rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
rigzone.com
Rhine Seen Surging to More Navigable Level
The water level at a key German chokepoint on the Rhine River is forecast to surge early next week, making it significantly easier for barges carrying vital cargoes to traverse the waterway. The marker at Kaub, currently at just 35 centimeters (13.8 inches), is expected to jump as high as...
rigzone.com
USA Oil Pours Into Asia
The physical crude market in Asia is softening as oil from as far away as the US and Brazil flows into the world’s top consuming region, boosting competition for Middle East producers. Buyers in South Korea, India and China have picked up substantial volumes from the US this month...
rigzone.com
USA Drops Rig
The U.S. dropped one rig week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on August 19. Following the decrease, the total U.S. rig count now stands at 762, comprising 741 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ count shows. Of the total U.S. rig count of 762, 601 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 159 are classified as gas rigs, and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
Ford To Cut 3,000 Jobs to Lower Costs, Prepare for EV Transition
FordThe cuts will be made to white-collar roles, including members of Ford's internal combustion engineering team.
Amazon Warehouse Installs New AC After Employee Death
Amazon employees at a New Jersey warehouse returned to a workplace with new fans and a massively upgraded air conditioning system—even though an employee death on Prime Day during a July heat wave was blamed by the company on a “personal medical condition,” according to NBC News. Workers at the Carteret warehouse photographed the massive new air ducts, more than twice the height of the nearby vending machines. They also said that more water and snackers were being handed out after Rafael Reynaldo Mota Frias, 42, died. “Amazon is an agency that reacts to situations. They’re not proactive,” one employee...
rigzone.com
Fitch: Santos Going Ahead With Pikka Made No Effect On Its Rating
Santos’ decision to proceed with the Pikka Phase 1 development in Alaska does not affect its rating, although rating headroom is limited over the medium term until earnings from new projects allow deleveraging from 2026 or Santos sells equity stakes in some projects, Fitch Ratings says. Fitch expects Santos...
rigzone.com
USA Wind Power Sector Hits Record Production And Job Growth
The U.S. Department of Energy has released three reports showing that wind power remains one of the USA's fastest-growing energy sources and a generator of high-quality jobs. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has released three reports showing that wind power remains one of the USA’s fastest-growing energy sources and a generator of high-quality jobs.
rigzone.com
USA Oil and Gas Producers Recover and Reset
According to the EY U.S. oil and gas reserves, production and ESG benchmarking study, U.S. oil and gas producers recovered and reset in 2021, posting increased profits of $73.7 billion and $211.9 billion in revenues, with significant deal activity that drove $144.1 billion in capital expenditures. Higher commodity prices and...
rigzone.com
Inflation Reduction Act To Help Inject $270Bn in US Wind, Solar By 2030
The Inflation Reduction Act is set to boost installed solar and onshore wind capacity in the US by 40 percent by 2030, Rystad Energy research shows. — The Inflation Reduction Act is set to boost installed solar and onshore wind capacity in the US by 40 percent by 2030, with an extra 155GW of capacity expected to come online this decade, Rystad Energy research shows.
rigzone.com
Gazprom to Suspend Nord Stream Gas Supplies
Gazprom revealed on Twitter that gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline will be suspended from August 31 to September 2 for maintenance works. “On August 31, 2022, the only gas compressor unit that is currently in operation, Trent 60, will be shut down for a three-day servicing and preventative maintenance period,” Gazprom said in the Twitter statement.
rigzone.com
Norwegian Wealth Fund Posts Biggest Half-Year Loss Ever
Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund posted its biggest loss on record as rate hikes, surging inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine spurred volatility. — Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund posted its biggest loss on record as rate hikes, surging inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spurred volatility.
