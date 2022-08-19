ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Education
Connecticut Government
Connecticut State
PACT program extended in Connecticut

(The Center Square) – A program that provides taxpayer funding for qualifying Connecticut students to attend community college has been extended. PACT provides funding to students to cover the difference between state and federal grants, community college tuition and mandatory fees, and, for the first time, allows part-time students taking six or more credits to qualify for the program.
As Students Return to Classrooms, Connecticut's Public Schools Report Widespread Job Openings

A statewide survey of Connecticut’s public schools by CT Examiner suggests numerous unfilled positions in city and suburban schools, rich and poor. Newington Public Schools are short 30 paraeducators. Newtown needs 17. Waterford has 15 openings. And Madison, 10. Clinton, East Lyme, Preston, Westbrook — all say that they are still looking for paraprofessionals – classroom assistants and staff trained to work one-on-one with students needing extra help – for a school year that will start in about two weeks.
It's time to review CT's bottle deposit laws

By: Francesco A.A. Mastracchio In 1978 the State of Connecticut, following suit of other states (like Maine, Michigan, Oregon, Vermont, and Iowa) created legislation to require a five-cent deposit on beer and soft drink containers. Five other states joined in later for a total of 11 states. The law became effective in Connecticut on January 1, 1980, […] The post It’s time to review CT’s bottle deposit laws appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
OP-ED | Apropos of Nothing … Malloy's Reprieve, Bob's Plight, and Ditching Cable News

Typically, when a convict is doing hard time for a capital crime, it’s the governor who grants him a stay of execution. But in the case of Dannel P. Malloy, Connecticut’s controversial former chief executive, it’s the governor himself who got a reprieve. After leaving office on New Year’s Day 2019, Malloy, you may recall, accepted an offer to become chancellor of the University of Maine system. It seemed at the time like it might be a good fit. After all, Malloy had run an important state with a population about three times the size of Maine’s, and he had instituted some interesting – if dubious – reforms in Connecticut’s higher education system, including the consolidation of the state’s community colleges and the creation of a Board of Regents to oversee Connecticut’s higher education system.
Connecticut school districts struggle with staffing shortages

CONNECTICUT, USA — With a new school year right around the corner, Connecticut school districts still struggle to fill several teacher positions and other staff openings. “There is a wide variation in terms of staffing," said Patrice McCarthy, Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education. "Districts are in some cases still trying to fill vacancies and we know we have a significant number of shortage areas, so districts have been very active in building a pipeline so they have a more diverse population of educators available in our schools,”
Sales tax-free week kicks off in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — Starting Sunday, you’ll get a break from the state sales tax of 6.35 percent for Connecticut’s sales tax-free week. During the tax-free week, clothes and shoes that are under $100 per item will not be taxed from Sunday, August 21 through Saturday, August 27.
Towns adding armed security ahead of the school year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school under siege. A lone gunman walked in, 19 kids and two teachers didn’t make it out alive. News 8 has an in-depth Back to School report on school safety across the state. More Connecticut school districts have made the decision to hire armed guards for […]
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September

Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
