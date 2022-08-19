ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

2 people ejected in 3-vehicle fatal crash in Belton

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A three-vehicle crash killed a passenger Tuesday night on a highway in Belton. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to Missouri State 58 Highway on a call of a multi-vehicle crash between Peculiar Drive and Powell Parkway. Two passengers had been ejected from one of the vehicles, with one of those passengers dying at the scene, according to the Belton Police Department.
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

Three people seriously injured following Troost high-speed car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A witness told police a white Infiniti that crashed into another car Monday evening was driving 100 mph before the collision. The Kansas City Police Department stated the Infiniti was driving south on Troost Avenue just before 6 p.m. when the driver lost control of the car, crossed the double yellow lines and struck a white Hyundai head-on at 54th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

KCK firefighter collapses, transported to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter collapsed after the department had extinguished a fire this morning. The department safely evacuated three adults from a home in Kansas City, Kansas, before the 32-year veteran firefighter collapsed in front of a fire truck during the overhaul process, a tweet from the fire department said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
WIBW

Driver injured after eating donut leads to wreck along I-70

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth man sustained minor injuries after eating a donut that led to hitting the inside barrier of a bridge along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 205.7 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
KCTV 5

Woman rescued in KCK house fire dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 74-year-old woman has died after she had been rescued in a house fire Monday. The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department stated firefighters and medical staff at the University of Kansas Hospital made “heroic and extraordinary efforts” to give her a chance at survival.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Small plane crash in Clay County leaves two injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A plane crash in rural Clay County left two people with injuries Wednesday morning. Clay County Sheriff confirmed that the crash occurred just before 11 a.m. The two people were on board a single-engine aircraft when it crashed Wednesday at the Roosterville Airport. That airport...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD: Driver injured after doing 'doughnuts' in the Paseo median

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was doing "doughnuts" on an ATV in the median near 17th Street and the Paseo. Officers were called to the area around 10:30 pm Saturday for a crash. A white Yamaha Raptor was flipped over in the median. The driver had been ejected, and he wasn't wearing a helmet.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Bonner Springs authorities investigating fatality crash

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) --- Police in Bonner Springs are investigating a fatality crash in the area of Kansas Highway 7 and 121st Street. The crash happened shortly after 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Information is limited about the crash at this time, but police encourage everyone to avoid the...
BONNER SPRINGS, KS

