ACPS still desperate for drivers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WINA) – Albemarle County Public Schools remains in search of bus drivers, with 20 drivers without a designated drives as of Tuesday, the day before classes begin. The district sent out a message to families on Monday evening. Charmane White,. Director of Transportation Services, admitted that...
Flooding Hits Parts Of Nelson – More Than 4.5″ Of Rain – Nelson Public Schools Closed Monday

Updated : 7:05 PM Nelson County has closed public schools for Monday – August 22, 2022 due to flooded and washed out roads. In about two hours more 4 & 1/2″ of rain fell in portions of Nelson County late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The rains were so heavy that many roads have been closed, particularly in Eastern Nelson County. Glade Road has collapsed about 1/4 to 1/2 mile north of the James River Road intersection. A truck fell into the collapsed area, but the occupants got out ok.
WINA Chief Economic Analyst Ed Burton

Professor Burton discusses collective bargaining, student loan debt and more. The Executive Director at the Center at Belvedere provides the latest info on program offerings and more. The Spokesperson for Albemarle County Schools shares important policy info as well as discussing the bus driver shortage and teacher pay and more.
Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
Three seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left three people injured on Tuesday night. According to a VSP spokesperson, the crash involved one vehicle. Several first responders and at least two medical helicopters responded to the area of Orebaugh Road in Timberville just after...
Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up

VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
The Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott airs Tuesday night live on WINA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The first Coach’s Corner with Fralin Family head football coach Tony Elliott is slated for Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. The show will be hosted by John Freeman, voice of the Cavaliers, and is set to air live every Tuesday (unless otherwise noted) in front of a live audience at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Charlottesville. The show will be carried live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, the Virginia Cavaliers Facebook page and VirginiaSports.com.
Youngkin stands out like a sore thumb on awkward visit to Rockingham County Fair

Country music star Dustin Lynch, and his doppleganger, Dustin Parker, brought an overflow crowd to the Rockingham County Fair on Wednesday that included Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin was the self-booked co-headliner for the politically-minded among the fairgoers, touring the grounds for a couple of hours something like a pied piper, surrounded as he was by a phalanx of law enforcement, politicos, journos and a stream of well-wishers, none of whom had anything to say about that guy who’s trying to start a civil war over his stolen nuclear documents.
