Minot, ND

KX News

PHOTOS: Getting wild with Brew at the Zoo

BISMARCK, ND (KXNet.com) — The phrase ‘a wild party’ takes on a new meaning when alcohol and animals meet in one location during Brew at the Zoo. This unusual combination is one of the Dakota Zoo’s main fundraising events, and is a massive brew tasting bringing together alcoholic artisans from Bismarck, Minot, and beyond. Over […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

MEA Teacher of the Year 2022-23

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – At kickoff Monday morning, the Minot Education Association named Trisha Schaefer the teacher of the year for 2022 to ‘23. Minot Public School teachers were excited to get things rolling Monday morning when it was announced. Schaefer is being recognized for her school spirit, and the pride she takes in her work.
MINOT, ND
kfgo.com

Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
FARGO, ND
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot man under investigation makes bid for Secretary of State

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another candidate has thrown his hat in the ring for Secretary of State. Charles Tuttle of Minot submitted a petition to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday to run as an Independent. He needs 1,000 valid signatures by September 6th to be placed on the November ballot. Earlier this month, Tuttle’s home was searched by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in relation to a failed petition for a ballot measure to institute term limits for elected officials.
MINOT, ND
kvrr.com

Man Who Left Broken Down Tow Truck On I-94 Faces Charges

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man who left his broken down tow truck in the driving lane of I-94 causing a fatal crash last winter is now charged. Cass County States Attorney filing charges against 43-year-old Mario Butler of Minot. He is accused of negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, driving...
CASS COUNTY, ND
KX News

Foxholm man killed in train accident

FOXHOLM, ND (KXNET) — A 68-year-old Foxholm man was killed early Wednesday morning in an accident involving a train. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred in Foxholm and they are still investigating the situation. The name of the man has not yet been released pending notification of the man’s family. This […]
FOXHOLM, ND
