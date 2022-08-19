CUT OFF - State police are investigating an officer-related shooting that left a man allegedly involved in a domestic dispute dead. Around noon on Tuesday, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office and the Port Fouchon Harbor Police Department responded to reports of an armed man involved in a domestic incident along West 133rd Street. When officers arrived, someone around the home shot at them, and one of the officers with PFHPD shot back, injuring and ultimately killing 32-year-old Geraldo Reyes at the scene.

CUT OFF, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO