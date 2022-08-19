University of Miami Libraries is pleased to announce the appointment of Meg Merrill as the new student success librarian for the Learning Commons at the Otto G. Richter Library. Meg comes to us with a background in the humanities, including strengths in library instruction, research, management, and outreach, combined with previous experience in museum education. As student success librarian, she is focused on the creation of programming for instructional sessions and workshops designed to support first-year experiences and undergraduate research. She also contributes to fostering the Libraries’ community of academic service partners operating in the Learning Commons.

