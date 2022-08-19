The boyfriend of Kiely Rodni has broken his silence to reveal the last conversation he had with her before she vanished without a trace at a campground party – as the search for the missing teenager enters its fifth day.Jagger Westfall texted his 16-year-old girlfriend to tell her to “be safe” and “don’t do anything stupid” on Friday night (5 August) as she headed to a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.“And so I was just like, OK. Be safe. Don’t like, do anything stupid,” he told KTXL.Mr Westfall also confided in Kiely about...

