Houma, LA

WWL-AMFM

Cop kills suspect in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana State Police investigators are now investigating after a cop killed a suspect in Cut Off Tuesday. “At approximately 1:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were called to investigate a shooting
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Suspect arrested after one hurt in weekend shooting

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting on Sunday, August 21. The shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Paula Dr. Deputies arrived on scene and “found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
Houma, LA
wbrz.com

Cut Off man killed after firing at officers during domestic dispute investigation

CUT OFF - State police are investigating an officer-related shooting that left a man allegedly involved in a domestic dispute dead. Around noon on Tuesday, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office and the Port Fouchon Harbor Police Department responded to reports of an armed man involved in a domestic incident along West 133rd Street. When officers arrived, someone around the home shot at them, and one of the officers with PFHPD shot back, injuring and ultimately killing 32-year-old Geraldo Reyes at the scene.
CUT OFF, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft, burglary charges among Monday arrests

Local police agencies reported six arrests Monday and early Tuesday, including a Morgan City man accused of theft and burglary. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 58 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO asks for help in theft at a local business

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for a theft of approximately $1,000.00 that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. ​Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. on August 12,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lpso.net

Thibodaux Man Arrested Following Shooting on Paula Drive

One man was injured and another is in custody following a shooting on Paula Drive on Sunday. Blake Chiasson Jr., 20 is charged with aggravated second degree battery in the incident. Just after 3 p.m. on August 21, 2022, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of...
THIBODAUX, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera. Prairieville, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify two subjects who were recorded in the image above and the video below taking packages from a residence in Prairieville, Louisiana.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate homicide in Broadmoor

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Broadmoor. According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene. Police are now searching for a vehicle and two persons of interest...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

