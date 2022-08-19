Read full article on original website
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Prosecutors Are Awaiting Forensics in the Alec Baldwin ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Santa Fe Teachers Will Use Personal Sick Leave if They Catch COVID-19Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
losalamosreporter.com
Luca Ciarla To Play Sept. 15 At Fuller Lodge
The Los Alamos Arts Council presents internationally touring artist Violipiano’s Luca Ciarla straight from Rome. The exclusive experience is taking place on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Fuller Lodge. Space is limited so purchase your tickets now! Tickets and more information available at LosAlamosArtsCouncil.org/Luca-Ciarla. Courtesy LAAC.
losalamosreporter.com
More Photos From The Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo
Competitors in the Los Alamos County Rodeo Mutton Busting Saturday (August 13) at Brewer Arena on North Mesa. Photo by Miles Breaux. This poor calf ran for its life during the Los Alamos County Rodeo as children of all ages tried to take the ribbon off its tail. Photo by Lena Zielie.
losalamosreporter.com
Rotarians Participate In Clean Up Los Alamos Day
Despite steady rain, Rotarians participated in Saturday’s Clean Up Los Alamos Day by tending to the Memorial Garden at Los Alamos High School. The garden, a partnership between the Rotary Club of Los Alamos and the Los Alamos Public Schools, honors students who have passed away while enrolled at the high school. It was dedicated in December 2012. Pictured are, from left, Stacey Castille, Hannes Wiertzema, a Rotary Youth Exchange student from German, Oliver Morris, Dan Castille, Tim Bullock, and Elizabeth Allen. Photo by Matt Allen.
losalamosreporter.com
Obituary: Brian Wayne Emkeit Aug. 20, 1941 – Aug. 18, 2022
We are sad to announce the passing of Brian Wayne Emkeit of Los Alamos, New Mexico. He fought a long hard battle with prostate and bone cancer. Brian died at the age of 80 on August 19, 2022, just 12 hours before his 81st birthday. Brian was born on August...
losalamosreporter.com
Local Meet Up Group Announces Changes And New Activities
Hosts for the local meet up group ‘The Los Alamos Social Club’ are, from left, James Gunn, Andrea McCann, Brian Lippy, Anna Dillane and Lisa Roberts. Not pictured is Skye Sandborgh. Courtesy photo. LOS ALAMOS SOCIAL CLUB NEWS. “The Los Alamos Yours to Discover” group is now called...
losalamosreporter.com
Time To Restore Trinity To Four Lanes
Tonight, the Los Alamos County Council will hear an update on the Canyon Road Reconstruction Project. According to Chair Randy Ryti, this discussion will also include a review of the road diet on Trinity Drive. I want to thank Chair Ryti for bringing this item back for consideration. Now is...
losalamosreporter.com
Middle Schoolers Invited To Hawk Hangout Thursday Afternoon
Come rollerblade or just hang out! Los Alamos Middle School students are invited to the Ice Rink to eat snacks, roller skate, and hang out. Transportation to the ice rink is provided by Atomic City Transit. Ride Bus #6 from the Middle School and hop off before Omega Bridge. Courtesy LAC.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Operation Save The Bears Is Underway With 100 Bear-Resistant Dumpsters Distributed
Operation Save the Bears is underway! 100 bear-resistant dumpsters have successfully been distributed county-wide, and deployment of over 680 bear-resistant roll carts to be distributed to residential households has begun, beginning with North Community 3 residential neighborhood (see map above). Operation Save the Bears intends to protect Los Alamos citizens,...
losalamosreporter.com
County: Taking Stock Of Los Alamos County’s Nuisance Code Process
Los Alamos is on the verge of an important milestone—completion of the Chapter 18 update—the nuisance code. This represents the final chapter of a multi-phased project designed to bring the Los Alamos County Development Code up to date and to determine clear standards for the Community Development Department (CDD) to assess and enforce nuisance conditions that are clearly identified threats to public health, safety, and welfare on private property.
losalamosreporter.com
PEEC: Come Nibble Like A Bear This Friday
Celebrate bear month with The Pajarito Environmental Education Center and the Land of Enchantment Wildlife Foundation by attending Bears, Beers, and Bites 6-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27 at the Los Alamos Nature Center. This event will give you the opportunity to learn about black bears and eat like them too,...
losalamosreporter.com
Kids Battle Weeds On Bayo Canyon Trail
View of overgrown trail from the front wheel of a bike on Bayo Canyon Trail in desperate need of attention on Friday. Courtesy Photo. Three local youth athletes were spotted on Sunday morning battling the weeds that have overgrown the Bayo Canyon trail toward Kwage Mesa armed only with hand tools. The weeds created a significant safety concern for local youth cyclists who took action with tools borrowed from neighbors and parents.
losalamosreporter.com
Keep Trinity Road Diet
Trinity Drive from the Hospital to Oppenheimer Drive is a residential street with multi-family housing on each side. Drivers needing to turn left in that stretch were in constant danger of being rear-ended when the street was 4-lanes because turning left required slowing or stopping in the left lane because there were no turn-bays or the middle turn lane we now have. The sidewalks were dangerous and miserable to walk along especially during snow and rain events as it was impossible not to get splashed by dirty road water. It was unsafe for the transit buses to stop for passengers, and bicyclists had ceased risking travel on Trinity. The road diet has been a very pleasant relief from the drag strip of 4-lanes.
losalamosreporter.com
Ryti Votes No On Ordinance Terminating LEDA Agreement Because Of $17,000 Payment To TNJLA
Los Alamos County Council Chair Randall Ryti cast the dissenting vote at the August 9 County Council meeting against the ordinance terminating a Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) agreement between the County and TNJLA, LLC for support of the development of a Marriott hotel and conference center at the 20th Street Extension across from Ashley Pond.
losalamosreporter.com
NMSP Makes Arrest In Connection With Sunday’s Shooting In Velarde
An argument in Alcalde on Sunday turned violent leaving one man hospitalized and landing one man in jail. The investigation began on August 21, 2022, at around 1:30 p.m., when New Mexico State Police officers were called to 176 County Road 52 in Velarde for a man who had been shot. Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man who had been shot. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called in to investigate the case.
