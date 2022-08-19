Read full article on original website
Pinal County sergeant dies after off-duty vehicle crash
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Department is in mourning after a sergeant died in a crash, officials said Monday. PCSO Sergeant Art Stout reportedly passed away after he was involved in a vehicular accident while off duty last week. "Sgt. Stout was a tenured member of PCSO,...
Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in west Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - One man is dead and another man is injured following a fight that led to a shooting at a home in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the incident happened on Aug. 24 near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road when a man armed with a gun entered the home and a fight ensued between him and another man.
Woman dies after being shot at Phoenix apartment; boyfriend arrested
PHOENIX - A woman has died after police say she was shot by her boyfriend inside an apartment in Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to an apartment near 26th and Myrtle Avenues at around 7 p.m. on Aug. 22, and heard gunshots being fired from inside. Racal Monique...
Man dies after being shot at east Phoenix apartments, police say
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot at an apartment complex in east Phoenix. According to police, officers responded to the scene near 40th Street and McDowell Road and found a man who had been shot on Aug. 23 around 1 a.m. The victim was...
Barricade situation escalates into officer-involved shooting in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating a barricade situation that escalated into an officer-involved shooting in Mesa. According to police, officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress during the late-night hours of Aug. 21 near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway around 11:30 p.m. A woman said she came home and found her front door kicked in, and when officers were setting up a perimeter, the suspect ran outside, jumped a wall, and hid inside a storage shed.
Suspect dies after being shot by security guard at downtown Phoenix nightclub
PHOENIX - Police say a suspect is dead after being shot by a security guard at a downtown Phoenix nightclub on Sunday night. Phoenix Police say officers responded to Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 for reports of shots fired. Once at the scene,...
Multi-state fugitive shot by Mesa officers, police say
The shooting, which happened on Aug. 21, happened while police officers wqere investigating a fugitive from Colorado. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Mesa officer-involved shooting investigation underway
MESA, Ariz. - A police shooting investigation is underway in Mesa Sunday night, the department said. The incident happened near Dobson and Baseline roads. Injuries regarding a suspect or officers haven't been detailed. This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
Arizona man arrested, accused of posing as police officer
YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested in Youngtown after he allegedly handcuffed and searched a man while impersonating a police officer. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a QuikTrip convenience store near 111th and Grand Avenues on Aug. 21 for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
Armed man on campus detained by University of Arizona police
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - University of Arizona police said they have detained a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday. They said a man in his 20s was seen running from the school’s communication building with a weapon in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Circle K employee hit in the face with a brick by unknown suspect in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Video note: Viewer discretion is advised. Phoenix Police are looking for a woman seen in a video hitting a Circle K employee in the face with a brick on Aug. 4, then assaulting her more while on the ground. At around 2 a.m. near 32nd Street and Baseline...
Car found submerged in Coolidge river; no injuries reported
COOLIDGE, Ariz. - No one was inside a vehicle that was found submerged in the Gila River in Pinal County. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene near Christensen Road, north of Highway 287, at around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, and found a white car that was almost completely underwater with its windows rolled down.
13-year-old Fort Worth girl becomes youngest Black person ever to be accepted to medical school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Alena Analeigh McQuarter landed in the record books this summer as the youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school. The 13-year-old is currently a junior in college, attending Arizona State University and Oakwood University at the same time online. She is one year...
Eastern Arizona town of Duncan cleans up after monsoon flooding of Gila River
"Mass evacuations" were ordered on Aug. 22 for Duncan, which sits only a few miles from New Mexico near the border. Now, the community is back home and cleaning up the mess.
Phoenix robbery suspect arrested after reportedly targeting PetSmart stores in Arizona, California
PHOENIX - A Phoenix man accused of robbing nearly a dozen stores in Arizona and southern California was taken into custody on Aug. 20 after leading federal agents on a high-speed chase and shooting at them. He wasn’t robbing luxury retailers. Police say his target was a popular pet store...
Firefighters battle massive fire at north Scottsdale mansion
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Firefighters battled a large fire that broke out at a north Scottsdale mansion Monday morning. SkyFOX was over the scene on Aug. 22 near Scottsdale Road and Dynamite Boulevard. The Scottsdale Fire Department said crews gained control of the fire after it spread to the attic. One...
Tempe district failed to protect student from anti-Semitic harassment, feds say: here's what you should know
TEMPE, Ariz. - Federal officials say the Kyrene School District failed to protect a student who was subjected to anti-Semitic harassment. According to officials, the district did not protect the eighth-grader from bullying during the 2018-2019 school year. Here's what you should know about the report. Where is Kyrene School...
Maricopa County Attorney announces crackdown on suspected animal abusers
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has announced a new crackdown on suspects accused of animal cruelty crimes. Interim County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says prosecuting criminals who abuse animals could potentially prevent future crimes. The office recently hired a specialized prosecutor and investigator whose focus will be on convicting...
Scottsdale man accused of running a charity golf tournament scam
The man, who went by a number of aliases, is legally known as Robert Francis Alexander, and he was allegedly collecting on behalf of the Wounded Warrior Project for a charity golf tournament. The tournament did not exist, according to Scottsdale Police. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
