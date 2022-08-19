Read full article on original website
Bakersfield one of fastest-recovering cities in California since pandemic
(NEXSTAR) – The downtown districts of several California cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley. Using data obtained from mobile phone usage and GPS location services, the study compared the effects of the “initial shock of the pandemic” — i.e., the migration of workers to non-downtown areas or the suburbs — to the rate at which those downtown areas were being visited as of May 2022.
Whitmer kidnap plot convictions unlikely to curb extremism
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The conviction of two men for conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows that jurors in a deeply divided nation can still reach agreement in politically charged cases, according to experts. But it leaves unanswered questions about the potential for violence by extremists...
2 victims killed in Oildale fire identified
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The two people who died in a residential fire in Oildale in April have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Camerin Adams, 38, of Bakersfield, was one of two people who were found dead inside a structure that was engulfed in flames during the April 1 incident. The coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be thermal burns.
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist on Tuesday, Florida...
Former Tennessee Speaker Casada arrested in corruption probe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide were arrested Tuesday on federal charges including bribery, kickbacks and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Their indictments follow the abrupt resignation in March of Republican Rep. Robin Smith, who pleaded guilty to federal...
