Minneapolis, MN

U.S. Attorney Luger: Violent crime, gang activity in Minnesota near all-time high

By John Lauritsen
 3 days ago

Violent crime, gang activity in Minnesota near all-time high, U.S. Attorney says 02:03

MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Attorney's office says they are starting to see the results of a violent crime crackdown that began in the spring, but said that some violent crimes and gang activities are near an all-time high.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger was joined Friday morning by federal, state and local law enforcement to talk about arrests and what they've learned. Calling the violent-crime statistics alarming, Luger says law enforcement agencies have learned a lot about changes in criminal behavior.

"By their actions, their weapons and their words, violent offenders are displaying an absolute disdain for the law," Luger said.

Luger says law enforcement has encountered criminals with more militaristic and deadly weapons, such as Glock 19s equipped with switches that turn the handguns into automatic machine guns. Body armor and laser scopes have also been recovered.

"What used to be knives are now guns. What used to be guns are now machine guns," Luger said.

The multi-agency crime crackdown has focused on carjackings, illegal possession of firearms, and drug trafficking. Leaders say they've made hundreds of arrests and recovered thousands of fentanyl pills.

"Although we've made significant process against violent crime, there is still more work to be done," FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Krause said.

Interim Minneapolis police chief Amelia Huffman says community members in her city appreciate the crackdown and hope it continues.

"We have been hearing from folks in the community that they would like to see even more enforcement details," Huffman said.

Luger says he's talked with gang members who've been arrested, who have urged him to change the rhetoric that crime doesn't have penalties. He believes that mindset is a major reason for the spike in violent crime.

"Fentanyl and a machine gun can equal 30 years in prison," Luger said.

Full video: U.S. Attorney says violent crime, gang activity in MN near all-time high 14:22

TRUTHISBEST
3d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣from the state that puts up statues of career criminals and throw police officers in prison…🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔!

todd daugherty
3d ago

40 years of importing people as fast as politicians could arrange it and giving our money away like water-it is our past and present politians fault 100%

Bill Berditsman
3d ago

Gee, I wonder why? Here's a novel idea, start enforcing the law again.

