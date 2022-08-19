Jane Seymour, 71, is a mom to her four kids, whom she has been spotted with on the red carpet numerous times. The actress is known for her many roles in hit movies and TV shows including Live and Let Die, East of Eden, and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. When it comes to her life off the screen, she is busy with her family. Get to know each of her kids below!

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 15 DAYS AGO