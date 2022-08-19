Finnish prime minister takes drug test after leaked dance party video



F innish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has taken a drug test after videos leaked of her dancing and cavorting with influencers at a party .

The videos of Marin partying , which took place on the evening of Aug. 6, sparked criticism from her critics, who claimed her behavior is not appropriate as the leader of Finland and made demands for her to take a drug test. Marin has insisted she has never taken drugs and did not see anyone taking drugs at the party she attended, according to Reuters .

PHARMACIES ORDERED TO PAY OHIO COUNTIES $650 MILLION FOR ROLE IN OPIOID CRISIS

"In recent days, there have been quite grave public accusations that I was in a space where drugs were used or that I myself used drugs," Marin said at the conference. "I consider these accusations to be very serious, and though I consider the demand for a drug test unjust, for my own legal protection and to clear up any doubts, I have taken a drug test today, the results of which will come in about a week."

(Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) Prime Minister Sanna Marin holds a press conference in Helsinki on Friday. Marin, who in December 2019 became Finland’s youngest prime minister ever, said Friday she has taken a drug test “for her own legal protection” after a video was leaked of her at a private party.



In one of the videos, Marin was seen with a group dancing to music in a house. At one point in the video, a voice could be heard making a reference to "flour gang," a Finnish slang often used to refer to cocaine, according to the Daily Mail .

Another leaked video from the same evening showed Marin, who is married, dancing provocatively with male singer Olavi Uusivirta in a nightclub at 4 a.m. on Aug. 7. At one point, Marin was seen placing her arm around Uusivirta's shoulders, and he placed his face to her neck in the video. Witnesses who spoke to Finnish media claimed she also danced with two other men in a similar fashion and sat on the laps of another two.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Marin married her long-term partner Markus Raikkonen, a former soccer player, in 2020. They have had a daughter, who was born in 2018, according to the outlet.

The leaked August videos are not the first time partying has gotten Marin in trouble. She was criticized last year for being seen at a nightclub after reports that she had been in close contact with a government colleague who tested positive for COVID-19 . Marin apologized for the incident, claiming she was initially told not to isolate but was later told to avoid social contact through a text message she did not see until later.