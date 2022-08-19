Lighting up the grill on a summer afternoon or evening allows you to prepare bold and engaging dishes that suit the steamy weather. Standard off-the-grill foods like hot dogs, burgers, veggie skewers, and chicken are always welcome seasonal entrees, but if you're looking for an alternative with bright flavors, a juicy and tender texture, and plenty of versatility, then carne asada could be a perfect fit. This style of cooked beef particularly shines when it's tucked into a tortilla and topped off with taco garnishes and a drizzle of lime juice. Read on to find out exactly what "carne asada" entails, how to grill a tasty version at home, and how to make the best-possible carne asada tacos.

RECIPES ・ 25 DAYS AGO