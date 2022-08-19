ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Judge postpones status hearing against Walmart shooter

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A status hearing set for August 18th regarding the Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius was postponed.

The state filed a Motion of Continuance in response to a gag order that Judge Sam Medrano issued on July 1st. Due to this, one of the victim’s family allegedly sent a series of emails to local media. A new date for the hearing has not been scheduled.

Comments / 19

johnnybgood
5d ago

looks like my cousin and the rest of the 22 Beautiful people who passed are not getting any justice soon......prayers for them and those who were injured that horrible day...prayers for those unamed heros who helped that day....thank you...😞😞🙏🙏🙏

Reply
7
Lucina Galvan
5d ago

worse judge to for this case !! I KNOW WHAT I'M TALKING.. THIS JUDGE WILL SELL WHERE THE MONEY IS......

Reply(1)
9
Hamster64
5d ago

El Paso people demand justice. Because city government isn’t interested in bringing this animal to justice. Isn’t it obvious… common on ..

Reply
4
 

