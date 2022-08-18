Read full article on original website
NASCAR: One driver eliminated from playoffs at Watkins Glen
Following Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International, Corey LaJoie no longer has any way to qualify for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. One race before the race that will eliminate 14 drivers ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, leaving the field at 16 to battle for the championship in a four-round, 10-race format, one full-time driver has already been eliminated.
NASCAR: Kyle Larson wasn’t the big winner at Watkins Glen
Kyle Larson won Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, but he wasn’t the biggest winner of the race weekend. After an aggressive move on the final restart to take the lead away from teammate and two-time Watkins Glen International winner Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson became a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at the track himself, winning at the historic venue for the second straight season.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch penalized before Watkins Glen race
Kyle Busch will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International at the rear of the field after an engine change. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was the only Toyota driver to advance from the first round to the second round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season.
Chase Elliott not ok after contact with Kyle Larson for Watkins Glen win (Video)
Watch the video as Chase Elliott walked right to his team owner after getting taken out by his teammate. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Watkins Glen, New York. Chase Elliott started on the pole position at Watkins Glen International with teammate Kyle Larson starting alongside. Watch the...
Watkins Glen Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Watkins Glen International. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at Watkins Glen International in New York. Today, the field rolls to the track for a round of knockout qualifying to set the starting grid. View the NASCAR starting lineup for Watkins Glen below.
Watkins Glen Race Results: August 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR race results from Watkins Glen International. Next up, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage in Watkins Glen, New York. The road course of Watkins Glen International is set to host the Sunoco Go Rewards 200. View Watkins Glen results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Watkins Glen: Menu.
Kyle Larson bowls over Chase Elliott en route to weekend sweep at Watkins Glen
The defending NASCAR Cup champ began his championship run with his win in last year's race at The Glen. Could history potentially be starting to repeat itself?
NASCAR: 2022 Watkins Glen qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the Go Bowling at The Glen. The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the fifth and final road course race of the 2022 regular season this Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen International.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International
The NASCAR Cup Series heads north to the Seneca Lake region of western New York this weekend for its fifth road course race of the year. The Go Bowling at The Glen marks the penultimate race of the regular season as drivers look to position themselves for a spot on the playoff grid.
Elliott wins Cup pole at Watkins Glen International
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — (AP) — Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup pole on Saturday at Watkins Glen International, edging Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson for the top spot. Elliott, a two-time winner at The Glen, turned a fast lap of 1 minute, 10.477 seconds around the 2.45-mile...
NASCAR Fantasy Picks: Best Watkins Glen International Drivers for DraftKings
Just two NASCAR Cup Series regular-season races remain for drivers to punch their ticket to the playoffs. With 15 winners, that leaves only one spot available for drivers who haven't yet reached victory lane. Can any of them break through at Watkins Glen International? Whoever wins will likely be in your optimal daily fantasy NASCAR DraftKings lineup for the Go Bowling at The Glen, airing Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Let Joy Tomlinson of Frontstretch.com guide the way for your lineup.
NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen: Kyle Larson goes back-to-back
The NASCAR Cup Series' August schedule continued in Watkins Glen, New York on Sunday, as Kyle Larson beat out 39 drivers representing seven countries — the most international drivers in a single race in Cup Series history — in a historic Go Bowling at The Glen. The 90-lap...
Kyle Larson lucks out, wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Larson zoomed past Ty Gibbs and William Byron when the two leaders made contact with under five laps to go, then held off AJ Allmendinger to win the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday. Byron and Gibbs dominated the 82-lap...
