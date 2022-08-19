Judge postpones status hearing against Walmart shooter

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A status hearing set for August 18th regarding the Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius was postponed.

The state filed a Motion of Continuance in response to a gag order that Judge Sam Medrano issued on July 1st. Due to this, one of the victim’s family allegedly sent a series of emails to local media. A new date for the hearing has not been scheduled.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.