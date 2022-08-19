ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa DUI checkpoint scheduled for this weekend

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uG8IV_0hNe5VME00

The Santa Rosa Police Department has announced it will be holding a DUI checkpoint over the weekend, hoping to take impaired drivers off the streets.

The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

The location will be determined based on data of impaired driving-related crashes.

The checkpoint program is funded by a California Office of Traffic Safety grant through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” the department said in the release. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

The police emphasized that impaired driving includes driving under the influence of marijuana, as well as some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs, which may interfere with driving.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to the news release.

There have been 116 DUI-related arrests so far this year in Santa Rosa, according to city arrest records.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Six Arrested, 46 Cited at Santa Rosa Checkpoint

Santa Rosa police had a busy Saturday night and early Sunday morning at a DUI checkpoint at Stony Point Road and Stony Circle. Six people were arrested and 46 were cited for vehicle infractions. Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of being drunk behind the wheel, one passenger was arrested for allegedly having an open container of alcohol, and two more drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants. Forty-two people were cited for driving without a license, and four were cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license. More than 770 vehicles passed through the DUI checkpoint in six hours.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa police arrest man on drug possession after leading 100 mph chase

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Rosa police arrested a 35-year-old man after leading police on a 45-minute-long pursuit around Santa Rosa, which reached speeds of 100 mph, before officers arrested him inside an unlocked home early Tuesday morning.Santa Rosa police said Jose Hernandez was arrested after a pursuit that began shortly after 3 a.m. when an officer in the area of Petaluma Hill Road and Frazier Avenue saw a silver Acura driving with loud exhaust.When the officer attempted a traffic stop for the vehicle code violation, the driver -- later identified as Hernandez -- did not yield and a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checkpoint#Marijuana#Dui
CBS Sacramento

4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County

A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. 
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma, Santa Rosa Ulta stores robbed, security guards assaulted; 5 arrested

PETALUMA -- Five suspects were arrested on Monday on suspicion of robbing two Ulta Beauty stores of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and leading law enforcement on a vehicle and foot chase, the Petaluma Police Department said. Petaluma Police received a call at 7:02 p.m. on Monday regarding a robbery at the Ulta Beauty store at 401 Kenilworth Dr. Officers learned that five suspects had entered the store and filled large bags with fragrances. When store security attempted to intervene, they were allegedly assaulted by one of the suspects. The suspects fled the store with the merchandise and...
PETALUMA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Vehicle Crash on Highway 4 Prompts County Hazmat Response

At approximately 7:50 am Tuesday, Contra Costa County Fire was dispatched to a report of a rollover vehicle crash on eastbound Highway 4 near Contra Loma Blvd in Antioch. Upon arrival, crews located an overturned vehicle that was blocking the number 1 lane of traffic and some type of spill had occurred from a 35-gallon drum. County HAZMAT and CHP was dispatched to the incident. The driver of the vehicle self-extricated and sustained minor injuries.
ANTIOCH, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Taco Bell Customer Attacks Employee

A Taco Bell customer in Santa Rosa has been arrested after assaulting an employee. Yesterday evening, police were sent to the Taco Bell on Stony Point Road after reports of a customer refusing to leave and throwing items at employees. Officers arrived and were approached by two bloodied individuals, one of which was an employee who had a head injury that required medical attention. The other was the suspect, Erik Garcia Santibanez, who was detained by officers. Santibanez was reportedly asked multiple times to leave the restaurant but became confrontational with the male employee and struck him over the head with a glass bottle, resulting in an injury. Officers booked Santibanez into jail on three charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Family of man slain by sheriff's deputy speaks out

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office remains in the spotlight over the killing of a North Bay man in late July.   Bearing the heat Monday afternoon a supportive crowd gathered in front of the sheriff offices in Santa Rosa to hear testimony from the family, and supporters, of David Peleaz-Chavez, the Lake County man shot and killed by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy nearly a month ago.   Pelaez-Chavez’s brother, Alfredo Pelaez, spoke to those gathered through the use of an interpreter.   "Quereoms justicia por David." Pelaez said. "We want justice for David. We are fighting, but we are fighting peacefully, because that's the...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rally for man shot to death by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - The family of a man killed by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies last month is demanding justice and accountability. They held a rally at the Sheriff's Office in Santa Rosa on Monday afternoon, asking for an independent investigation into the death of 36-year-old David Pelaez Chavez, 36, of Lower Lake on July 29.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in Big Rig Accident on Highway 680 [Martinez, CA]

MARTINEZ, CA (August 23, 2022) – Wednesday morning, officers responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 680 that injured at least two. The incident happened on August 17th shortly before 7:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes just north of Pacheco Boulevard, according to Officer Adam Lane. Lane also added...
MARTINEZ, CA
ksro.com

Napa Officer Threatened During Arrest of 23-Year-Old

Napa police say a man threatened an officer while being arrested Sunday morning. It happened just before 11 a.m. at a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Workers there reported a man acting aggressively and yelling. Police said 23-year-old Williams James Otis Donald appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Donald was arrested and booked into Napa County jail on charges of resisting arrest, public drug intoxication and violating his probation.
NAPA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Traffic Crash Blocks Lanes on Westbound Highway 4 at Loveridge

A traffic crash on Westbound Highway 4 at Loveridge is blocking at least two lanes of traffic Monday morning according to the California Highway Patrol. Contra Costa County Fire was dispatched to a report of a traffic crash at 8:40 am on Highway 4 and upon arrival, reported a big rig, a garbage truck and a vehicle were all involved blocking at least two lanes of traffic.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Three-Car Collision on Monument Boulevard [Concord, CA]

CONCORD, CA (August 23, 2022) – Wednesday evening, a three-car collision on Monument Boulevard claimed the life of an 84-year-old man. The incident happened on August 17th, at around 5:53 p.m., at the intersection of Monument and Lacey Lane involving three vehicles. According to reports, three vehicles collided in...
CONCORD, CA
Lake County News

Authorities continue to search for missing Middletown woman

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are continuing their efforts to find a Middletown woman who was reported missing earlier this month. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Goldie Morse, 38, was reported as a missing person on Aug. 17. She was last seen near the Black Rock Golf...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Big-Rig Collision on Highway 101 [Ukiah, CA]

Two Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Accident near Retech Business Complex. The incident happened around 6:20 a.m., south of the Retech Business complex on August 15th, according to initial reports. Furthermore, police said that the big rig was loaded with about 50,000 pounds of cement and caused heavy wreckage and debris on...
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Sheriff’s office looking for man involved in assault

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are working to locate an Upper Lake man who is under investigation for an assault. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the community in locating Arturo Pedro Gutierrez, 62. Gutierrez is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation, authorities...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested for Narcotics After His Home Alarm Summons Police

Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department Facebook Page. “On 8/16/2022 at 10:30 am, the Santa Rosa Police Department received a call from an alarm company about a residential burglary alarm located in the 1900-block of Fountainview Circle. Patrol officers arrived on the scene to investigate and immediately noted the garage door open. Officers also noticed the interior garage door to the residence was also unlocked. Residential burglaries are common during the day, and coupled with the burglary alarm being active, officers believed a suspect could be inside the residence. Officers announced their presence to see if the homeowner was home or to get a suspect to surrender. No one acknowledged the announcement.
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
5K+
Followers
283
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy