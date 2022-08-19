ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel20.com

Man who threatened Illinois senator sentenced to probation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The man accused of threatening a state senator at gunpoint has changed his plea to guilty. Michael Hoyle of New Berlin was arrested in March 2021. Police say Hoyle pulled a gun on Senator Elgie Sims of Chicago while the two were driving on Lawrence...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

10 new troopers for the Illinois State Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 10 new Troopers over the weekend from Cadet Class 137. This brings the total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 to 305. The new troopers will report to eight patrol districts throughout the state. District 1 Sterling, 1...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Illinois State Police car hit by DUI driver

ASHKUM — Another Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car was hit last week in a Scott's Law violation. It happened at 2:34 a.m. on Saturday on US Route 45. ISP says this makes 16 Scott's Law violations this year. Illinois State Police say 24-year-old Austin M. Gray, of Chebanse,...
CHEBANSE, IL
newschannel20.com

OB-GYN moving practice to Illinois due to Indiana's new laws

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/CNN NEWSOURCE) — An Indiana doctor is moving her practice to Illinois. Dr. Katie McHugh is an OB-GYN in Indiana. Abortion is about to become illegal in Indiana for most women. Governor Eric Holcomb signed a new law that will close abortion clinics starting September 15 unless...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
newschannel20.com

Some want to see Illinois expand pool of providers for abortion services

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The reversal of Roe v. Wade and the increase in out-of-state patients coming to Illinois for abortion services is putting pressure on many abortion clinics to keep up with demand. Some advocates want to see Illinois expand the pool of providers and give nurse practitioners and physicians assistants the ability to perform abortions.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois Snapchat users could get piece of $35M settlement

ILLINOIS (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Snapchat users in Illinois could be eligible for some money. Snap Inc., Snapchat's parent company, has agreed to pay $35 million to settle a class-action lawsuit. The plaintiffs accuse Snapchat of using its photo filters to scan a person's facial features and collect "biometric data"...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

EPA suspends household hazardous waste collections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is a temporary suspension of all Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events and locations in Illinois. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) says it is suspending collections due to a fire at the current disposal facility in Ohio. The facility had a fire...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Blitz#The Illinois State Police#Isp#Foid Cards
newschannel20.com

Gas prices expected to continue on downward trend, AAA says

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — Gas prices are on the decline. On Tuesday, the national average cost of regular unleaded gas was $3.892, according to AAA. Just one month ago, the average cost of gas was $4.45 a gallon, so drivers are seeing some relief at the pump. That...
MICHIGAN STATE
newschannel20.com

Cookies and Cocktails event returns to Panther Creek

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Girl Scouts will be hosting their fifth annual Cookies and Cocktail at Panther Creek Country Club. The event is set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Local chefs will be competing to create the best dessert using Girl Scout cookies. All funds raised at the event...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Glenwood High School alumni walks it off for the Phillies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Glenwood High School alumni Nick Maton continues to make an impact for the Phillies at every opportunity he has gotten. Tuesday night, Maton drove in the game running RBI to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-6. Maton came into the game pinch-hitting for Edmundo Sosa and...
GLENWOOD, IL
newschannel20.com

New student loan repayment available for health care professionals

CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) has launched the application for a student loan repayment assistance program to support qualified mental health and substance abuse professionals. The loan is designed as an incentive for the recruitment and retention of those who practice in underserved or rural...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
newschannel20.com

Esports competition heats up at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local gamers had the chance to show off their skills at the Illinois State Fair. On Saturday, The University of Illinois Esports team hosted an esports competition for people ages 11-18. The competition was part of the STEAM expo. Players had the opportunity to play...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy