ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Kiss 103.1 FM

Want To Discover New Places in Texas? One TikTok Has You Covered

Do you know how big Texas is? Texas covers 268,597 square miles of land! Yes indeed, Texas is the biggest state in the United States. With so much land covered and so many people covering the area, a lot goes on in a day in Texas. And with so many moving parts, there's a multitude of ideas and businesses. Everything moving all at once however, creates a simple problem.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think

Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Lands 3 on List of “Top Cities for Unique Airbnb Stays”

If where you stay is as important as where you're going on vacation than here's some interesting news, Texas has three of the top 10 cities for "Unique Airbnb Stay." There is so much more to vacationing than just picking a destination. Sure, you can find a hotel to stay at for several days or, you can make it a real adventure and find a unique Airbnb and here in the great state of Texas, we have three of the top 10 cities with unique Airbnb opportunities.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Terlingua, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

An Open Letter On Behalf of the Awesome Teachers of Central Texas

We should all believe that Central Texas educators have truly been a blessing for all of our children. Everything local educators have endured in recent years like budget cuts, their exhausted peers leaving, COVID-19, and the rapidly changing ways we conduct class and hold students accountable is just astounding to me. So many teachers have weathered these storms with grace and determination, and that makes them heroes in my book.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas

Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
Kiss 103.1 FM

How About Visiting SEVEN Iconic Texas Landmarks on One Long Weekend Trip?

Though it likely won't come as a surprise to any native Texan, the truth is the Lone Star State is chock-full of iconic places to visit. In fact, many of us haven't even had a chance to see everything Texas has to show us. And since Texas is enormous, it would take quite a while to see all there is to see. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't try if we want, right?
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H E B#Career Fair#Texan#Whataburger
Kiss 103.1 FM

The Top 5 Foods You Have to Eat When You Visit Buc-ee’s in Texas

No road trip is complete leaving or coming to the great state of Texas unless you go to what we Texans call the "magic store", a.k.a. Buc-ee's. We know it's so much more than the best place to find a clean bathroom on a road trip. It's also the perfect place to load up on snacks, and while they have wall-to-wall options to choose from, I have a few I highly recommend.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Kiss 103.1 FM

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
FORT HOOD, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Giant Bundle of Joy: Biggest Baby Ever Born in Texas

Everything's bigger in Texas - even the babies. The average newborn birth weight in the nation is about 7.5 pounds, and babies over 8 pounds, 13 ounces are considered large. Just under 10 percent of babies fall into the larger range, according to parenting website momlovesbest.com. Heaviest Baby on Record.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy