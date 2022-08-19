ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
KENS 5

Watch 10,000 dominoes fall to create 'back to school' images

SAN ANTONIO — When kids go back to school, they typically prepare by getting a new backpack, picking out a new pair of shoes and getting some pencils and paper. But, one kid is commemorating the start of school by setting up 10,000 dominoes which spell out back to school images, like a teacher's apple and a science beaker.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Texas style Neapolitan Pizza | Great Day SA

Italia's best, mixed with some San Antonio twists, all at your fingertips. Right on the Riverwalk, Fiume Pizzeria is ready for your business. For more information, visit https://www.fiumepizzeria.com/.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Bandera County authorities identify found remains as local father missing since July

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities identified remains discovered last week as belonging to Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old man who went missing in July. Matt King, chief deputy of the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the information to KENS 5 following an autopsy conducted in Lockhart. The body was discovered by a passerby last week, sending tremors of unease through a small-town community where residents say they've noticed an uptick in crime and missing people.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them

WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water. Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.
WILSON COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'It's a hard day' | Family of missing Lina Sardar Khil mark another month without their daughter

SAN ANTONIO — Missing for eight months. San Antonio police are still searching for 4-year-old Lina Sardar Khil who went missing last year on December 20. The toddler girl vanished from the playground of the apartment complex where she lived with her family. Lina was 3-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Police told KENS 5 in May that her case has not gone cold and tips are still coming in.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
Health
101.5 KNUE

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Can Clark football finally crash the playoff party in 2022?

SAN ANTONIO — The Clark Cougars head into 2022 looking to snap a nine-year playoff drought. And with seven starters returning on offense, head coach J.L. Geist is optimistic his current bunch is ready to break the trend. “I really like the seniors that have been with this program...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Roosevelt plans to ride defense to rebound season

SAN ANTONIO — Roosevelt still has a bad taste in their mouth from last season, when they went 5-5 and missed out on the playoffs altogether. Head coach Matt Carroll is banking on motivation and experience from 2021 to carry forward this fall. “We felt like it was a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

