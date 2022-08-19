Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
Agents Arrest Four Men as Part of Ongoing Investigation into “Fentanyl Pills”
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents have arrested four men in connection with an investigation into fentanyl pills. The fentanyl is being pressed into pill form to be disguised as oxycodone and other prescription drugs. Over the past several months, narcotics agents have been conducting the investigation, with...
Cop kills suspect in Lafourche Parish
Louisiana State Police investigators are now investigating after a cop killed a suspect in Cut Off Tuesday. “At approximately 1:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were called to investigate a shooting
brproud.com
Suspect arrested after one hurt in weekend shooting
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting on Sunday, August 21. The shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Paula Dr. Deputies arrived on scene and “found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the...
brproud.com
Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Cut Off man killed after firing at officers during domestic dispute investigation
CUT OFF - State police are investigating an officer-related shooting that left a man allegedly involved in a domestic dispute dead. Around noon on Tuesday, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office and the Port Fouchon Harbor Police Department responded to reports of an armed man involved in a domestic incident along West 133rd Street. When officers arrived, someone around the home shot at them, and one of the officers with PFHPD shot back, injuring and ultimately killing 32-year-old Geraldo Reyes at the scene.
MCPD Detectives make multiple arrests in January Chester Bowles shooting
Morgan City Police Department Detectives made multiple arrests in January Chester Bowles shooting. Three of the four suspects involved in the incident have been arrested.
stmarynow.com
Theft, burglary charges among Monday arrests
Local police agencies reported six arrests Monday and early Tuesday, including a Morgan City man accused of theft and burglary. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 58 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
Officer-involved shooting in Cut Off leaves suspect dead, Lafourche Parish Sheriff says
Louisiana State Police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lafourche Parish that left one person dead on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houmatimes.com
TPSO asks for help in theft at a local business
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for a theft of approximately $1,000.00 that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. on August 12,...
WDSU
Houma police need public's help identifying suspects, vehicles linked to July homicide investigation
HOUMA, La. — The Houma Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying people and vehicles seen in surveillance video in connection with a homicide investigation. On July 1, video shows three suspect vehicles pulling into the driveway of a home near the intersection of Naquin and Main...
NOPD on 3rd reported homicide today
The New Orleans Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in the 2800 block of Comus Court. That’s in the St. Roch neighborhood.
Deputies arrest 2 teens for Donaldsonville drive-by shooting on attempted murder charges
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two 17-year-old male suspects for their alleged involvement in a Donaldsonville drive-by shooting. According to APSO, the drive-by shooting occurred on Friday, Aug. 19 around 9:40 p.m., at the intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70 in Donaldsonville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox8live.com
Man killed after shooting at police following domestic dispute in Cut Off, officials say
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed when police returned fire responding to a domestic dispute in Cut Off on Tues., Aug. 23, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says. Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and officers with Port Fourchon Harbor Police responded...
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
Louisiana man leads deputies on chase exceeding 100 mph
A high-speed chase ended with the arrest of Wendell Johnson, 62, of Bertrandville.
lpso.net
Thibodaux Man Arrested Following Shooting on Paula Drive
One man was injured and another is in custody following a shooting on Paula Drive on Sunday. Blake Chiasson Jr., 20 is charged with aggravated second degree battery in the incident. Just after 3 p.m. on August 21, 2022, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of...
Violent gas station robbery caught on camera, NOPD searching for suspects
NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for two suspects in a violent gas station robbery caught on camera. According to police, the two suspects pictured below entered the gas station at the corner of St Claude Avenue and Lizardi Street around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. The video shows...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera. Prairieville, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify two subjects who were recorded in the image above and the video below taking packages from a residence in Prairieville, Louisiana.
K-9 helps nab Louisiana man in possession of pot and a handgun
Trevor Michael Proulx was the driver and there was also a female passenger in the vehicle at the time of the stop.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate homicide in Broadmoor
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Broadmoor. According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene. Police are now searching for a vehicle and two persons of interest...
Comments / 3