Nolensville continues Little League World Series push Monday

The Nolensville Little League baseball team plays Monday at 2 p.m. on ESPN in the Little League World Series. Nolensville faces the Great Lakes region champion Hagerstown, Indiana, with a spot in the championship semifinal in the 10-team United States bracket up for grabs. The local boys won their first two games on the big stage in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
UPDATE: Drowning at Tims Ford Lake Earlier This Week

TIMS FORD LAKE – A popular boating and swimming destination by a multitude of Middle Tennesseans was the location of a tragedy earlier this week. On Monday evening, emergency responders answered a call for a possible drowning at a Tims Ford Lake boat dock. Evidently, a Nashville man went underwater and never resurfaced. The man was reportedly attempting to swim across a narrow channel between two coastlines in the lake. Evidently, the man was swimming near a dock behind the Highland Ridge Subdivision off of Bell Memorial Drive near Highway 130.
Firefighters battle fire at furniture store in Lawrence County

LEOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lawrenceburg Firefighters battled a fire at Story & Lee Furniture Sunday night. At 9:05 p.m., the Lawrenceburg Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm showing water flow at 2409 Highway 43 South, according to a media release. The first arriving units found light smoke in...
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH OF TOPSY ROAD AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
Crews respond to victim trapped in grain silo

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple Lawerence County agencies responded to reports of a person trapped in a grain silo Saturday. Lawerence County officials told us the victim fell 40 feet into the grain silo. They are now buried under approximately four to six feet of grain. The victim’s condition is...
408 Weaver Ln Springfield, TN 37172 — MLS# 2430304

Affordable 2 / 1 in Springfield. New paint, flooring throughout. Off street parking and a nice backyard. We are looking for: applicants with a 600+ credit score, clean background check, no prior evictions, non-smoker no pets Qualifications: income should be 3x rent, must complete a credit check, and background. 1st months rent ($1, 000), last month's rent ($1, 000), and security deposit of $1, 000 required (total move in costs $3, 000 plus application fees). Everyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home will have to fill out an application.
Person found dead inside Tennessee grain silo Saturday

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. — Authorities in Ethridge, Tennessee say a person has died after getting stuck in a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County, our affiliate WKRN reports. Ethridge Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call involving a grain silo around 10:15 a.m. on Dooley Road in this...
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake

A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening

Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County

The Morristown Police Department is still working to identify the suspected driver. Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department. The café is holding the fundraiser for a fire department that spearheaded efforts in the March 2022 wildfires. How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Updated: 18...
First Annual Hummingbird Festival

Don’t miss the 1st Annual Hummingbird Festival, August 28th from 2pm to 5pm at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center. Activities include Banding Hummingbirds, Hummingbird Folklore, Plants for Hummingbirds, and more.
