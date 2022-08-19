Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO PERFORM ROAD REPAIRS IN BURTON
Washington County has approved an agreement to upgrade roads in Burton. County Commissioners at their meeting today (Tuesday) entered into the agreement with the City of Burton. The county will supply labor and equipment up to $15,000 for projects along Texas, Burton, San Marcos, Railroad, North Brazos, North Colorado, Navasota and South Main Streets. The city will reimburse the county for all materials, labor and equipment costs over $15,000.
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM TO PERFORM WATER SYSTEM MAINTENANCE BEGINNING SEPT. 1
The City of Brenham public water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system beginning next month. From September 1-30, the system will adjust from using chloramine to free chlorine. The city says the conversion is for routine maintenance and is designed to sustain clean water and minimize the potential for harmful bacteria in the water system. While there are no signs of bacteriological contamination in the water system, the maintenance period will be used to prevent nitrifying bacteria and biofilm from forming.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY
A Washington, Texas man was arrested late Tuesday on an assault charge. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday night at 11:50, Officers responded to the 1900 block of Northview Circle, in reference to a Disturbance. Lonnie Starks-House, 40 of Washington, was arrested for Assault of a Pregnant Person. He was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD ADOPTS REAPPRAISAL PLAN
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors adopted the 2023-24 reappraisal plan on Tuesday. Appraisal districts are required to have a biennial reappraisal plan, which lays out certain activities that must be performed when reappraisals are done. Those activities include defining market areas, identifying and updating property characteristics affecting value in market areas, and applying conclusions from an appraisal model to individual properties.
Waller County acting fast to help 2 subdivisions get through impassible road after rain events
The trouble-making road work will improve the area in the long run, but for now, two subdivisions are trying to deal with the pain every time heavy rain pushes through.
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
KBTX.com
City of Bryan, BTU adopt ordinance to temporarily suspend reconnection deposits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Representatives from BTU gave a presentation to the Bryan City Council at a special meeting Tuesday. The presentation updated council members on the policies surrounding the disconnection, reconnection, and late fees for customers during the extremely hot weather conditions over the past few months. City leaders...
Navasota Examiner
One air-lifted, six injured in rollover
A single-vehicle rollover Sunday night in Navasota injured six people, including a juvenile that was air-lifted from the scene. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize said on Sunday, Aug. 21, at approximately 8 p.m., Navasota Police and fire departments responded to the Texas State Highway 6 southbound median, just south of Farm-to-Market Road 3090 and north of Highway 105 West.
KBTX.com
Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A popular meat market was forced to close Tuesday following a fire that damaged the building. The Bryan Fire Department responded to the Texas Meat Market in the 600 block of North Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan after smoke began to pour out the back of the business.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Office Seeks the Community’s Help to Locate Stolen Classic Truck
PORTER, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 1971 Chevrolet C1500 truck bearing Texas LP GS73MT. The vehicle has a restored exterior and interior with a matching seafoam green color. The vehicle was stolen on July 29th, 2022 from a home in the Porter, Texas.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County
A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
kwhi.com
CASA FOR KIDS TO HOST FALL GALA OCT. 7
CASA for Kids of South Central Texas will shine a spotlight on child abuse prevention at its annual fall gala: “Lights, Camera, AUCTION”. The gala will be held Friday, October 7th at 6 p.m. at 2K Reserve, located at 26260 Nelson Road, northeast of Hempstead. Attendees can dine...
kwhi.com
CHOPPER, HANSEN, PETER NAMED PETS OF THE WEEK; CLEAR THE SHELTERS SATURDAY
This week’s Pets of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center are Chopper, Hansen and Peter. Chopper is an adult Labrador mix who got his name because he was found by a flight nurse at the Washington County EMS helipad last fall. He was in rough shape at the time, but is doing great now and is ready for a new home.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS BACK-TO-SCHOOL STUDENT MEAL RATES
Brenham ISD’s director of child nutrition services will be this week’s guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Kasandra Davis will discuss back-to-school meal rates for students. The program can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m. on KWHI AM 1280, FM 101.7...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Investigation Continues into Fatal Fire in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, TX -- Montgomery County Firefighters responded Saturday evening to a neighbor’s report of a fire at the back of a property in the 800 block of N. Fostoria off Hwy 105 E. Upon their arrival, they discovered a house on fire at the end of a long driveway....
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE TUESDAY
An Austin man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a foot chase. Brenham Police report that early Tuesday morning at 12:45, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Highway 290 East on a stolen vehicle out of Harris County. The driver of the vehicle continued westbound at a high rate of speed actively evading Cpl. Dudenhoeffer’s lights and sirens. Spike strips were successfully deployed on the vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 290 West and the driver went off the roadway and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. Waller County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was requested and arrived on scene along with Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Texas DPS to assist officers in a search for the driver that fled. The driver was located approximately one hour after the pursuit was initiated by the K-9 Unit and was taken into custody without further incident. Mereicio Allen, 19 of Austin, was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, and Evading Arrest or Detention. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
MAJOR TRAFFIC CRASH ON HIGHWAY 6 BETWEEN NAVASOTA AND COLLEGE STATION
Update @ 10:15 a.m. Tuesday: An update to this story can be read here. Original Story @ 4:45 p.m. Monday: Authorities are at the scene of a multi-vehicle traffic crash on Highway Six South in front of Navasota Mirror and Glass. The Navasota Examiner is reporting on their Facebook page...
City of Rockdale condemns actions of protestors outside Beto O'Rourke event
City of Rockdale condemns actions of protestors outside Beto O'Rourke campaign event; video circulating social media causes concern for leadership, disturbed by residents' behavior
kwhi.com
COLORADO CO. FAIR BEGINS SEPT. 8
Activities for the 44th Annual Colorado County Fair start in just over two weeks. The 2022 fair, themed “Neon Lights & Country Nights”, runs September 8-10 at the Colorado County Fairgrounds in Columbus. Events at the fair will include several days of livestock judging, the Heart of America...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect who shot at Bryan officer responding to disturbance call dies following chase, police say
BRYAN, Texas – A man who fired at a police officer who responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday morning shot and killed himself following a police chase, according to the Bryan Police Department. According to police, at 5:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive...
