Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD and OHP Investigate Boating Accident on Hudson Lake That Critically Injures a Child
Bartlesville Police responded to an injury boat accident on Hudson Lake, northwest of Bartlesville. on Saturday. The occured on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 6:05 p.m. A preliminary report indicates the throttle may have stuck on the boat, which then struck the concrete spillway. There were five occupants in the boat, two adults and three children.
Osage County deputy killed following a crash on US-60
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/19/22: OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart confirmed that an Osage County deputy has died in the crash. Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State...
1 Child In Critical Condition Following Boat Crash On Hudson Lake, Police Investigating
Bartlesville police are investigating after a boat crash sent a child to a hospital in critical condition Saturday night. Police said they went to a boat crash on Hudson Lake northwest of Bartlesville. Police said a throttle may have stuck on the boat and it crashed into a concrete spillway.
New details released about fallen Osage County deputy
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about Captain William Hargraves, the deputy who died Friday morning in a car accident along US-60. Capt. Hargraves started his career as a jailer in 1998. He was promoted to a deputy in 2000, and a K9 handler in 2003. Hargraves worked in drug detection for Osage County public schools with his K9 Jasmine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Child in critical condition after boat hits spillway, Bartlesville police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bartlesville police said they responded to a boat accident on Hudson Lake around 6:05 Saturday night. Preliminary reports lead police to believe the throttle of the boat may have been stuck, which caused the boat to crash into a concrete spillway. There were two adults...
Report says 14-year-old driving car that hit, killed Osage County deputy
The crash happened around 8 a.m. on eastbound US-60. All eastbound lanes were diverted onto northbound OK-18 while crews worked the scene.
T-shirt fundraiser announced to help family of Osage deputy who died in crash
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office launched a T-shirt fundraiser to help the family of Captain William “Willy” Hargraves. Hargraves died on Friday after he was involved in a traffic accident on U.S. Highway 60 in western Osage County. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Child reportedly in critical condition after boat accident on Hudson Lake
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) said a child was taken to a Tulsa hospital, reportedly in critical condition, after a boat accident on Hudson Lake. BPD said boat with two adults and three children struck a concrete spillway this evening, injuring some of the occupants. One...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadly accident closes eastbound lanes of US-60 in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State Highway 18 is closed due to the collision. All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto OK-18 northbound.
Sapulpa Police search for armed robbery suspect in west Tulsa
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The Sapulpa Police Department (SPD) is searching for an armed robbery suspect in west Tulsa. SPD said around 6 p.m. Sunday, a man entered a Subway near West 51st and I-244 with a gun and demanded money. Police are searching for the man and are...
KTUL
Tulsa police investigating grocery store shooting that sent 2 to hospital
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say that two have been transported to the hospital after a shooting at Supermercados Las Americas near East 31st Street and South Sheridan Road. Officers say that the victim's vehicle was in the parking lot when the male suspects, driving a white SUV,...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City
PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Broken Arrow Expressway Shooting
Tulsa police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on July 31 on the Broken Arrow Expressway. Brandon Linsley Jefferson was arrested on the complaints of murder in the first degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two complaints of shooting with the intent to kill.
Armed robbery suspect arrested on multiple charges
They found a machine used to make car keys, hundreds of blank automotive keys, and a large amount of marijuana.
TPD: Armed robbery suspect pulled over in stolen car
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Catoosa was pulled over in a stolen car in Tulsa on Saturday, Tulsa police said in a press release. Tulsa police said they saw a silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and discovered the car had been reported stolen by Catoosa police during an armed robbery.
Man Accused Of Leading Deputies On Chase While Driving Stolen Motorcycle Arrested
Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase while riding a stolen motorcycle. Deputies say they received a call on Monday from the owner of a stolen motorcycle who told police that he had found the bike near East 158th Street North and North Garnett Road. Deputies say the owner confronted the suspect and he fled on the motorcycle.
Suspect In Fatal Tulsa Shooting Turns Himself In
A woman is dead after a shooting near 51st St and South Peoria, according to Tulsa Police. According to TPD and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Julian Zavaleta is accused of shooting the victim and fleeing the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing but police said that the victim pulled into the Autozone parking lot followed by the suspect. When she got out of her car, so did he. Police said the suspect then fired a shot which hit the victim in the abdomen. Investigators said she was rushed to the hospital where she died.
News On 6
Osage County Deputies, US Marshals Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks
Deputies in Osage County, alongside U.S. Marshalls, conducted compliance checks at the addresses of 132 registered sex offenders and found 13 to be out of compliance. Deputies say they sent the cases to the District Attorney's office for warrants to be filed on those offenders breaking the rules. According to...
Caught On Camera: 2 Men Attempt To Steal ATM
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about two men they say tried to break into or steal an ATM. Police said it happened Wednesday at 3 a.m. near 91st St. and Memorial Drive. Police say the men couldn't get the ATM open and didn't take any cash. They were seen driving a Ford Ranger. If you have any information for investigators, call Crime Stoppers.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Commissioner Talks Hit and Run
The Nowata County Commissioners approved several items on Monday morning at their regularly scheduled meeting. After a 30-minute executive session, the commissioners approved a motion to participate in a settlement process as it relates to Opioid litigation that was awarded to the state of Oklahoma. The commissioners also extended the...
Comments / 0