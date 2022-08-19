ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County drops mask advisory, COVID-19 transmission level

By Maeve Walsh
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s indoor mask advisory has been rescinded, the health commissioner announced Friday.

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded the county’s COVID-19 community transmission level from high to medium, or orange to yellow on the department’s nationwide map , Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola said in a news release Friday that the mask advisory for residents has been dropped.

Ohio’s on the decline for new COVID-19 cases

Under the medium transmission level, the CDC recommended residents stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, take a test and wear a mask in the case of symptoms or exposure. Those at higher risk for severe reactions to COVID-19 are encouraged to continue wearing a mask, Mazzola said.

The current case rate in Franklin County is 186 per 100,000 residents, according to Columbus Public Health. Hospital admissions due to COVID-19 stand at 12 per 100,000 people, with about 4% of patients placed in in-patient beds diagnosed with the virus.

Two central Ohio counties, Union and Pickaway, remain at a high transmission level, according to the CDC. Following Franklin County’s lead in dropping to a medium transmission level were Delaware, Licking, Fairfield and Madison Counties.

The CDC previously bumped Franklin County to high community transmission level on July 21, prompting the county’s health department to issue an indoor mask advisory .

