Menomonie, WI

nbc15.com

Dane Co. superintendents hope people will support looming referenda

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly twenty Dane Co. superintendents teamed up to urge their communities to back school funding referenda that could start popping up on their ballots in the coming months. An open letter penned by Mt. Horeb Area School District head Steve Salerno pointed out that rising inflation...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

First Alert - Showers/storms likely tonight into Thursday

Showers/storms are likely tonight into Thursday; a few storms may be stronger West of Madison. Another round of rain is possible late Saturday into Sunday. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Departing high-pressure kept the sunshine over southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. Clouds and a few showers were seen approaching from the West. However, dry air has limited the Eastern extent of this activity. That won’t be the case late tonight as developing low-pressure moves into Wisconsin. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely around & shortly after midnight Thursday.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

‘Clear the Shelters’ working to help pets find loving homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Clear the Shelters campaign is working to help pets find their furever homes throughout the month of August!. The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations are helping to find homes for pets in need. Five shelters in south central Wisconsin are...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

New 988 Suicide Prevention and Crisis Hotline receiving more calls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of calls within the first month, and a number of new calls. That’s the response received statewide from a new universal suicide prevention hotline launched last month. In the works for two years, establishing a new nationwide suicide prevention and crisis hotline was...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps. The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man found dead after farming accident in Iowa Co.

TOWN OF RIDGEWAY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 69-year-old man was found dead after a farming accident in Iowa County, officials said Tuesday. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated that the incident happened before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 7000 block of Rock Road in the Town of Ridgeway. The...
RIDGEWAY, WI
nbc15.com

A pleasant weather week ahead!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Parts of southern Wisconsin are waking up to dense fog this morning, especially in more rural and low-lying areas. Fog should clear by about 8-9 AM as temperatures continue to warm. A very nice day is ahead! We’ll have plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in...

