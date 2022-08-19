Read full article on original website
williamsonherald.com
Nolensville continues Little League World Series push Monday
The Nolensville Little League baseball team plays Monday at 2 p.m. on ESPN in the Little League World Series. Nolensville faces the Great Lakes region champion Hagerstown, Indiana, with a spot in the championship semifinal in the 10-team United States bracket up for grabs. The local boys won their first two games on the big stage in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Drowning at Tims Ford Lake Earlier This Week
TIMS FORD LAKE – A popular boating and swimming destination by a multitude of Middle Tennesseans was the location of a tragedy earlier this week. On Monday evening, emergency responders answered a call for a possible drowning at a Tims Ford Lake boat dock. Evidently, a Nashville man went underwater and never resurfaced. The man was reportedly attempting to swim across a narrow channel between two coastlines in the lake. Evidently, the man was swimming near a dock behind the Highland Ridge Subdivision off of Bell Memorial Drive near Highway 130.
WSMV
Firefighters battle fire at furniture store in Lawrence County
LEOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lawrenceburg Firefighters battled a fire at Story & Lee Furniture Sunday night. At 9:05 p.m., the Lawrenceburg Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm showing water flow at 2409 Highway 43 South, according to a media release. The first arriving units found light smoke in...
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville Little League advances to Monday LLWS showdown with Great Lakes
The Nolensville Little League team continued its impressive showing in Williamsport Friday with an 11-2 victory over Utah. The team led 6-1 after two innings and never let up, scoring an additional 5 runs in the top of the fifth inning for insurance. Nolensville's Jack Rhodes had four hits in...
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH OF TOPSY ROAD AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Trigg County drowning under investigation
Saturday, the Trigg County Coroner's Office confirmed a 62-year-old man drowned in Lake Barkley in Cadiz. The accident is under investigation.
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
WSMV
Crews respond to victim trapped in grain silo
ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple Lawerence County agencies responded to reports of a person trapped in a grain silo Saturday. Lawerence County officials told us the victim fell 40 feet into the grain silo. They are now buried under approximately four to six feet of grain. The victim’s condition is...
tnrealestatelistings.com
408 Weaver Ln Springfield, TN 37172 — MLS# 2430304
Affordable 2 / 1 in Springfield. New paint, flooring throughout. Off street parking and a nice backyard. We are looking for: applicants with a 600+ credit score, clean background check, no prior evictions, non-smoker no pets Qualifications: income should be 3x rent, must complete a credit check, and background. 1st months rent ($1, 000), last month's rent ($1, 000), and security deposit of $1, 000 required (total move in costs $3, 000 plus application fees). Everyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home will have to fill out an application.
WTVC
Person found dead inside Tennessee grain silo Saturday
ETHRIDGE, Tenn. — Authorities in Ethridge, Tennessee say a person has died after getting stuck in a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County, our affiliate WKRN reports. Ethridge Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call involving a grain silo around 10:15 a.m. on Dooley Road in this...
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake
A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
thunder1320.com
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening
Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
Teen dies in the Stones River in Nashville on fishing trip with family
A teen died in the Stones River on Friday afternoon, with personnel from the Nashville Fire Department recovering his body.
wvlt.tv
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County
The Morristown Police Department is still working to identify the suspected driver. Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department. The café is holding the fundraiser for a fire department that spearheaded efforts in the March 2022 wildfires. How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Updated: 18...
wpln.org
Extreme rainfall in Tennessee is revealing a hidden health threat — hazardous chemical facilities
In the U.S., more than 11,000 facilities have “extremely” hazardous chemicals in amounts that could harm people, the environment and property if released. About a third are located in areas with prominent climate hazards, like wildfires, storm surges, flooding and sea level rise. In Tennessee, the main threat...
smokeybarn.com
2022 Jay Fuqua, Don Head Truck, Tractor Pull Memorial Benefit Saturday, Sept. 3rd
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The 4th Annual Jay Fuqua, Don Head Memorial Benefit Pull along with the (6th annual) PPL Southern Nationals will be held September 3, 2022 at a new time, 6PM. Long-time Robertson Countians Jay Fuqua and Don Head lost their lives to cancer...
Multi-million dollar tennis complex coming to Spring Hill
Spring Hill residents should look forward to bringing out the tennis rackets as a new professional facility will soon make its way to the city.
I-40 E ramp closed for the weekend
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be closing a ramp from Murfreesboro Pike onto I-40 East all weekend to make concrete repairs.
1 dead after getting trapped inside grain bin in Ethridge
Authorities in Ethridge say one person has died after they became stuck inside a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County.
lite987whop.com
First Annual Hummingbird Festival
Don’t miss the 1st Annual Hummingbird Festival, August 28th from 2pm to 5pm at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center. Activities include Banding Hummingbirds, Hummingbird Folklore, Plants for Hummingbirds, and more.
