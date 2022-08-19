Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Floodwaters destroy bridge as truck crosses
DALLAS COUNTY - A bridge collapsed as a truck driver was crossing during the historic flooding on Monday. Daniel Apodaca was driving the truck on the bridge just off Geller Road near Belt Line and I-45 in South Dallas when he heard a sound. "I just hear a bump and...
Texas motorist on the phone with loved ones as flood waters swept her off the road to her death
A Dallas woman was on the phone with her husband when flood waters that inundated North Texas swept the motorist away and to her death, authorities said Tuesday. Ride-hail driver Jolene Jarrell, 60, was headed home and told her spouse it felt like her vehicle was being "pushed" Monday morning as flood waters filled the roadway, Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said.
fox4news.com
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
KHOU
Video and photos: Storms bring several inches of rain, flooding to North Texas
DALLAS — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday have dropped several inches of rain into North Texas, causing some localized flooding and nightmares for travelers. Here are some photos WFAA viewers shared of their area:. Photos of heavy rain in North Texas. WFAA Reporter Sydney Persing shot a video of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: August 24 Evening Forecast
The coolest weekend we've seen in a while lies ahead. Rain chances pick up at the beginning of next week.
You're welcome, Houston: Why DFW's rain wasn't all our gain
DALLAS — North Texas on Monday got a round of rain we've rarely seen: Nearly 10 inches in just a 24-hour span, with both Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain. The heavy downpours persisted early Monday and into the afternoon. And they led to widespread...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Drone Footage Shows Submerged, Flooded Cars as Drivers Rescued From I-30 Near Downtown Dallas
An incredible drone video shot early Monday morning shows multiple water rescues along Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas. The video shows firefighters wading into neck-high water and using ropes to pull several drivers from submerged vehicles, trapped on the highway in fast-rising floodwater. More than a dozen vehicles are seen...
Dallas Floods: Videos, Pictures Show Cars Submerged and Vehicles Abandoned
In just three hours, 7.8 inches of rainfall was reported across parts of Dallas County, leading to major flash floods.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Flooding update evening Aug. 22
Areas across North Texas are dealing with damage due to strong storms Sunday night and Monday morning. More rain is expected to head our way this week.
fox4news.com
Drivers stranded on flooded streets in Downtown Dallas
The streets of Downtown Dallas were littered with paper and debris early Monday morning. It turns out, that was from flooding overnight.
KHOU
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
fox4news.com
Rainfall totals break August record thanks to Monday's storm
DALLAS - Rainfall totals at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport fell just short of record-highs on Monday, but it did help break a different record. This month is the wettest August DFW has ever seen, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was 10.33 inches of rain in August...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather delays, cancels hundreds of flights at DFW and Love Field
The heavy rains that flooded parts of North Texas on Monday left thousands of travelers frustrated at DFW International Airport and Love Field. Weather and a power outage impacting four American Airlines gates canceled more than 250 flights in and out of DFW on Monday and delayed more than 900 others, according to Flight Aware.
fox4news.com
25 people in 10 homes evacuated in Everman due to high water
EVERMAN, Texas - In southern Tarrant County, about two dozen people were evacuated Monday afternoon as floodwaters rose in their homes. The city of Everman set a record Monday with 7.28 inches of rain in 24 hours. The last time they came close was around 5.3 inches in 2018. Emergency...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle
The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
CW33 NewsFix
‘It’s not the time to find out that your car isn’t part submarine!’ TxDOT Dallas says on Monday
DALLAS (KDAF) — Today is not the day… according to TxDOT Dallas, “It’s NOT the time to find out that your car isn’t part submarine! #flashfloods continuing in the #Dallas metro.”. Sorry to break it to you, but if your car doesn’t have a boat...
fox4news.com
Flooding forces Balch Springs residents to evacuate their homes
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - Flooding forces Balch Springs residents to evacuate their homes. Just one month after an out-of-control fire devastated a Balch Springs neighborhood, out-of-control floodwaters devastated another neighborhood in the city. Homes along Hickory Creek near Lake June Road flooded out on Monday. Nearby businesses were also impacted.
fox4news.com
Fletcher's Corny Dogs bringing permanent food truck to Klyde Warren Park
DALLAS - You won't have to wait until the State Fair to get your Fletcher's Corny Dog fix. The famous fair food is opening a "permanent" food truck on the East Lawn of Klyde Warren Park. The truck is expected to open this fall along with the opening of the...
KHOU
Body pulled from car that was possibly swept off bridge in North Texas, city officials say
MESQUITE, Texas — A body has been pulled from a vehicle after flash flooding in Mesquite, according to officials. Late Monday afternoon, fire rescue crews were called to the Scyene Road Bridge at the East service road of Interstate 635. City officials say a car was discovered as the water receded.
Comments / 2