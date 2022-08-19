ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

KVOE

Coronavirus numbers increase in Lyon County

COVID-19 numbers are trending up again in Lyon County. On Wednesday, Lyon County Public Health announced 86 new cases since Aug. 17. That’s up from 51 cases announced a week ago. It’s also comparable with 90 cases announced Aug. 10. Deaths remained flat at 125. Lyon County is...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Student achievement and first COVID-19 update in over six months highlight USD 253 Board of Education meeting Wednesday

USD 253 Emporia’s Department of Teaching and Learning is encouraging the district to celebrate recent statistics from the district’s academic achievement report. The report, delivered to the USD 253 Board of Education Wednesday evening, showed that while students have not seen a dramatic increase in areas such as math and science compared to spring 2022, there has not been any measurable decline either. This was encouraging data for Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Student Services Judy Stanley who says stable numbers are always preferable to the alternative.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Commission’s action meeting includes updates, contracts

Budgetary matters, contracts and other updates are ahead for the Lyon County Commission on Thursday. Commissioners have their weekly action meeting beginning at 9 am. As part of that meeting, commissioners will:. *Discuss the remodeling project for the Law Enforcement Center’s booking area. *Give directions to County Engineer Chip...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

After busy summer weekdays, Bloom House expects weekend traffic to pick up speed

Traffic is picking up at Bloom House Youth Services, a non-profit organization helping homeless youths. Board President Clara Corn says the summer had a “regular amount” of teenagers using the drop-in center at 301 West 11th, and she expects a shift from weekday to weekend traffic as classes begin across Lyon County this month. She says two main services have seen a lot of interest the past few months.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office among law enforcement agencies involved in ‘You Drink, You Drive, You Lose’ enforcement effort

Lyon County deputies are in the early stages of their annual traffic enforcement effort leading up to and through the Labor Day weekend. The “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” campaign involves deputies putting in extra time, as funded by the Kansas Department of Transporation, to look for impaired drivers. On KVOE’s Morning Show on Wednesday, Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope says DUI incidents seem to happen in spurts.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Part of Weaver Street to close Sept. 1

Part of Emporia’s Weaver Street will be closed early next month for a relatively short-term project. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the closure will let Evergy replace a broken utility pole near the intersection of US Highway 50 and East Sixth. Work will be Sept. 1 and maybe Sept. 2, depending on how things proceed.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Traffic constricted near Emporia’s Sixth and Rural as West Highway 50 resurfacing project begins

The West Highway 50 resurfacing project is officially underway. Crews are concentrating on the east side of the overall work zone, with work starting to repair and reconstruct the northeast corner of the intersection at Sixth and Rural. Traffic on Sixth cannot turn northbound onto Rural at this time, and westbound traffic on Sixth has shifted to the inside driving lane for this part of the project. The reconstruction work at Sixth and Rural should be done by early September.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Hartford man hospitalized following rollover accident in Coffey County Monday evening

A Hartford resident suffered suspected serious injuries after his vehicle rolled early Monday evening. The accident was reported around 7 pm west of 19th Avenue and Black Bird Lane, 1.8 miles east of Hartford, in Coffey County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Zachary Stephenson was traveling westbound in a 2004 Suzuki XL-7 when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.
KVOE

EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: USD 253, Emporia Police, Lyon County Attorney tight-lipped as investigation continues

The Emporia Police Department continues its investigation into allegations of misconduct by at least one and possibly several members of the Emporia High football team. USD 253 Communications Director Lyndel Landgren says the investigation began after a currently-unspecified situation came to light. He says concerns such as the one that launched the EPD investigation are thoroughly reviewed by district administration, with appropriate steps taken that follow board policies.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Rec Commission to discuss golf simulation system among agenda items

Several discussion points are ahead for the Emporia Recreation Commission with its monthly meeting coming Monday evening. Director Tom McEvoy has several items to present, including an update on the annual audit that took place last week. McEvoy will also discuss a possible golf simulation system for the racquetball court, an update on electronic door locks at the Lee Beran Recreation Center and the prospect of the Rec Center enrolling in the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce gift certificate program.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Bauer pleads no contest to May chase in Lyon and Chase counties

Sentencing is ahead for a Colorado man who pleaded no contest to a felony count of flee and elude after a chase in Lyon and Chase counties earlier this year. Cody Bauer accepted a plea agreement last week in Lyon County District Court. Counts of possessing drugs and paraphernalia were dismissed.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

City of Emporia enters into agreement with Lot and Ilk to design new city logo; Design set to be presented in late September

A new logo design for the city of Emporia is now in the works according to an announcement Wednesday. Emporia City Communications Manager Christine Johnson in an email Wednesday stated the city has signed a contract with Lot and Ilk to produce a logo to be presented during a meeting in September. The announcement follows the city commission’s recent meeting last week where commissioners chose to purchase two crowdsourced logos for $600 and submit those to Lot and Ilk for additional refinement.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia chase suspect set for preliminary hearing Thursday

One man accused of leading Emporia Police on a chase in the city limits this past spring has a preliminary hearing in Lyon County District Court on Thursday. Vontrez Williams will be in court at 2 pm. He’s facing a count of felony flee and elude and a count of reckless driving.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia man facing trial for allegedly bringing contraband to jail

Trial could begin next week for an Emporia man accused of bringing contraband into the Lyon County Jail. Michael Hise faces single counts of trafficking contraband, drug possession and paraphernalia possession after he allegedly tried to bring drugs into the facility in late April. Trial is set to begin Aug....
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State football to hold Student Night practice

The Emporia State football team will hold their annual Student Night practice on Monday night, the first day of classes at Emporia State. Students will be invited to come down to the field and participate in several activities. This is the 12th training camp practice with 9 left before the...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships

The top male and female disc golf players in the world will be here in Emporia for the PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships. The tournament is set for August 30th through September 3rd at the Emporia Country Club and Jones Park. The following businesses would like to welcome all...
EMPORIA, KS

