IDs Released For Trio That Crashed Stolen Bentley, Ran From Cops In Morris County: Prosecutor

Wharton Police Photo Credit: Wharton Police via Facebook

Details have emerged surrounding the three suspects who were arrested after crashing a stolen Bentley and running from police in Morris County, authorities said.

Officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle on Route 15 South in Wharton when the department was dispatched to a crash near the intersection with Mt. Pleasant Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release with local officials.

Responding officers confirmed that the crashed vehicle was a 2021 Bentley Bentayga that was stolen from a garage in Rumson the previous day.

Meanwhile, three men ran from the crash scene but were quickly located and taken into custody with help from several surrounding police departments.

Rajohn Robinson, 27, of Newark, Eion Johnson, 18, of East Orange, and Dahmar Robinson, 21, of Jersey City, were charged with unlawful taking of a means of conveyance, two counts of second-degree motor vehicle theft, and obstruction by flight.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries to any of our citizens or responding personnel,” Prosecutor Carroll said. “This is yet another regrettable incident of vehicle theft that greatly transcends the ‘joy ride.’ Here we have the merging of several of the most dangerous current challenges we all face with the unprecedented rise in vehicle thefts.”

Assisting agencies include the Rockaway Township Police Department, Jefferson Township Police Department, Picatinny Police, New Jersey State Police, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Emergency Services Section, Morris County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, and the Morris County Office of Emergency Management.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.