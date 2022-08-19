ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Pinal County sergeant dies after off-duty vehicle crash

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Department is in mourning after a sergeant died in a crash, officials said Monday. PCSO Sergeant Art Stout reportedly passed away after he was involved in a vehicular accident while off duty last week. "Sgt. Stout was a tenured member of PCSO,...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dies after fight leads to shooting in west Phoenix: police

PHOENIX - One man is dead and another man is injured following a fight that led to a shooting at a home in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the incident happened on Aug. 24 near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road when a man armed with a gun entered the home and a fight ensued between him and another man.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dies after being shot at Phoenix apartment; boyfriend arrested

PHOENIX - A woman has died after police say she was shot by her boyfriend inside an apartment in Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to an apartment near 26th and Myrtle Avenues at around 7 p.m. on Aug. 22, and heard gunshots being fired from inside. Racal Monique...
PHOENIX, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dies after being shot at east Phoenix apartments, police say

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot at an apartment complex in east Phoenix. According to police, officers responded to the scene near 40th Street and McDowell Road and found a man who had been shot on Aug. 23 around 1 a.m. The victim was...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Barricade situation escalates into officer-involved shooting in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating a barricade situation that escalated into an officer-involved shooting in Mesa. According to police, officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress during the late-night hours of Aug. 21 near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway around 11:30 p.m. A woman said she came home and found her front door kicked in, and when officers were setting up a perimeter, the suspect ran outside, jumped a wall, and hid inside a storage shed.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa officer-involved shooting investigation underway

MESA, Ariz. - A police shooting investigation is underway in Mesa Sunday night, the department said. The incident happened near Dobson and Baseline roads. Injuries regarding a suspect or officers haven't been detailed. This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man arrested, accused of posing as police officer

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested in Youngtown after he allegedly handcuffed and searched a man while impersonating a police officer. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a QuikTrip convenience store near 111th and Grand Avenues on Aug. 21 for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
YOUNGTOWN, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Armed man on campus detained by University of Arizona police

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - University of Arizona police said they have detained a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday. They said a man in his 20s was seen running from the school’s communication building with a weapon in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car found submerged in Coolidge river; no injuries reported

COOLIDGE, Ariz. - No one was inside a vehicle that was found submerged in the Gila River in Pinal County. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene near Christensen Road, north of Highway 287, at around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, and found a white car that was almost completely underwater with its windows rolled down.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Firefighters battle massive fire at north Scottsdale mansion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Firefighters battled a large fire that broke out at a north Scottsdale mansion Monday morning. SkyFOX was over the scene on Aug. 22 near Scottsdale Road and Dynamite Boulevard. The Scottsdale Fire Department said crews gained control of the fire after it spread to the attic. One...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Maricopa County Attorney announces crackdown on suspected animal abusers

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has announced a new crackdown on suspects accused of animal cruelty crimes. Interim County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says prosecuting criminals who abuse animals could potentially prevent future crimes. The office recently hired a specialized prosecutor and investigator whose focus will be on convicting...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Scottsdale man accused of running a charity golf tournament scam

The man, who went by a number of aliases, is legally known as Robert Francis Alexander, and he was allegedly collecting on behalf of the Wounded Warrior Project for a charity golf tournament. The tournament did not exist, according to Scottsdale Police. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

