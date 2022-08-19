ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New details released about fallen Osage County deputy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about Captain William Hargraves, the deputy who died Friday morning in a car accident along US-60. Capt. Hargraves started his career as a jailer in 1998. He was promoted to a deputy in 2000, and a K9 handler in 2003. Hargraves worked in drug detection for Osage County public schools with his K9 Jasmine.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Osage County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Osage County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Deadly accident closes eastbound lanes of US-60 in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State Highway 18 is closed due to the collision. All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto OK-18 northbound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Armed robbery suspect pulled over in stolen car

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Catoosa was pulled over in a stolen car in Tulsa on Saturday, Tulsa police said in a press release. Tulsa police said they saw a silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and discovered the car had been reported stolen by Catoosa police during an armed robbery.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Accused Of Leading Deputies On Chase While Driving Stolen Motorcycle Arrested

Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase while riding a stolen motorcycle. Deputies say they received a call on Monday from the owner of a stolen motorcycle who told police that he had found the bike near East 158th Street North and North Garnett Road. Deputies say the owner confronted the suspect and he fled on the motorcycle.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Suspect In Fatal Tulsa Shooting Turns Himself In

A woman is dead after a shooting near 51st St and South Peoria, according to Tulsa Police. According to TPD and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Julian Zavaleta is accused of shooting the victim and fleeing the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing but police said that the victim pulled into the Autozone parking lot followed by the suspect. When she got out of her car, so did he. Police said the suspect then fired a shot which hit the victim in the abdomen. Investigators said she was rushed to the hospital where she died.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Caught On Camera: 2 Men Attempt To Steal ATM

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about two men they say tried to break into or steal an ATM. Police said it happened Wednesday at 3 a.m. near 91st St. and Memorial Drive. Police say the men couldn't get the ATM open and didn't take any cash. They were seen driving a Ford Ranger. If you have any information for investigators, call Crime Stoppers.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata Commissioner Talks Hit and Run

The Nowata County Commissioners approved several items on Monday morning at their regularly scheduled meeting. After a 30-minute executive session, the commissioners approved a motion to participate in a settlement process as it relates to Opioid litigation that was awarded to the state of Oklahoma. The commissioners also extended the...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy