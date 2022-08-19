ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Suspect Arrested in Maury County After Abducting Female in Giles County

THE MALE SUBJECT ACCUSED OF ATTTEMPTING TO KIDNAP A WOMAN AT GUNPOINT AT WALGREENS IN PULASKI SUNDAY NIGHT WAS ARRESTED IN MAURY COUNTY ON MONDAY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT THE SUSPECT WAS TAKEN IN TO CUSTODAY AFTER HE WAS APPRHENDED BY A SECOND VICTIM’S FATHER. THE SECOND VICTIM WAS ABDUCTED FROM AN APARTMENT COMPLEX AFTER THE ATTEMPT IN THE PHARMACY PARKING LOT FAILED. THE ASSAILANT DROVE THE VICTIME TO MAURY COUNTY WHERE SHE ADVISED HE RAPED HER AND KEPT HER CAPTIVE FOR HOURS. THE FEMALE THEN PURSUED THE MALE TO STOP AT A RESTAURANT IN COLUMBIA, WHERE UNBEKNOWNST TO THE SUSPECT, HER FAMILY WORKED. SHE JUMPED FROM THE VEHICLE AND SCREAMED FOR THE HELP. THE FATHER OF THE VICTIM WAS ABLE TO DISARM THE SUSPECT AND HOLD UNTIL LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
CBS 42

Second suspect arrested, charged with murder of Walker County woman

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second man linked to a 2021 murder of a woman in Jasper. Patrick Edge was taken into custody Monday in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Krystal Franklin back in November. Authorities previously said that Franklin was standing outside of her […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Two On Various Drug Charges

Both have presumption of innocence until proven guilty. August 21, 2022, Madison Police arrested Richard P. Davis 51, Decatur, Alabama, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Davis was taken into custody after a traffic stop on N. Jefferson Street, for erratic driving. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the methamphetamine. Patrol Officer Curtis Shelpman conducted the stop, assisted by Captain Season Jackson and Patrol Officer Ben Flint. Richard Davis has the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty.
MADISON, IN
WAFF

Morgan Co. DA criticizes Judge over bond ruling

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - A Phil Campbell man charged with sexual abuse of child was released from the Morgan County Jail without bond in May. He later confessed to rape and incest charges in Franklin county in August. Now the judge who released him is facing tough criticism from...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lauderale Co. Jail deputies had drug exposure scare

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Early Saturday morning Florence Police officers brought someone into the jail. While the officers were booking the person passed out. Officers then attempted to assist the person and used ammonia tablets to wake them up. According to Sheriff Singleton, officers thought the person was on Fentanyl.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Suspect indicted for 2021 Huntsville manslaughter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Grand Jury of Madison County indicted a man for manslaughter for a crime that occurred in 2021. The Huntsville Police Department says that Seth Anderson, 20, was killed by Vincent Harmon on April 19, 2021. At the time, Harmon was charged with reckless murder after shooting Anderson.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

GILES COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Man killed in wreck near Jasper

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Tuesday afternoon killed an elderly man from Fultondale. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 3:10 on Interstate 22 about one mile south of Jasper. An SUV and a tractor trailer collided. The driver of the SUV, 76-year-old...
JASPER, AL
WAFF

Shooting investigation underway in Decatur

DECATUR, AL
DECATUR, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 23

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $189. Arrests. August 22. Henderson, Casey P; 54. Violation of domestic violence protection order. Jernigan, Coby D; 21. FTA-failure to...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Man arrested for 2020 Arab murder sentenced to life

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty to the murder of Heather Golden. In January of 2020, Hammock shot and killed Golden before setting her home on fire. When Hammock was arrested in 2020, he was charged with first-degree murder and arson and two counts of...
ARAB, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man pleads guilty to murder

HUNTSVILLE, AL
HUNTSVILLE, AL
