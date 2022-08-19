ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Norwich Public Utilities prepares for hurricanes, severe storms

By Claire Bessette
The Day
The Day
 5 days ago

Norwich ― There are no hurricanes in the forecast for eastern Connecticut, but Norwich Public Utilities is working to improve its severe weather communications system, launching a new outage map to pinpoint problem areas.

The map will show clusters of outages, not individual homes or businesses, NPU officials said in a news release. If customers see their neighborhoods on the map, they would not need to call the utility’s customer service number.

“While we are very proud of our storm-response performance in the past, we will never be complacent,” Chris LaRose, NPU general manager said in a news release. “Providing our customers with the best possible information before and during a storm is a critical part of our strategy during any major storm.”

As part of its enhanced customer communications efforts, NPU is implementing two new technologies.

The outage map will be added to the NPU website, www.norwichpublicutilities.com, to provide customers with a snapshot of outages across the city. The map will update every 10 minutes and display clusters of customers out of service.

NPU also will make greater use of its “robo-call” system, CodeRed, to make automated calls to customers to provide updates on outages, progress with restoration, and important safety messages, NPU officials said. While automated calls have been used on a limited basis by NPU in the past, in a major storm, NPU will communicate with customers via CodeRed on a regular basis.

NPU is encouraging customers to confirm that NPU has their most up-to-date phone numbers for these calls.

NPU’s standard storm preparation measures also have been underway throughout the summer. NPU line crews and two contractor tree crews have been working on tree trimming and removing heavy vegetation, especially vine growth in targeted areas.

The utility has confirmed the availability of two contractor tree crews assigned to NPU at all times. An additional six contractor tree crews will be available to respond during a major storm if necessary.

NPU has mutual aid agreements with the Northeast Public Power Association, NEPPA, and the American Public Power Association, APPA. If a storm is localized to lower New England, crews from other NEPPA members will be able to send line crews to assist with restoration efforts in Norwich. If a storm is more wide-reaching and impacting most of New England, crews from the APPA mutual aid network would make crews from other parts of the country available to assist. NPU regularly participates in mutual aid coordination meetings with both organizations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Flooding impacts part of the state during severe storms

(WTNH) – Parts of the state are seeing flooded roads as severe storms move through. Flooding was reported in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon as severe thunderstorms popped up. According to News 8 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor, flooding occurs when you have a drought and downpours. The water has trouble seeing into the ground, so it runs […]
SEYMOUR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Storm Causes Flooding, Damage in Parts of Connecticut

People are cleaning up after Tuesday's rain storm and flash flooding caused damage in parts of Connecticut. Route 8 North in Seymour was impassable due to flooding, according to the National Weather Service. It is back open. State police said multiple vehicles were stuck on the highway from exit 22...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Norwich, CT
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Water main break closes roads in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – West Haven Boulevard between Prospect Avenue and Lockwood Terrace is closed due to a water main break, officials stated. Officials said the road should be closed until midday on Wednesday. Crews are currently working to repair the break. Follow News 8 for updates on this developing story.
WTNH

Excessive water on road closed Route 8 North in Seymour for hours

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Excessive water on the road caused Route 8 North in Seymour to close for hours on Tuesday evening. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Route 8 North was closed between Exits 22 and 23 due to water over the road just after 7 p.m. Traffic began moving again after 10 […]
SEYMOUR, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Severe Weather#Norwich Public Utilities#Npu#Codered
Eyewitness News

Waterspout spotted in Long Island Sound

(WFSB) – A waterspout was spotted by an Eyewitness News viewer Tuesday. The waterspout was in Long Island Sound between Orient Point, New York and Old Lyme. The National Weather Service said a waterspout is a funnel that forms over a body of water. It was spotted around 1...
OLD LYME, CT
Register Citizen

Rare cobia caught in Long Island Sound sets CT record

A nearly 5-foot-long fish pulled from Long Island Sound is a species not normally found north of Virginia, according to officials, has been confirmed as a new Connecticut record. John Bertolasio, of Chicopee, Mass., was fishing with a dead eel on Long Sand Shoal off the coast of Old Saybrook...
WESTBROOK, CT
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns

Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
MADISON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Environment
WTNH

Lawrence + Memorial Hospital undergoing upgrades & expansion

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Last year Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London had 80,000 visits and the hospital says each year it is seeing more and more people seeking emergency care. The Hospital is undergoing an expansion to meet the growing need for medical care. The 11,465-foot expansion would increase patient treatment areas […]
NEW LONDON, CT
milfordmirror.com

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September

Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Discovered Dinosaur Tracks Re-Route Highway and Lead to State Park

On August 23, 1966, bulldozer operator Edward McCarthy uncovered a fossilized Triassic lake bed in Rocky Hill. While excavating a path for the new Interstate 91 highway, McCarthy overturned a slab of sandstone and exposed six large, three-toed footprints. Closer inspection revealed that this former lake bed contained the most abundant display of Eubrontes tracks in North America.
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

I-395 North in Norwich closed after tractor-trailer rollover crash

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — I-395 North at exit 13B in Norwich is shut down due to a tractor-trailer rollover Tuesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. Officials are asking travelers to seek alternative routes and plan for traffic delays in the area. They have not commented on the nature of the crash. Watch News 8’s […]
105.5 The Wolf

A Look At The Legend Of Devil’s Hopyard State Park In East Haddam, CT

You don't have to look too far to find something strange or supernatural or just plain creepy in the state of Connecticut. Legend and superstitions are always cool to explore, especially one that involves the "Devil" himself. Today it's a beautiful hiking, fishing, bicycling, picnicking, and camping area located at...
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
306
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy