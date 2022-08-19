Read full article on original website
Related
wina.com
ACPS still desperate for drivers
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WINA) – Albemarle County Public Schools remains in search of bus drivers, with 20 drivers without a designated drives as of Tuesday, the day before classes begin. The district sent out a message to families on Monday evening. Charmane White,. Director of Transportation Services, admitted that...
Flooding Hits Parts Of Nelson – More Than 4.5″ Of Rain – Nelson Public Schools Closed Monday
Updated : 7:05 PM Nelson County has closed public schools for Monday – August 22, 2022 due to flooded and washed out roads. In about two hours more 4 & 1/2″ of rain fell in portions of Nelson County late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The rains were so heavy that many roads have been closed, particularly in Eastern Nelson County. Glade Road has collapsed about 1/4 to 1/2 mile north of the James River Road intersection. A truck fell into the collapsed area, but the occupants got out ok.
wina.com
WINA Chief Economic Analyst Ed Burton
Professor Burton discusses collective bargaining, student loan debt and more. The Executive Director at the Center at Belvedere provides the latest info on program offerings and more. The Spokesperson for Albemarle County Schools shares important policy info as well as discussing the bus driver shortage and teacher pay and more.
NBC 29 News
Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHSV
Three seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left three people injured on Tuesday night. According to a VSP spokesperson, the crash involved one vehicle. Several first responders and at least two medical helicopters responded to the area of Orebaugh Road in Timberville just after...
fox5dc.com
Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
Albemarle County Police investigating after one injured in suspected shooting
Police are investigating after a person was found injured with a suspected gunshot wound just north of Charlottesville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office looking for Dollar General armed robbery suspect
The suspect, who left the area before the deputies got there, is described as a Black man in his late 30s or early 40s, wearing a grey hoodie and a black mask, black gloves and black shoes. He left the store on foot, heading north on James Madison Highway.
wsvaonline.com
Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up
VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
cbs19news
Augusta sheriff's office asking for help to find missing woman
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in searching for a missing person. According to a release, 23-year-old Amanda Nicole Kemp was last seen on July 9, but she was reported missing by a family member on Aug. 18. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wina.com
The Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott airs Tuesday night live on WINA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The first Coach’s Corner with Fralin Family head football coach Tony Elliott is slated for Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. The show will be hosted by John Freeman, voice of the Cavaliers, and is set to air live every Tuesday (unless otherwise noted) in front of a live audience at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Charlottesville. The show will be carried live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, the Virginia Cavaliers Facebook page and VirginiaSports.com.
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin stands out like a sore thumb on awkward visit to Rockingham County Fair
Country music star Dustin Lynch, and his doppleganger, Dustin Parker, brought an overflow crowd to the Rockingham County Fair on Wednesday that included Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin was the self-booked co-headliner for the politically-minded among the fairgoers, touring the grounds for a couple of hours something like a pied piper, surrounded as he was by a phalanx of law enforcement, politicos, journos and a stream of well-wishers, none of whom had anything to say about that guy who’s trying to start a civil war over his stolen nuclear documents.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
Virginia is a state abundant with sandwich options. From comfort food favorites like grilled cheeses to the infamous Virginia ham sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Commonwealth.
Comments / 1