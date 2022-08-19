Read full article on original website
The Most Memorable Las Vegas Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive ins, and Dives
A prime location for Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives for Guy Fieri's show has been Las Vegas, a city known for its late nights and good food. Fieri also has a personal connection to the city; he's an alum of University of Nevada Las Vegas. The episodes listed below feature some...
Martha Stewart's Spicy Serrano-Mint Margarita is the Perfect End of Summer Treat
Martha Stewart has an entire catalog of custom recipes that delight and amaze. From elegant dinners to eclectic holiday menus, she's got something for just about everyone. But what about the perfect summer cocktail? You may be surprised to learn that Martha's got you covered on that front, too. And while the summer is drawing to a swift close, there's still plenty of time to heat things up in the realm of super-sizzling cocktails.
Zendaya Runs to Hospital After Kitchen Injury
Zendaya is an amazing actress, gorgeous model, and all-around awesome person. It seems there's nothing she can't do. Nothing, that is, except for cooking. As it turns out, the former Disney Channel star isn't exactly a whiz when it comes to making delicious meals. The Euphoria star showed the world...
Baby I'm Burnin' for Dolly Parton's New Cake Mixes
When it comes to Southern culture, there's one queen I can always trust: Dolly Parton. Everyone loves Dolly. So it makes sense that a cake line from Duncan Hines made in tandem with Parton herself would be nothing less than decadent, delicious, and unmistakably Dolly. I knew I wanted to try her creations as soon as possible when I found out about the line, which includes both a coconut and banana cake as well as cans of frosting to match.
Taste Test! Which Store-Bought Caesar Dressing Rules the Empire?
All hail Caesar salad! Invented in 1924 by the Italian-born Caesar Cardini-who was then running restaurants in both San Diego and Tijuana-the original Caesar salad relied on the flair of its tableside preparation as much as on its ingredients. The dressing was similar to a French mayonnaise, but gutsier, mingling lemon juice, vinegar, oil, and egg yolk with garlic, a splash of Worcestershire sauce, and Parmesan cheese. The egg yolk was the magic ingredient, stabilizing the emulsion and turning it into something so lush and creamy that we're still tossing it with romaine lettuce and croutons nearly a hundred years after its creation.
Is “Bar Rescue” Real or Staged? We Found Out
On every episode of Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer uses his trademark no-nonsense attitude to help failing bars turn into profitable businesses. The show has been on since 2011 and is now in its 8th season, airing on Paramount Network, toting hundreds of businesses that seem to be in total disarray. It's easy to wonder if the bars (which are shown to be losing money, have awful waitstaff, and horrible food), can actually be as bad as they're shown on Bar Rescue, or if it is staged drama created for TV.
Grilled Carne Asada Tacos by Brad Prose
Lighting up the grill on a summer afternoon or evening allows you to prepare bold and engaging dishes that suit the steamy weather. Standard off-the-grill foods like hot dogs, burgers, veggie skewers, and chicken are always welcome seasonal entrees, but if you're looking for an alternative with bright flavors, a juicy and tender texture, and plenty of versatility, then carne asada could be a perfect fit. This style of cooked beef particularly shines when it's tucked into a tortilla and topped off with taco garnishes and a drizzle of lime juice. Read on to find out exactly what "carne asada" entails, how to grill a tasty version at home, and how to make the best-possible carne asada tacos.
What Exactly Are Short Ribs?
Ribs are a popular sight on summer BBQ menus, whether you're at a restaurant or firing up the grill in your own backyard. But there's a wide spectrum of meat cuts that fall within the "ribs" category, so it's important to figure out which style of ribs best suits your preferences (and those of your friends/family/cookout guests). To help accomplish that goal, we're here to provide you with a full breakdown of short ribs (a particularly beloved rib variety): what they are, where they come from, and how to cook them to perfection.
How To Make The Best BBQ Meatballs Ever
Since the mid-20th century, meatballs have been a cocktail party staple. They're flavorful, satisfying, easy to eat-what's not to like? A big perk of the meatball is the fact that it can take on any number of flavors, depending on your seasoning choices. Italian-inspired meatballs, IKEA-style "Swedish" meatballs, and Tex-Mex meatballs all count among the many possibilities, but one type of meatball has a particularly-strong level of nostalgic appeal and crowd pleasing potential: BBQ meatballs. Here, we describe the best types of ground protein for these treats, the best ways to infuse them with classic barbecue flavors, and a step-by-step guide for making your very own batch.
How To Make Tender and Flavorful Ribs on the Grill
When it comes to cooking ribs al fresco, many chefs and barbecue experts will insist that a smoker (and the low-and-slow cooking process associated with this tool) is necessary for tender meat and engaging smoky flavors. But if you don't have a smoker at the ready, we're happy to report that flavorful, juicy ribs can be prepared on a standard outdoor grill. "The benefit of the grill is that it's of course more accessible, and it makes for a faster cooking method because of the higher temperature," explains executive chef Cenobio Canalizo of Morgan's Barbecue in Brooklyn, New York.
