FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
See How Much of the $22 Million Tax Credit You’ll See From the CityTom HandySan Antonio, TX
KENS 5
San Antonio's oldest public housing unit receiving upgrades
A design firm released four new designs for the Alazan Courts apartments. A resident and housing justice organizer is glad to see community voices at the center.
KENS 5
Medical Minute: Mammograms
Choosing the best mammogram. This segment is sponsored by: UT Health San Antonio.
KENS 5
Texas' 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline centers experience almost 10,000 calls in first month
SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of Texans have called the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline since it launched a month ago, indicating a growing need for more mental health resources statewide. 988 is a simplified version of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s 1-800 number, providing Americans an opportunity to call...
KENS 5
Damp pattern to continue in San Antonio area
Don't wash the car just yet! You should keep that umbrella nearby.
KENS 5
Watch 10,000 dominoes fall to create 'back to school' images
SAN ANTONIO — When kids go back to school, they typically prepare by getting a new backpack, picking out a new pair of shoes and getting some pencils and paper. But, one kid is commemorating the start of school by setting up 10,000 dominoes which spell out back to school images, like a teacher's apple and a science beaker.
KENS 5
Texas style Neapolitan Pizza | Great Day SA
Italia's best, mixed with some San Antonio twists, all at your fingertips. Right on the Riverwalk, Fiume Pizzeria is ready for your business. For more information, visit https://www.fiumepizzeria.com/.
news4sanantonio.com
Residents say ground shook after huge explosion, massive fire at SAWS facility
SAN ANTONIO - A lightning strike may be to blame for a massive fire at a water facility late Monday night. Crews got reports of an explosion and a huge fire just after 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) facility off Hardy Road. Nearby residents said the...
Family of missing San Antonio girl believe Lina Khil isn't in Texas
The family said there have been a few leads but nothing solid.
KENS 5
Bandera County authorities identify found remains as local father missing since July
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities identified remains discovered last week as belonging to Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old man who went missing in July. Matt King, chief deputy of the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the information to KENS 5 following an autopsy conducted in Lockhart. The body was discovered by a passerby last week, sending tremors of unease through a small-town community where residents say they've noticed an uptick in crime and missing people.
Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them
WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water. Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.
'It's a hard day' | Family of missing Lina Sardar Khil mark another month without their daughter
SAN ANTONIO — Missing for eight months. San Antonio police are still searching for 4-year-old Lina Sardar Khil who went missing last year on December 20. The toddler girl vanished from the playground of the apartment complex where she lived with her family. Lina was 3-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Police told KENS 5 in May that her case has not gone cold and tips are still coming in.
KENS 5
Marshall Rams keen to show they're 'a lot tougher than people give us credit for'
SAN ANTONIO — Tim Williams and the Marshall Rams are playing the cards dealt to them by UIL realignment. By school classification, Marshall is in Northside ISD. But the Rams will play a Northeast ISD schedule in 28-6A. That means they'll be one of the younger teams in the...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Best cheap eats in San Antonio – List of 50 affordable restaurants near you
San Antonio has a selection of world-class restaurants but not all of them have to come with a high dinner bill. Whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or the exotic, we’ve got you covered. Read on for 50 Cheap Places to Eat in San Antonio:. Looking to...
San Antonio Is Getting A Massive Pirate-Themed Park
The park has an inclusive playground.
KENS 5
Heavy downpours seen north of San Antonio area in the Hill Country
NWS also says we can expect rounds if showers and storms this week. We may also see heavy rain and some flooding mid-week.
San Antonio Current
A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
The view from the balcony of a recently listed Terrell Hills home’s above-garage apartment looks out over a covered walkway to the main house. On view are expanses of lawn, gentle curves of landscaping and lots of tile and stone patio space for entertaining. The fully remodeled 1927 house...
KENS 5
Can Clark football finally crash the playoff party in 2022?
SAN ANTONIO — The Clark Cougars head into 2022 looking to snap a nine-year playoff drought. And with seven starters returning on offense, head coach J.L. Geist is optimistic his current bunch is ready to break the trend. “I really like the seniors that have been with this program...
KENS 5
Roosevelt plans to ride defense to rebound season
SAN ANTONIO — Roosevelt still has a bad taste in their mouth from last season, when they went 5-5 and missed out on the playoffs altogether. Head coach Matt Carroll is banking on motivation and experience from 2021 to carry forward this fall. “We felt like it was a...
Man found dead on downtown sidewalk near Bexar County Justice Center, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead on a downtown sidewalk early Sunday morning. Police were called out to the intersection of W. Nueva and S. Flores just before 2 a.m. for a welfare check on what a passerby said was a body laying on the downtown sidewalk just two blocks from the River Walk, and mere steps from the Bexar County Justice Center.
