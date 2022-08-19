Read full article on original website
Dane Co. superintendents hope people will support looming referenda
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly twenty Dane Co. superintendents teamed up to urge their communities to back school funding referenda that could start popping up on their ballots in the coming months. An open letter penned by Mt. Horeb Area School District head Steve Salerno pointed out that rising inflation...
First Alert - Showers/storms likely tonight into Thursday
Showers/storms are likely tonight into Thursday; a few storms may be stronger West of Madison. Another round of rain is possible late Saturday into Sunday. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Departing high-pressure kept the sunshine over southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. Clouds and a few showers were seen approaching from the West. However, dry air has limited the Eastern extent of this activity. That won’t be the case late tonight as developing low-pressure moves into Wisconsin. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely around & shortly after midnight Thursday.
Inmates file lawsuit in Brown County over public defender appointment delays
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of inmates has filed a lawsuit in Brown County alleging delays in providing lawyers to indigent defendants, causing a “Constitutional crisis.”. The lawsuit names Gov. Tony Evers and members of the Wisconsin Public Defender Board. CLICK HERE to read the full lawsuit.
‘Clear the Shelters’ working to help pets find loving homes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Clear the Shelters campaign is working to help pets find their furever homes throughout the month of August!. The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations are helping to find homes for pets in need. Five shelters in south central Wisconsin are...
New 988 Suicide Prevention and Crisis Hotline receiving more calls
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of calls within the first month, and a number of new calls. That’s the response received statewide from a new universal suicide prevention hotline launched last month. In the works for two years, establishing a new nationwide suicide prevention and crisis hotline was...
Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps. The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been...
Man found dead after farming accident in Iowa Co.
TOWN OF RIDGEWAY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 69-year-old man was found dead after a farming accident in Iowa County, officials said Tuesday. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated that the incident happened before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 7000 block of Rock Road in the Town of Ridgeway. The...
A pleasant weather week ahead!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Parts of southern Wisconsin are waking up to dense fog this morning, especially in more rural and low-lying areas. Fog should clear by about 8-9 AM as temperatures continue to warm. A very nice day is ahead! We’ll have plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in...
