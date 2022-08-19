ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayucos, CA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kprl.com

Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022

Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

UPS driver suffers heat stroke, crashes into building

A UPS truck crashed into a restaurant in Paso Robles on Tuesday, after the driver possibly suffered a heat stroke. The UPS driver crashed into a pillar on the outside of Cali Grill at about 2 p.m. Cali Grill, located at 711 6th Street, closed temporarily following the crash. Additionally,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Escape room brings family fun to North County

The Great Escape offers escape rooms, virtual reality games, refreshments. – Looking for that next great adventure? Look no further than The Great Escape, a family-friendly, all-around fun venue located in the heart of downtown Atascadero. Since opening in 2021, The Great Escape has welcomed thrill-seekers from across the Central...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Cayucos, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

Road Trip: Morro Bay

Set your sights southward and head down the 101 to Morro Bay. Right where the 101 hooks up with Highway 1 you’ll find this small town that offers the perfect spot for a long weekend with the kids that’s full of beach days and a totally chill vibe. Slow down, get to know the welcoming locals and enjoy some of the best seafood that the Pacific Ocean provides. We checked it out and have your next road trip all planned for you!
MORRO BAY, CA
calcoastnews.com

California allocates $14.7 million for Pismo Beach infrastructure improvements

Millions of dollars have been approved for pavement improvements and constructing bike lanes in Pismo Beach, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced on Monday. In addition, the state assigned more than $86 million for infrastructure projects in Santa Barbara County. The CTC allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and...
PISMO BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Billionaires#Gps#Golf Carts#American#Toyota
GV Wire

State Showers Some Love on Morro Bay for Coleman Park

Morro Bay will receive $600,000 from the state to add more features to Coleman Park. The grant was announced Monday by California State Parks and is from Proposition 68 funding. According to state officials, the improvements include:. new playground;. exercise fitness stations and trail;. stage/plaza area;. three cultural/historical sites;. concession...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
kprl.com

Fly Over Event Saturday 08.23.2022

A special flyover event Saturday at north coast piers. Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber will leave Estrella Warbirds Museum at Paso Robles airport at 11 Saturday morning and fly over the Cayucos pier around 11:20, then the San Simeon pier around 11:25 before returning to Paso Robles. On board the World...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Body Found on Capistrano in Atascadero 08.23.2022

A man’s body found on Capistrano avenue in Atascadero. Around 5:30 yesterday morning, the body was found near the intersection of Capistrano and Country Club drive. Capistrano was closed while Atascadero police investigated the crime scene with a coroner’s detective. The man’s cause of death appears to be...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Crowds flock to second annual Open Farm Day

Events this year included agrarian art showcase at Studios on the Park. – Tourists, locals, and agricultural enthusiasts once again gathered to travel the SLO Co Farm Trail to tour, taste and learn last month in San Luis Obispo County. This year a new event was added to kick off the two-day weekend, An Evening of agriCULTURE at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. Their new exhibition, Farmstead, showcased agrarian art by fellow farmers, as well as the ever-talented local artist community.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy