(NEXSTAR) – The downtown districts of several California cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley. Using data obtained from mobile phone usage and GPS location services, the study compared the effects of the “initial shock of the pandemic” — i.e., the migration of workers to non-downtown areas or the suburbs — to the rate at which those downtown areas were being visited as of May 2022.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO