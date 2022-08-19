Judge postpones status hearing against Walmart shooter
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A status hearing set for August 18th regarding the Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius was postponed.
The state filed a Motion of Continuance in response to a gag order that Judge Sam Medrano issued on July 1st. Due to this, one of the victim’s family allegedly sent a series of emails to local media. A new date for the hearing has not been scheduled.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 19