Davis has the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty.
WAFF
Morgan Co. DA criticizes Judge over bond ruling
PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - A Phil Campbell man charged with sexual abuse of child was released from the Morgan County Jail without bond in May. He later confessed to rape and incest charges in Franklin county in August. Now the judge who released him is facing tough criticism from...
WAFF
Lauderale Co. Jail deputies had drug exposure scare
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Early Saturday morning Florence Police officers brought someone into the jail. While the officers were booking the person passed out. Officers then attempted to assist the person and used ammonia tablets to wake them up. According to Sheriff Singleton, officers thought the person was on Fentanyl.
WAFF
Suspect indicted for 2021 Huntsville manslaughter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Grand Jury of Madison County indicted a man for manslaughter for a crime that occurred in 2021. The Huntsville Police Department says that Seth Anderson, 20, was killed by Vincent Harmon on April 19, 2021. At the time, Harmon was charged with reckless murder after shooting Anderson.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. Jail puts new inmate transport policy in place following White escape
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - New inmate transport measures were put in place at the Lauderdale County Jail since former corrections officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape earlier this year. Sheriff Rick Singleton says that staffing was one of the biggest issues the jail faced during the time of...
ABC 33/40 News
Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
Southwest Decatur: Neighbors skittish about Friday shooting
A shootout involving occupants of two vehicles in a Southwest Decatur neighborhood Friday evening apparently injured one person and left residents of the normally quiet area in shock, with some saying they are starting to feel unsafe.
WAFF
Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville
25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. 25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Updated: 5 hours ago. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square.
WAAY-TV
'It was an absolute nightmare': Wife of Decatur police officer who was attacked speaks out
The wife of a Decatur police officer who was attacked outside their home last week is speaking out to WAAY 31. The officer, who was off-duty at the time, is doing well. His wife Sabrina Brown, who works for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, said neither of them had ever seen or interacted with the suspect, Gregory Hill.
2 arrested after drugs, stolen guns found in Lincoln County
Two men were arrested in Lincoln County following an investigation into illegal drugs being sold in the community, according to authorities.
radio7media.com
wtva.com
Man killed in wreck near Jasper
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Tuesday afternoon killed an elderly man from Fultondale. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 3:10 on Interstate 22 about one mile south of Jasper. An SUV and a tractor trailer collided. The driver of the SUV, 76-year-old...
WAFF
Shooting investigation underway in Decatur
Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Countdown continues for Artemis I, launch coverage activities. Updated: 5 hours ago. Countdown continues for Artemis I, launch coverage activities. Huntsville man pleads guilty to murder.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 23
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $189. Arrests. August 22. Henderson, Casey P; 54. Violation of domestic violence protection order. Jernigan, Coby D; 21. FTA-failure to...
WAFF
Man arrested for 2020 Arab murder sentenced to life
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty to the murder of Heather Golden. In January of 2020, Hammock shot and killed Golden before setting her home on fire. When Hammock was arrested in 2020, he was charged with first-degree murder and arson and two counts of...
WAFF
Huntsville man pleads guilty to murder
Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Countdown continues for Artemis I, launch coverage activities. Updated: 5 hours ago. Countdown continues for Artemis I, launch coverage activities. Shooting investigation underway in Decatur. Updated:...
WAAY-TV
Family of inmate attacked at Limestone Correctional: Officials ignored us until WAAY 31 got involved
The family of an inmate who was attacked Aug. 7 inside Limestone Correctional Facility was forced to get creative to learn about his condition after they said Alabama Department of Corrections refused to tell them any information about the severity of injuries. The inmate, whose name we are not using...
Lawrence County mother heartbroken as another year passes and still no sign of her son
Six years have passed, and there are still no answers for a Lawrence County family whose loved one vanished.
