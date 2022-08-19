ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwin, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Tree and shrub sale, tea, yard sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville area: Rummage sale, golf fundraiser, car shows, more

Union Presbyterian Church will host a fall rummage sale Sept. 9-10 at the church, 656 Route 380 in Washington Township. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. Items other than jewelry, furniture and antiques will not be priced, and will be available for a donation of the customer’s choice.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: ‘Remembering Rennerdale’ launch, other Chartiers Valley area happenings, week of Aug. 22, 2022

The first book to document Rennerdale’s History, “Remembering Rennerdale,” is being launched to commemorate the Collier neighborhood’s 125th anniversary. Buy your special edition copy of the book and reserve tickets for two at the launch ceremony, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at First United Presbyterian Church of Rennerdale, featuring authors Margie Feitt and Doug McLaren. Kathleen Zimbicki, local artist, offers a free show of her “Rennerdale Homes in Watercolors” from noon to 5.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 25-31

Get outside before the weather turns cold with the Summer at the Square block party at Mellon Square. Presented by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, the outdoor event includes live music by local artists, food specials from Italian restaurant Talia, adult beverages, and large lawn games, all in a Downtown urban park built above a parking garage. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 540 Smithfield St., Downtown. Free. pittsburghparks.org.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Ashley D. Smith, 37

of Ellwood City passed away on Sunday, August 21st, 2022 at the UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle. Ashley was born on June 21st, 1985 in Ellwood City the daughter of the late Robert D. “Snuffy” Smith and Loretta (Buda) Smith of Ellwood City. She had worked at the Ellport Junction and most recently she was hired at 7-Eleven in Ellwood City both places as a clerk.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Nature nights, new Shaler manager hired and more in Shaler, Etna, Millvale

Etna Community Organization and the Borough of Etna are hosting Nature Nights at Etna EcoPark on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25. The youth-focused programs offer crafts and environmental education to children. For more information, visit etnacommunity.org. New Shaler manager hired. Christopher Lovato was hired as Shaler’s new township manager at...
ETNA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Parkway East billboard features faces of people killed by fentanyl to raise awareness about drug's danger

A billboard along the Parkway East a few miles east of Pittsburgh shows the faces of 92 people with a tragic connection. All of them died of fentanyl poisoning. “The fentanyl crisis is only getting worse in our country, and it’s not getting the coverage it needs to educate people, to warn parents and families,” said Adrienne Sautter, co-founder of the Ohio-based nonprofit 4 Them We Fight.
PITTSBURGH, PA
insideradio.com

KDKA Pittsburgh Revamps Its Lineup After Dismissing Morning Co-Host Kevin Battle.

Following the dismissal of morning co-host Kevin Battle as part of company-wide cuts, Audacy news/talk KDKA Pittsburgh (1020) has reworked its on-air lineup. Marty Griffin moves from 9am-12pm to mornings, partnered with host Larry Richert and newscaster Paul Rasmussen and traffic reporter Kathy Berggren. “The Big K Morning Show” will now air from 5:30-10am.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Building the Valley: Opening pizzeria in Leechburg a dream come true for Gilpin couple

Steve and Jamie Senjan of Gilpin always wanted to open a pizza shop. After five years of research, testing recipes and planning, their dream is a reality. The couple, married for 16 years, recently opened Leechburg Pizza Co. in Leechburg. The independent, family-owned eatery at 101 Market St. serves homemade pizza and hot hoagies for lunch and dinner.
LEECHBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Citizens moving Pittsburgh HQ after more than 20 years

PITTSBURGH — Citizens Bank is moving its regional headquarters downtown for the first time since it entered the market after the turn of the century. In a consequential move for a downtown office market still trying to find ways to recover from all the changes of the Covid-19 pandemic, Citizens Bank announced it will be leaving 525 William Penn Place to move to Gateway Center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh eyes homelessness solutions, including tiny houses

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday introduced legislation in an attempt to find immediate solutions to Pittsburgh’s homelessness issues, including a proposal to build tiny houses on city-owned land. The measure, sponsored by Council President Theresa Kail-Smith and Councilwoman Deb Gross, classified homelessness in the city as a “public health...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Justifying Hempfield's renovations

It’s interesting that Jeannette’s mayor wants the Jeannette City School District to merge with the Hempfield Area School District now as the Hempfield Area School Board and its out-of-state contractor need to justify spending over $100 million on a school district with a declining population. Does anyone really believe that adding Jeannette will help stop an impending tax increase to pay for renovations, including an excessive front entrance?
JEANNETTE, PA

