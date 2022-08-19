ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Food Truck Friday: Mae Malee’s Spring Rolls

By Kelly Grosfield
 5 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - A taste of Thailand is being served up by one local food truck.

Mae Malee’s Spring Rolls can be seen all over the region but mainly calls its location at 15 17th Street in Bristol, Tennessee home.

The namesake of this food truck holds close to Owner Michael Daugherty’s heart. “Malee is my mom’s name, and Mae means mom in Thai,” he said.

He told News Channel 11 that following his roots and cooking up something tasty is what he’s been doing for the past four years. He said it’s been a journey, but so far he’s loved the ride.

“It was a grind the first year because you’re trying to get your name out there, but thankfully I’ve got a lot of repeat customers and it feels like a really warm reception,” Daugherty said. “People seem to enjoy the dishes that I put out and I’m really grateful for it.”

There’s some big flavor packed into such a small truck. “I do Thai and Southeast Asian-inspired dishes. I do Asian versions of tacos, and I do specials like curry and Thai specials,” he said.

They’ve earned quite a following over the past few years, according to Daugherty, but he said he’s glad to just be a part of the community.

“We’ve got more of a diverse and creative menu, and a lot more people have started coming by and we have food truck rallies and a big community where we all kind of support one another,” he said.

The truck runs mainly Tuesdays and Thursdays, serving up lunches in the Bristol area with an occasional third day.

Every Sunday night, they post their weekly schedule on Facebook and Instagram.

