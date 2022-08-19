Read full article on original website
Cass County Responds to Trailer Fire Tuesday
SOUTH FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Just before 6:30 PM Tuesday evening, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Horace Fire Department responded to 88th Avenue South and University Drive South for a reported fire. A pickup hauling a flatbed trailer loaded with hay bales from Wild Rice to Glyndon...
Fargo Sobriety Checkpoint Update
FARGO, N.D. (NDHP) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint from 9:00 pm until midnight on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the I-94 University Drive (exit 351) westbound off ramp. 417 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint. Forty-seven vehicles were screened...
Fargo Man Assaults Barnes County Deputy In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 49-year-old Fargo man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a Barnes County Sheriff’s deputy. According to the news release Dustin L. Lende was being pursued by deputies in Cass County for a prior incident in that county. The pursuit ended when he fled into Barnes County with his vehicle.
Two Vehicle Crash Near Gwinner Injures Two
GWINNER, N.D. (NDHP) – A Gwinner man was seriously injured during a two vehicle crash on Monday, August 22nd near Gwinner. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said 52-year-old Christopher Lee McFarland was driving a Case tractor pulling a mower trailer, west bound on ND Highway 13, 1 mile west of Gwinner, ND. A Volvo truck driven by 43-year-old Ryan Roger Unterseher of Lidgerwood, ND was also westbound and came upon the tractor while it was driving on the roadway. Unterseher was distracted by something near his feet and failed to see the tractor. He rear ended the mower the tractor was pulling.
Two Semis Leave I-94 Roadway Near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two semis ran off the Interstate 94 roadway on Thursday, August 18th east of Valley City about 4:12pm. On was in traveling westbound before the driver lost control and slid of the roadway. A second semi traveling eastbound lost control and entered the eastbound ditch.
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers. ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are aware...
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
Five Below in Fargo to open September 2
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The newest store in Fargo, Five Below, is opening next week. The store will open on Friday, September 2nd at 1500 13th Ave E in the former Dress Barn location. The trendy discount store primarily offers items for $5 or less.
Man found unresponsive in Fargo hotel hot tub
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after being found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Fargo hotel. Emergency crews responded to the 44-hundred block of 19th Avenue South Monday morning, where they found the unresponsive 59-year-old. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Authorities believe he died...
VCPS COVID-19 Protocol For Students & Staff
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – School starts on Wednesday, August 24th. Josh Johnson, Superintendent of Valley City Public Schools said parents had a few questions regarding the COVID-19 protocol. He said any student or staff member that has developed symptoms for COVID-19 should not return to school until they...
Fargo Police looking for 3 people after shots fired incident
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and find these three persons of interest. They say the three pictured were seen around 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 17 shortly before a verbal altercation ensued with this group and several individuals on an apartment building balcony in the 1100 block of 16th Street North. Police say one of the three people pictured allegedly fired a gun at the people on the balcony and ran.
Row Crop Tour Set for Sept. 1 at Carrington
(NDAgConnection.com) – NDSU plant pathologist Michael Wunsch presents at last year’s row crop tour. (NDSU photo) NDSU plant pathologist Michael Wunsch presents at last year’s row crop tour. (NDSU photo) (Click the image above to view a high-resolution image that can be downloaded) Farmers, crop advisers and...
Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the evening of Saturday, August 20, Fargo Police partnered with the Cass County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol to have an increased presence in downtown Fargo. This was done both to conduct usual law enforcement activities and also to continue working with downtown businesses and partners to help keep the downtown neighborhood a thriving weekend destination.
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Public School teachers have workshops Monday and Tuesday with classes beginning Wednesday this week. Returning to school in the fall is an exciting time for rekindling relationships and resuming class work. Safety; with school beginning many traffic patterns including cars, buses, bikes...
Update: Police and SWAT arrest man following standoff in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE)-- Fargo Police are identifying the man involved in a south Fargo standoff Tuesday morning. Authorities arrested 19-year-old Anthony E. Kaykay in the 2200 blk of 6th Ave. S., following the execution of a high-risk search warrant in collaboration with the Red River Valley SWAT Team.
Sunday Afternoon In Pioneer Park Features Spencer Thomas
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park, now in its second season, will continue on Sunday, August 28th at 5:30 PM with a performance by standup comedian, Spencer Thomas. Bridges Arts Council Administrator, Nick Lee said David Standal, a Fargo comic will open the show. David...
Viking Football Opens Season Thursday Night at Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, ND. (VCSU) – The 2022 college football season kicks off Thursday night in Jamestown. Valley City State University hits the road on Thursday, traveling 35 miles west for the season opener at rival University of Jamestown. It will be the 123rd meeting in the rivalry’s storied history.
Hi-Liner Boys Tennis Falls to Fargo North
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)-The Hi-Liners opened up the season on the road at Fargo North. The match-up was super competitive leading to long matches with four going the distance of three sets. The last match on split sets and the coaches changed the format to a third set short set because of impending darkness.
Update: Woman found dead in South Fargo
(Update - 8:52 a.m.) -- Fargo Police now confirm to WDAY Radio that they responded to reports of an unresponsive women around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was declared dead upon arrival. The cause of her death, and the woman's identity has not been released. Crews were on scene for...
