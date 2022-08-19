ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Village police department sued after hospitalizing woman

POUGHKEEPSIE – A lawsuit naming the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department and one of its officers is being brought by a woman who claims she was assaulted by the officer and hospitalized against her will. Tricia Robinson, through her attorney Francis Young, says that on October 2, 2021,...
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Hyde Park, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Dutchess County, NY
City
Hyde Park, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
Hudson Valley Post

Hyde Park Police Warn Residents of Increased Aggressive Behavior

Be extra cautious and careful if you live in the Hyde Park area. Our world just seems to be getting more and more violent as each day goes by. It's a shame that the world has changed so much and we have to be so cautious with everything we do. Thankfully, the police in the Hudson Valley stay very on top of it and try to give as many warnings as they can. The Town of Hyde Park Police put out a recent warning to residents about increased odd behavior that has been going on in the area.
HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Saugerties Gas Station Employee Accused Of Stealing Cash From Safe

A gas station employee from the region is facing charges for allegedly swiping cash from a store safe. Ulster County resident Jose Ienuso, age 31, of Kingston, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, following an investigation by Saugerties Police. Investigators were contacted several hours earlier by a manager at Speedway, located...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man faces mandatory prison time for drug conviction

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was convicted on drug charges by an Orange County Court jury on Friday. District Attorney David Hoovler said Jarves Evans, also known as “J,” 26, was found guilty of criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three arrested, police seize drugs, stolen gun

PEEKSKILL – Three people have been arrested following the execution of. search warrants at two separate residences in Peekskill and Lake Peekskill in connection with a joint investigation by three agencies. As a result of the searches, police seized two illegally possessed loaded firearms – one, a revolver reported...
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Alleged drug dealer arrested at court appearance while possessing drugs

LAGRANGE – A 46-year-old Hyde Park woman suspected of dealing drugs from her residence was arrested on August 16 in the Town of LaGrange Justice Court. Tami Halloran was arraigned on drug charges and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force investigated alleged drug...
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Greenburgh Crash

One person was killed during a fiery single-vehicle crash in Westchester County. It took place in the town of Greenburgh around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 on the Sprain Brook Parkway. Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

