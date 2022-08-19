ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Floodwaters destroy bridge as truck crosses

DALLAS COUNTY - A bridge collapsed as a truck driver was crossing during the historic flooding on Monday. Daniel Apodaca was driving the truck on the bridge just off Geller Road near Belt Line and I-45 in South Dallas when he heard a sound. "I just hear a bump and...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC News

Texas motorist on the phone with loved ones as flood waters swept her off the road to her death

A Dallas woman was on the phone with her husband when flood waters that inundated North Texas swept the motorist away and to her death, authorities said Tuesday. Ride-hail driver Jolene Jarrell, 60, was headed home and told her spouse it felt like her vehicle was being "pushed" Monday morning as flood waters filled the roadway, Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said.
MESQUITE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#North Texas#Traffic
KHOU

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Rainfall totals break August record thanks to Monday's storm

DALLAS - Rainfall totals at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport fell just short of record-highs on Monday, but it did help break a different record. This month is the wettest August DFW has ever seen, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was 10.33 inches of rain in August...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather delays, cancels hundreds of flights at DFW and Love Field

The heavy rains that flooded parts of North Texas on Monday left thousands of travelers frustrated at DFW International Airport and Love Field. Weather and a power outage impacting four American Airlines gates canceled more than 250 flights in and out of DFW on Monday and delayed more than 900 others, according to Flight Aware.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

25 people in 10 homes evacuated in Everman due to high water

EVERMAN, Texas - In southern Tarrant County, about two dozen people were evacuated Monday afternoon as floodwaters rose in their homes. The city of Everman set a record Monday with 7.28 inches of rain in 24 hours. The last time they came close was around 5.3 inches in 2018. Emergency...
EVERMAN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Flooding forces Balch Springs residents to evacuate their homes

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - Flooding forces Balch Springs residents to evacuate their homes. Just one month after an out-of-control fire devastated a Balch Springs neighborhood, out-of-control floodwaters devastated another neighborhood in the city. Homes along Hickory Creek near Lake June Road flooded out on Monday. Nearby businesses were also impacted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy