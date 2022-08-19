Showers/storms are likely tonight into Thursday; a few storms may be stronger West of Madison. Another round of rain is possible late Saturday into Sunday. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Departing high-pressure kept the sunshine over southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. Clouds and a few showers were seen approaching from the West. However, dry air has limited the Eastern extent of this activity. That won’t be the case late tonight as developing low-pressure moves into Wisconsin. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely around & shortly after midnight Thursday.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO