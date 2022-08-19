ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCsIU_0hNdxj1M00

( WTRF ) A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother.

Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations

McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville.

Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding from the police. As Livingston was getting ready for bed, Kotson allegedly attacked Livingston on the toilet by punching and pulling her.

Kotson allegedly forced Livingston to the basement, where Livingston attempted to call for help from her home phone but Livingston told police that Kotson knocked the phone out of her hands and struck her in the face with it.

The two went upstairs, where Livingston told police that Kotson demanded that she get all of Livingston’s money, car keys, and guns.

Livingston told police that Kotson stole $800-900 dollars and three guns.

Kotson then allegedly took Livingstone to the living room, where she duct taped her arms, feet, and mouth.

Livingson says Kotson threatened to kill her during the process and if she would say anything after she removed the duct tape from her mouth.

Kotson then allegedly took Livingston to her vehicle and drove to her house in McMechen on 2nd street, then traveled to Boggs Run, next back to 2nd street, then to Sheetz in Wheeling.

Kotson then called her boyfriend and took Livingston to the Maxwell Acres residence.

At the Moundsville residence, Kotson allegedly removed the tape off Livingston, poking her, and then drove off.

McMechen police say they went to Kotson’s home and found two firearms that Kotson stole from her mother with a roll of duct tape.

McMechen police say they then contacted OnStar to locate the vehicle.

OnStar was able to locate the vehicle passing John Marshall High School.

Police were able to stop the vehicle and arrest Koson near 21st McMechen without incident.

In the vehicle, police say they found $1,464, a knife, and two ammunition boxes.

Kotson is in the Northern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash bond

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 16

Amy Lynn
4d ago

That was a thorough story, appreciated. I think more than 50k bail was warranted. Drugged out horrible person.

Reply
7
AP_000577.a17ca86bd76443e19654cdd66ee04aa9.2253
5d ago

What a trashy person , she did to her mother who raised her , sad hopefully they throw the book at her ,

Reply
7
Scott Smith
5d ago

she would have kidnapped her father but she didn't know who he was

Reply(1)
6
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia couple charged with animal cruelty

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people in Fayette County, West Virginia are facing multiple animal cruelty charges. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the investigation began after his office received multiple tips from the community regarding suspicions of abandoned animals at a property in Danese. According to Fridley, deputies then executed a search warrant […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions

An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia#Guns#Firearms#Police#Car Keys#Violent Crime
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia man accused of planting fake bombs

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (KDKA) — A man was arrested after allegedly placing two fake explosive devices in Bluefield, West Virginia. James Fowler, 50, is charged with possession or use of a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony, false reports concerning bombs and explosive devices, and threats of a terrorist act, according to West Virginia MetroNews.The devices were found inside Bluefield's federal building and a church. Police cleared the federal building and the church and dismantled the devices. There were no reported injuries. Fowler was taken to jail.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County interviewing suspect in woman’s death

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office said they are interviewing a suspect after a woman died in Beech Bottom. Deputies say no charges have been filed at this time. The Sheriff’s Office is waiting for a medical examiner’s report that will be back sometime on Monday. No names of those involved […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia 13-year-old among COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a 13-year-old is among the recent deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the last update on Friday, Aug. 19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,251 since the pandemic began. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
wajr.com

Morgantown man charged after threatening Taylor County store clerk

PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is facing charges after threatening to sexually assault a store clerk in Taylor County. Taylor County Sheriff’s Department investigators say Joshua Trickett, 37, told the clerk to go to the backroom and locked the door to the store. According to the victim, Trickett told her he would use zip ties and that it would only take him 18 minutes.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teacher pleads not guilty to rape charge

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher plead not guilty to a rape charge. Clayton Crosier entered the plea on Friday in front of Judge T. Shawn Hervey. His pretrial hearing is not yet set. Crosier is a teacher in Harrison County. However, he was suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Over 1,000 guns found on Ohio property where officers fatally shot suspects

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WANE) – More than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition have been uncovered so far after two Knox County suspects were fatally shot Saturday, Ohio’s attorney general announced Monday. Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office shot the suspects Saturday during a standoff...
wajr.com

Missouri man jailed after threatening Marion County deputies

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Missouri man is facing charges after threatening to “personally shoot” all members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Brandon Silvey, 21, of Harrisonville, Missouri, was taken into custody Sunday evening. While deputies processed Silvey he told them he would return and “shoot...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

57K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy