WDBJ7.com
One killed in Buchanan County crash, driver arrested for DUI
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the accident occurred on westbound Rt. 460, just west of Rt. 460 business. 21-year-old Demarco Stacy, of Big Rock, was driving a Chevy Silverado west on Rt....
Multiple SWVA agencies search overnight for missing hiker
DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — The combined effort from over a dozen agencies in Southwest Virginia led to the rescue of a hiker who had been reported missing in the Konnarock area on Aug. 18. Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler revealed that the search began on Aug. 17, and deputies worked with Mt. Rogers Rescue and […]
WVNT-TV
Woman reported missing in Raleigh County
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from the Beaver area of Raleigh County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Nicole Saunders was last seen in the Beaver area on July 21, 2022. Her family reported her missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Downed power pole causes road closure in Mabscott
MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — A downed power pole caused a road closure in Mabscott on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office said there is a road closure at the intersection of Old Mill Road and Wickham Road due to a broken power pole. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Mabscott Fire Department […]
wcyb.com
Police: Man accused of 'violently abusing' dog arrested in Tazewell County; dog found dead
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man accused of "violently abusing" a dog that was later found dead was arrested in Tazewell County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said they were made aware of a video on July 18 that captured 33-year-old Eric R. Rose, of Raven, abusing a large, mixed breed dog. Rose was at a friend's house in Cedar Bluff bathing his dog in the yard when surveillance video recorded the abuse taking place, police added.
wchstv.com
Woman reported missing in Raleigh County found safe, sheriff's office said
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:48 p.m. 8/23/22. A woman who had been reported missing in Raleigh County has been found safe, the sheriff's office said. Michelle Elizabeth Kelly has been located, according to a post Tuesday on the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. ORIGINAL STORY. The...
WVNT-TV
WVSP schedules DUI checkpoint in McDowell County
WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A DUI checkpoint will be set up by the West Virginia State Police in McDowell County on Friday, August 26, 2022. The checkpoint will operate from 6 PM to Midnight in front of the WVSP Welch Detachment along US Route 52 in Welch. Alternate traffic routes will be accessible through Route 16, Route 103, and Mt. View School Road.
pcpatriot.com
Man found deceased in Parrot fire identified
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the next of kin for the person found deceased in last Thursday’s (Aug. 18, 2022) Virgil Lane fire has been located. The fire occurred at 6511 Virgil Lane in Parrot and the name of the deceased is Michael Francis McCleese, who resided at that location and was 60 years of age at the time of death.
WSET
Pulaski Police looking for suspect in 'breaking and entering' incident at Budget Inn
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this female suspect. The department said that this is in reference to an alleged breaking and entering incident that occurred at Budget Inn on Monday. If you recognize the suspect (who is seen...
supertalk929.com
Texas murder suspect taken into custody in Smyth County, Virginia
Court records in Smyth County, Virginia show extradition hearings for a Texas man accused of murder were finalized on Friday. Daetwuan Rayvon Thompson, 29, a big rig driver from Irving, was taken into custody while delivering a load to a factory in Chilhowie last week. Southwest Virginia Today reported that...
WSET
'Mountain violation:' truck pulled over in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said deputies observed an "early morning violation traveling down Fancy Gap Mountain." Although not many details were readily available in the Facebook post, CCSO did mention the truck was hauling ammonium nitrate. The Carrol County Sheriff's Office said the...
supertalk929.com
Southwest Virginia Man Charged With Numerous Offenses After Leading Police On Three County Chase
A Southwest Virginia man is jailed after attempting to break into a woman’s residence in Abingdon Virginia, then setting fire to a neighboring house before leading authorities on a three county chase over the weekend. 33 year old Chandler Meade, of Meadowview, Virginia was finally apprehended after leading police on a chase through Washington, Sullivan and Johnson Counties. Chandler, allegedly set fire to a house and fled the scene into Sullivan and Johnson County where he was stopped with the aid of spike strips. Chandler is charged with two felony counts of arson, two felony counts of vandalism, breaking and entering, a firearms charge and felony eluding.
1039thebulldog.com
Norton, VA. man arrested for murder
A Norton man has been arrested for murder for what the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney call a suspicious death. Around 4am Saturday a 61-year-old woman was found dead in a home on Petrey Street. Danny Sturgill was arrested and charged with 2nd degree...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Beaver
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00...
supertalk929.com
Another SW Virginia resident convicted in federal court for pandemic unemployment scheme
A federal jury has convicted a Wise County, Virginia man in a pandemic benefit scheme that involved 36 other people including the suspect’s sister. Prosecutors said Danny Mullins, Jr., 50, of Pound, made the false claims to the state Employment Commission and received $18,000.
woay.com
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Tawewell County
Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Sunday night. Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 637 one mile north of Route 631. A 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling on Route 637 when it entered a curve, running off...
West Virginia deputies search for missing 12-year-old boy
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Tucker Wolford was last seen at Dotson Hollow heading into the woods. The boy was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black shirt and gray backpack. He stands about five feet tall and weighs about […]
wymt.com
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death in Norton. Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officials got a call of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street. Officials found a 61-year-old woman in the home. She was taken to...
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike man jailed on attempted rape, strangulation charges
SHELBIANA, Ky. — A Pike County man is in jail facing a number of charges related to an alleged drunken rampage. State troopers were called Sunday night just before midnight to the Greasy Creek home of 41-year-old Robin Pettit. Family members told police that Pettit drank an entire bottle of liquor, then got into a quarrel with his mother and sister. The women say at one point, Pettit strangled his mother and tried to put his hands down his sister’s pants.
More details on bomb threat in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– On Monday morning, August 22, 2022, local and state police along with their bomb squad division responded to the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in Courthouse in Bluefield, West Virginia where there were reports of an explosive device near the building. Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department gave more detail on […]
