Motorsports

FanSided

NASCAR: One driver eliminated from playoffs at Watkins Glen

Following Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International, Corey LaJoie no longer has any way to qualify for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. One race before the race that will eliminate 14 drivers ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, leaving the field at 16 to battle for the championship in a four-round, 10-race format, one full-time driver has already been eliminated.
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson wasn't the big winner at Watkins Glen

Kyle Larson won Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, but he wasn’t the biggest winner of the race weekend. After an aggressive move on the final restart to take the lead away from teammate and two-time Watkins Glen International winner Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson became a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at the track himself, winning at the historic venue for the second straight season.
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch penalized before Watkins Glen race

Kyle Busch will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International at the rear of the field after an engine change. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was the only Toyota driver to advance from the first round to the second round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season.
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Watkins Glen qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the Go Bowling at The Glen. The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the fifth and final road course race of the 2022 regular season this Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen International.
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Fantasy Picks: Best Watkins Glen International Drivers for DraftKings

Just two NASCAR Cup Series regular-season races remain for drivers to punch their ticket to the playoffs. With 15 winners, that leaves only one spot available for drivers who haven't yet reached victory lane. Can any of them break through at Watkins Glen International? Whoever wins will likely be in your optimal daily fantasy NASCAR DraftKings lineup for the Go Bowling at The Glen, airing Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Let Joy Tomlinson of Frontstretch.com guide the way for your lineup.
FOX Sports

NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen: Kyle Larson goes back-to-back

The NASCAR Cup Series' August schedule continued in Watkins Glen, New York on Sunday, as Kyle Larson beat out 39 drivers representing seven countries — the most international drivers in a single race in Cup Series history — in a historic Go Bowling at The Glen. The 90-lap...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Kyle Larson lucks out, wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Larson zoomed past Ty Gibbs and William Byron when the two leaders made contact with under five laps to go, then held off AJ Allmendinger to win the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday. Byron and Gibbs dominated the 82-lap...
WATKINS GLEN, NY

