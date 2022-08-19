Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Final Fantasy 14’ rewarding players who voluntarily return glitched currency
Players that voluntarily return an accidental housing deposit refund in Final Fantasy 14 will be rewarded with a poster according to Square Enix. As part of the 6.2 preliminary patch notes from earlier this week (August 19), Square Enix is offering up a reward for those that return accidental housing deposit refunds in the game, following a housing crisis in the massively multiplayer online game (MMO).
NME
Hidden Ubisoft+ logo suggests it could be coming to Xbox soon
Ubisoft+ might be making its way onto Xbox platforms soon, after a logo was spotted in the backend of the Xbox Store’s coding. Currently, Ubisoft+ is only available on PC, but was announced for Xbox platforms back in January of this year. As reported by VGC, Twitter user @ALumia_Italia...
NME
‘MultiVersus’ beats out ‘Elden Ring’ as highest-grossing game of July
MultiVersus has debuted as the highest-grossing game of July 2022, beating out the ever-present Elden Ring for the month. According to the latest NPD sales report, free-to-play crossover fighting game MultiVersus was the highest-grossing game of July, its debut month. Despite the game being free-to-play, the game’s Founder Packs drove sales. These packs include character tickets which allow players to unlock a character of their choosing, alongside in-game currency and numerous cosmetic items.
NME
Rockstar hits the creator of ‘GTA’ with a copyright strike
Rockstar has issued copyright strikes to Mike Dailly, the creator of Grand Theft Auto (GTA), over YouTube videos of a prototype for the first game in the series. Taking to Twitter yesterday (August 21), Dailly accused Rockstar of “issuing copyright strikes to any GTA video they can find,” including his own prototype videos. “So now they’re trying to block all release of anyone’s work on a game – and any old development footage,” added Dailly.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
‘Blade’ game rumours shut down by Ubisoft
After rumours circulated that Ubisoft is currently making a Marvel superhero game based on Blade, the studio has formally denied that it’s developing the title. Earlier today (August 22) the verified Ubisoft Twitter account posted that it was in fact not making a game based on the Marvel comics vampire hunter, when it wrote: “Sorry to slice up the rumours, we’re not making a Blade game.
NME
How Queen inspired the ‘Ogre Battle’ tactical RPG series and a spin-off prog-rock album
Hey! Listen is a twice-monthly column unearthing obscure video game music and trivia. Today’s column explores Ogre Battles – a role-playing game (RPG) that made no secret of its love of Queen. What does a tactical RPG series first released on the SNES in 1993 and one of...
NME
‘Star Wars Jedi’ novel will bridge gap to ‘Survivor’
Lucasfilm has announced a novel bridging the gap between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that will be released on March 7, 2023. The new novel is entitled Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars and is being written by Sam Maggs, best known for books like Fangirl’s Guide to the Galaxy. Maggs has also worked extensively in writing for video games, working on triple-A titles like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Anthem.
NME
‘Death Stranding”s PC Game Pass release didn’t involve Sony
Sony has stated that it had no involvement in getting Death Stranding on PC Game Pass. Despite Sony owning the intellectual property of Death Stranding, the company was not involved in the licensing deal with Microsoft for its PC Game Pass service. In Sony’s statement, a spokesperson outlined the company’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
‘Rainbow Six Siege’ unveils new attacker Grim
Rainbow Six Siege is receiving a new operator – an attacker called Grim. This character will be released with the upcoming Operation Brutal Swarm expansion, the full details of which will be revealed on August 21. Judging from his teaser trailer, the Singaporean attacker Grim employs a swam of...
NME
‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ reveals Battle Stadium ranked PvP
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has finally detailed its player versus player (PvP) functionality. Players will be able to battle it out in the Battle Stadium in Casual, Ranked and Online Competitions. Battle Stadium was revealed shortly after the Pokémon World Championship 2022 event last weekend (August 21). During the...
NME
‘Battlefield 2042’ to bring back the franchise’s class system
A number of fan-requested changes and improvements are coming to Battlefield 2042, as EA is planning to integrate Specialists into the old-school class system. Developer EA Dice has detailed what players can expect from this major update to Battlefield 2042, and it includes the reintroduction of classes, map reworks, weapon changes and additions and more.
NME
‘Yakuza’ creator wants his next game to be like a Quentin Tarantino film
Toshihiro Nagoshi – the creator of the Yakuza franchise – has detailed what’s inspiring him for his next title. Nagoshi detailed how he didn’t want his next title to stray too far from what made the Yakuza games popular whilst he was at Sega, that being the elements of violence, humour and drama (via 4Player and translated by VGC).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ trailer shows Scarlet Witch in action
Marvel’s Midnight Suns developer Firaxis has showcased the character of Scarlet Witch in a new five-minute video showcase. A new video was released yesterday (August 20) illustrating what players can do with Scarlet Witch in the XCOM developer’s upcoming superhero strategy game. The magic wielder relies heavily on...
NME
‘Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night’ is getting a ‘Journey’ crossover
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night is set to get yet another crossover, this time with landmark indie adventure game Journey. The crossover will add a new area to Bloodstained’s castle, called the Tunnels. This area is inspired by the visual design of Journey and will require exploration and shard abilities to traverse. At the end of the Tunnels, the player will face the guardian of the area. After defeating the beast, players will receive a Journey-inspired equipable item.
NME
Ashnikko heads new ‘Valorant’ Champions 2022 track ‘Fire Again’
Riot Games has unveiled the anthem for the Valorant Champions 2022 Tour, alongside a new animated music video. Entitled ‘Fire Again’, the anthem is performed by American singer Ashnikko and it features in a music video celebrating Valorant and its esports players participating in the Champions 2022 Tour.
NME
‘Gotham Knights’ fans split over quality of new in-game footage
A new video featuring in-game footage for WB Montréal’s Gotham Knights appears to be dividing fans ahead of the game’s release. After some new footage featuring the playable character Red Hood was released earlier this week, fans of the game are split on whether or not Gotham Knights looks worth their time (via PCGamesN).
NME
‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ Immortal Empires is a dream six years in the making
Total War: Warhammer 3 was always destined for greatness. Years ago, developer Creative Assembly shared a lofty vision for a trilogy of Warhammer games, fused into one vast campaign map. That campaign, Immortal Empires, is finally here – and even in its beta state, it’s everything a strategy fan could hope for.
NME
‘Skyrim’ combat overhaul mod makes it more like ‘Elden Ring’
A brand new mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim mod has been released that aims to modernise and improve the Bethesda RPG’s combat system through new mechanics and a complete rework. Developed by dTry and uploaded to Nexus mods earlier this week (August 19), the mod is called...
NME
‘Saints Row’ review: the ship that never sinks
Saints Row is the rare example of a reboot that manages to be faithful to the original game while also adding something new to the mix. While the story and setting are all new, the core experience feels distinctly Saints Row. The storyline is one of the best parts about...
NME
‘PGA Tour 2K23’ release date and Tiger Woods edition announced
2K Games has unveiled the release date, cover athlete and editions of upcoming golf simulation title PGA Tour 2K23 – find out all the details below. Both the Deluxe and Tiger Woods editions of PGA Tour 2K23 will release on October 11, with the standard version of the game releasing on October 14.
Comments / 0