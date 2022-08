Jordan Montgomery is everything the St. Louis Cardinals could have hoped for since arriving at the trade deadline. But pump the brakes on a contract extension. The St. Louis Cardinals were in need of a starting pitcher at the trade deadline. They were unable to land Frankie Montas, who went from the Oakland Athletics to the New York Yankees. But, an arm for the starting rotation arrived, as they acquired Jordan Montgomery from the Yankees in exchange for centerfielder Harrison Bader.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO