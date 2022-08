From the outside, Till Dawn looks nondescript. But when you first enter the new neighborhood bar in West Seattle, it feels like a video game-induced trip. The walls are covered in gaming-inspired murals. LED lights flicker different colors, resembling a gaming keyboard or a Twitch streamer’s backdrop. There is also a collection of Easter eggs, such as a star from Super Mario Brothers, guns from the Devil May Cry, and Pipboy from Fallout.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO