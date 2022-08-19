Read full article on original website
College loan cancelation plan stirs up conversation among Connecticut students, leaders
HARTFORD, Conn. — As students moved into their Quinnipiac University dormitories on Wednesday, most approved of President Joe Biden's plan to eliminate up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for college students. But, a professor from another university does not like this policy. Biden announced Wednesday that people...
CT essential worker bonuses should be fully funded, Scanlon says
CT Democrat comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon says $1,000 grants for essential private-sector workers shouldn't be reduced.
Connecticut heating assistance dwindles as demand increases
Connecticut will see less funding for energy assistance even as need increases, according to a recent report. The post Connecticut heating assistance dwindles as demand increases appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Gov. Lamont touts low unemployment, but Connecticut jobs picture still a mixed bag
More than two years into the pandemic, Connecticut's unemployment rate is almost back to pre-COVID levels. But the state lags behind in recovering lost jobs, and industries are still struggling to find enough workers.
Study ranks Connecticut’s most and least equitable school districts
A new study by WalletHub shows the most and least equitable school districts in Connecticut, diving into how school funding is distributed and where is distributed most fairly.
PACT program extended in Connecticut
(The Center Square) – A program that provides taxpayer funding for qualifying Connecticut students to attend community college has been extended. PACT provides funding to students to cover the difference between state and federal grants, community college tuition and mandatory fees, and, for the first time, allows part-time students taking six or more credits to qualify for the program.
Proton Therapy in Connecticut: We’re halfway there
Though Connecticut's Office of Health Strategy approved a proton therapy center in Wallingford, it's opposed to one in Danbury. We need both.
CT grads, working professionals sound off Biden's student loan relief plan
CONNECTICUT, USA — President Joe Biden’s student loan relief plan was on the minds of many people in Connecticut Wednesday, from recent graduates and young professionals to parents helping their kids pay back debt. “As someone who is currently in law school and is looking to be in...
As energy bills rise, CT program to help families pay for heat faces dip in federal funding
State officials are anticipating a more than 40 percent decrease in the amount of federal money available to assist low-income residents offset the costs of their energy bills this winter, as a pandemic-era infusion of funds comes to a halt. The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program — which is funded almost...
State towns allocate 1% of federal funding for affordable housing
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s 169 towns received over $1.5 billion in federal funding, from various sources, like the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), to help with the COVID-19 pandemic recovery, but they’ve allocated just 1% for affordable housing projects. That 1% is about $15 million and is...
As Students Return to Classrooms, Connecticut’s Public Schools Report Widespread Job Openings
A statewide survey of Connecticut’s public schools by CT Examiner suggests numerous unfilled positions in city and suburban schools, rich and poor. Newington Public Schools are short 30 paraeducators. Newtown needs 17. Waterford has 15 openings. And Madison, 10. Clinton, East Lyme, Preston, Westbrook — all say that they are still looking for paraprofessionals – classroom assistants and staff trained to work one-on-one with students needing extra help – for a school year that will start in about two weeks.
It’s time to review CT’s bottle deposit laws
By: Francesco A.A. Mastracchio In 1978 the State of Connecticut, following suit of other states (like Maine, Michigan, Oregon, Vermont, and Iowa) created legislation to require a five-cent deposit on beer and soft drink containers. Five other states joined in later for a total of 11 states. The law became effective in Connecticut on January 1, 1980, […] The post It’s time to review CT’s bottle deposit laws appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
OP-ED | Apropos of Nothing … Malloy’s Reprieve, Bob’s Plight, and Ditching Cable News
Typically, when a convict is doing hard time for a capital crime, it’s the governor who grants him a stay of execution. But in the case of Dannel P. Malloy, Connecticut’s controversial former chief executive, it’s the governor himself who got a reprieve. After leaving office on New Year’s Day 2019, Malloy, you may recall, accepted an offer to become chancellor of the University of Maine system. It seemed at the time like it might be a good fit. After all, Malloy had run an important state with a population about three times the size of Maine’s, and he had instituted some interesting – if dubious – reforms in Connecticut’s higher education system, including the consolidation of the state’s community colleges and the creation of a Board of Regents to oversee Connecticut’s higher education system.
Connecticut school districts struggle with staffing shortages
CONNECTICUT, USA — With a new school year right around the corner, Connecticut school districts still struggle to fill several teacher positions and other staff openings. “There is a wide variation in terms of staffing," said Patrice McCarthy, Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education. "Districts are in some cases still trying to fill vacancies and we know we have a significant number of shortage areas, so districts have been very active in building a pipeline so they have a more diverse population of educators available in our schools,”
Connecticut Independent Party nominates Rob Hotaling for governor
The Independent Party of Connecticut has officially nominated Rob Hotaling by one vote.
‘Stage Three’ Drought in Eastern Connecticut Squeezes Wells, Sparks Rules Limiting Watering
Much-needed rain early this week won’t do much to bring Connecticut out of a drought that has seen stream flows drop to historic levels and spurred mandatory conservation orders from municipal water utilities. Last week in East Lyme, officials put a mandatory irrigation schedule in place, restricting homeowners to...
Sales tax-free week kicks off in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Starting Sunday, you’ll get a break from the state sales tax of 6.35 percent for Connecticut’s sales tax-free week. During the tax-free week, clothes and shoes that are under $100 per item will not be taxed from Sunday, August 21 through Saturday, August 27.
Towns adding armed security ahead of the school year
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school under siege. A lone gunman walked in, 19 kids and two teachers didn’t make it out alive. News 8 has an in-depth Back to School report on school safety across the state. More Connecticut school districts have made the decision to hire armed guards for […]
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
‘Toxic’ street drug supply in CT fueling fatal overdoses, experts say
WATERBURY — The street supply of fentanyl is so unsafe that Connecticut residents are now more likely to die from an accidental drug overdose than a car accident, according to the state Department of Public Health and substance abuse experts. It’s a slice of data that prompted U.S. Sen....
