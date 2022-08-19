ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men injured in early morning shooting in Emeryville, person of interest identified

By Bay City News
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — Two men were injured in a shooting reported early Friday morning in Emeryville, and investigators have identified a person of interest they are seeking in the case, police said. Officers responded at 12:03 a.m. to reports of a shooting at The Courtyard at 65th Street apartments at 1465 65th St.

San Rafael police arrest sexual assault suspect after 5-hour search

The two victims were taken to a hospital, one in stable condition and the other in serious condition, according to police. Jalin Buck, 23, of Fairfield, has been identified as a person of interest in the shooting and Emeryville police are seeking him for questioning.

There is no immediate threat to the community, according to a social media post from Emeryville PD. Anyone with information about the case or Buck’s whereabouts is asked to call Emeryville police at (510) 596-3700.

