Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022
Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
UPS driver suffers heat stroke, crashes into building
A UPS truck crashed into a restaurant in Paso Robles on Tuesday, after the driver possibly suffered a heat stroke. The UPS driver crashed into a pillar on the outside of Cali Grill at about 2 p.m. Cali Grill, located at 711 6th Street, closed temporarily following the crash. Additionally,...
This California Beach Is an Off-Roader’s Paradise
Are you dreaming of driving on dunes and camping on the sand? This is the perfect spot for you. The post This California Beach Is an Off-Roader’s Paradise appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Escape room brings family fun to North County
The Great Escape offers escape rooms, virtual reality games, refreshments. – Looking for that next great adventure? Look no further than The Great Escape, a family-friendly, all-around fun venue located in the heart of downtown Atascadero. Since opening in 2021, The Great Escape has welcomed thrill-seekers from across the Central...
Road Trip: Morro Bay
Set your sights southward and head down the 101 to Morro Bay. Right where the 101 hooks up with Highway 1 you’ll find this small town that offers the perfect spot for a long weekend with the kids that’s full of beach days and a totally chill vibe. Slow down, get to know the welcoming locals and enjoy some of the best seafood that the Pacific Ocean provides. We checked it out and have your next road trip all planned for you!
California allocates $14.7 million for Pismo Beach infrastructure improvements
Millions of dollars have been approved for pavement improvements and constructing bike lanes in Pismo Beach, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced on Monday. In addition, the state assigned more than $86 million for infrastructure projects in Santa Barbara County. The CTC allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and...
MBK Rental Living sells Blue Oak Multifamily Community in California’s Central Coast
MBK Rental Living is delighted to have successfully executed the sale of Blue Oak, a 142-unit Class A luxury apartment and townhome community in Paso Robles, California, to a private Los Angeles owner. The sale reflects the strong performance of the apartment homes due to economic growth in California’s Central Coast.
Pieces of Morro Rock to be brought back to original location
A large project is underway to bring pieces of Morro Rock back to their original location. Up to 10,000 tons of rock will be transported on a barge from Port San Luis to Morro Rock.
State Showers Some Love on Morro Bay for Coleman Park
Morro Bay will receive $600,000 from the state to add more features to Coleman Park. The grant was announced Monday by California State Parks and is from Proposition 68 funding. According to state officials, the improvements include:. new playground;. exercise fitness stations and trail;. stage/plaza area;. three cultural/historical sites;. concession...
UPS driver crashes into Paso Robles restaurant after apparent heat stroke
The truck knocked down a pillar that held up the restaurant’s sign and an overhang.
SLO County ‘Renaissance man’ honored with memorial bench at elephant seal rookery
The World War II veteran was a “loving raconteur ... whose charm and radiant smile lit up any room,” his widow said.
This SLO County home used to be a church. Now, it’s a vacation getaway on Airbnb
Church Huis opened its doors this summer after being converted from an abandoned church.
City workers to begin updates on downtown Atascadero sculpture
The Wrestling Bacchantes in Atascadero's Historic Sunken Gardens is set to receive a modern makeover in the final chapter of the City Hall restoration project. The post City workers to begin updates on downtown Atascadero sculpture appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fly Over Event Saturday 08.23.2022
A special flyover event Saturday at north coast piers. Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber will leave Estrella Warbirds Museum at Paso Robles airport at 11 Saturday morning and fly over the Cayucos pier around 11:20, then the San Simeon pier around 11:25 before returning to Paso Robles. On board the World...
Car burns after driver crashes into San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza
A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar in front of the Chorro and Monterey street intersection early Tuesday morning.
Body Found on Capistrano in Atascadero 08.23.2022
A man’s body found on Capistrano avenue in Atascadero. Around 5:30 yesterday morning, the body was found near the intersection of Capistrano and Country Club drive. Capistrano was closed while Atascadero police investigated the crime scene with a coroner’s detective. The man’s cause of death appears to be...
Locals swap and sell items thanks to a long-standing tradition in Paso Robles
Attendees met up at the Downtown City Park to check out all sorts of items. Trading Day is where people around the Central Coast can gather and sell items like a yard sale but at a park.
KCBX News Update: The "reunification" of Morro Rock, and CA unemployment drops to historic low
Northern Chumash Tribal Council holds reunification ceremony at Morro Rock. The Northern Chumash Tribal Council held a ceremony this weekend that they described as a “reunification” of Morro Rock. The rock is a sacred site to the Chumash, whose name for it is Lisamu’. Much of the rock...
Clouded in Crisis: The search for solutions to help Nipomo Mesa communities breathe better air
Para leer esta nota en español, haga clic aquí. Exposure to air pollution has long been a public health issue for people in South San Luis Obispo County. Historically marginalized local communities are disproportionately harmed by pollution in the air they breathe every day. There is no cure-all...
Crowds flock to second annual Open Farm Day
Events this year included agrarian art showcase at Studios on the Park. – Tourists, locals, and agricultural enthusiasts once again gathered to travel the SLO Co Farm Trail to tour, taste and learn last month in San Luis Obispo County. This year a new event was added to kick off the two-day weekend, An Evening of agriCULTURE at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. Their new exhibition, Farmstead, showcased agrarian art by fellow farmers, as well as the ever-talented local artist community.
