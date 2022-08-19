Read full article on original website
School Resource Officer In Every Yancey County School
It’s back to school time again and for the first time ever in Yancey County Schools, there will be a School Resource Officer (SRO) in every school. SROs are sworn law enforcement officers responsible for the safety and security of our schools as well as crime prevention. The SROs will work closely with school administrators in an effort to create a safe and secure environment for Yancey County students to learn.
Public Input Requested for Yancey Housing Needs Assessment
Supported by a grant award from Dogwood Health Trust, Yancey County has commissioned Bowen National Research, a leading national housing and residential development consulting group, to conduct a county-wide housing needs assessment for Yancey County and the Town of Burnsville. The assessment will inform further investments by the county and town which will seek to support development of needed housing inventory in our community, including public infrastructure development, strategies to incentivize housing construction, and other measures which can be taken by the local governments to support fair and equitable housing for all our citizens.
Kenneth Douglas Hensley
Kenneth Douglas Hensley, age 72 of Burnsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born on January 31, 1950, to the late Kenneth and Nell Banks Hensley. He was employed with Glen Raven Mills for 30 years. He was the owner of Hensley Show Horses as a trainer and farrier.
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 8/14 – 8/21/22
Timothy Mark Swann, 60 of Marion, NC. Deputy L. Tipton arrested Swann for felony probation violations. He was issue $5,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court. Chance Rainey, 33 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy D. Keepers arrested Rainey for failure to pay child support. He was issued $2,756.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 8/31/2022.
Summer Camp Meeting
The Summer Camp Meeting at the Tri-County Baptist Tabernacle at 252 Ridge Road in Spruce Pine is underway from Monday, August 22nd through Friday, August 26th at 7:00 pm nightly. Preaching is Rev. Bob McCurry with special singing each night. Dr. Marcus Benfield is the moderator and he can be reached if you have any questions or need directions, his number is 828-850-3346 or email preachermrb@gmail.com.
Joy Gene Braverman-Smith
On Monday, August 22, 2022, Joy Gene Braverman-Smith, loving wife, mother of four children, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend peacefully passed away at the age of 76 in Burnsville, North Carolina. Joy was born on October 23, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York to Irving and Harriet (Levine) Braverman and had one older brother, Robert.
Food Giveaway at Mt. Pleasant Food Pantry
The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Food Pantry will be hosting another food giveaway Friday August 26th from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church at 151 Scronce Creek Road in Burnsville. Anyone who wants the food is welcome to come. Just call 828-536-0130 when you get there to let them know you’re there and someone will load the food in your car without you having to get out of your car.
Benefit Auction for Madalyn Rogers
A benefit auction for Madalyn Rogers will be held this Saturday Aug 27th from 3-5 PM at Shoal Creek Baptist Church, 1867 East Hwy 19E Burnsville, NC 28714. Preview start at 2:30 PM.
