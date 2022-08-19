Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night is set to get yet another crossover, this time with landmark indie adventure game Journey. The crossover will add a new area to Bloodstained’s castle, called the Tunnels. This area is inspired by the visual design of Journey and will require exploration and shard abilities to traverse. At the end of the Tunnels, the player will face the guardian of the area. After defeating the beast, players will receive a Journey-inspired equipable item.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO